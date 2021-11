The Monmouth County SPCA helped police in Marlboro sedate a loose bison and return him to the farm from which he escaped. The 2,500-pound bison was spotted in a neighborhood and when officers saw what they were dealing with, they called upon the SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement & Animal Control team to help contain and safely tranquilize the lost animal, according to a Facebook post from the animal shelter.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO