These Latinx students at the Medical College of Wisconsin want to become doctors for different reasons. Ana Maria Viteri, co-president of the Latino Medical Student Association, was inspired by her mother, who did community outreach. Viteri, who was born in Ecuador and came to the United States at age 9, said she was motivated to go into medicine because of the disparities she saw in health care for the Latinx community.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO