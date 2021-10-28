CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Pare down for a fresh start

By Cameron Sullivan
East Bay Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no denying that the wait time for new homes is longer than it was two years ago. Just as demand for new construction increased during the pandemic, temporary halts to labor and manufacturing limited the availability of building materials and drove up costs for a time. Low interest...

www.eastbaytimes.com

probuilder.com

Key Characteristics of the 2021 Housing Market

High demand, low housing supply, a lack of starter homes, and fierce competition are the critical factors of a booming 2021 housing market reporting record-breaking prices, says Forbes Business Council. As demand continues to outpace supply and interest rates steadily increase, prices will likely rise in areas where housing options...
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons Not to Buy a Home This Year

Have your heart set on buying in 2021? Here's why you may want to rethink that. There's a reason buyers have been clamoring to purchase homes this year. Mortgage rates have been sitting near record lows, and there's fear that rates could begin to climb once 2022 rolls around. Buyers may be worried that if they wait too long, they could miss out.
REAL ESTATE
East Bay Times

Turn wait time into an asset

When preparing to purchase a brand-new home, buyers can learn more about themselves than they ever imagined. While especially true of those who are first-time homebuyers, the steps involved in everything from financing to design choices can enlighten even the most experienced buyers. It’s no secret that the wait time...
REAL ESTATE
Lake Charles American Press

Sowela’s TC Energy Academy offers chance for fresh start

It’s never too late to start over and make dreams come true. Such is the case for Tiffany Ozane, who over the course of a year went from a job in retail to a job on the pipelines with the potential to travel the world. After viewing a commercial for...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
wealthmanagement.com

Housing Analyst Famous for Pre-Crash Warnings Is Concerned Again

(Bloomberg)—Ivy Zelman, the housing analyst famous on Wall Street for calling the top of the market in 2005, less than two years before the collapse, sees warning signs once again. After a historic run-up in values during the pandemic, housing in the U.S. is at -- or near -- the...
REAL ESTATE
probuilder.com

What to Expect in the 2022 Housing Market

The decisive force in the 2022 housing market will likely be inventory after a year of high competition and low supply, according to Bill McBride’s CalculatedRisk Newsletter. If inventory increases significantly in the coming year, the market will see fewer housing starts and a lower price appreciation compared to a...
REAL ESTATE
IndieWire

Organizing Your Home Library? These Affordable Bookshelves Will Liven Up Any Room

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Lots of people have been reading more since the pandemic started, which means you might need a place to store all of your new books. For readers who still enjoy the feeling of curling up in a chair and cracking open a good book, we rounded up a selection of affordable bookshelves and book cases that will liven up any room. Regardless if you...
RETAIL
East Bay Times

Big land parcel near San Jose’s Berryessa BART station lands buyer

SAN JOSE — A veteran real estate company whose specialty is industrial properties of a type that could attract Amazon has grabbed a big chunk of empty land in northeast San Jose near the Berryessa BART Station. Terreno Realty has bought a 7.2-acre site at 1300 Berryessa Road from a...
SAN JOSE, CA
East Bay Times

Starbucks opens downtown San Jose store in new housing tower

SAN JOSE — A newly opened Starbucks coffee shop in a downtown San Jose housing tower is poised to be one of the key retail anchors in a complex of two residential highrises. The store, which opened a few days ago, also can become a retail site that helps to revitalize that section of downtown San Jose and expand the traditional boundaries of the city’s urban core, city officials and a real estate executive believe.
SAN JOSE, CA
Footwear News

Prices at Michael Kors Continue to Go Higher as Promotions Wane

Feeling bullish after a strong quarter, Capri Holdings chief John Idol is sending a clear message: Prices at Michael Kors will continue to go higher as promotions wane. In Europe and Asia, where the brand derives a high percentage of sales, the discounting conversation isn’t relevant, the Capri chairman and CEO said in conference call today. In North America, which has traditionally been a more promotional environment, the company shifted away from discounting for one major reason. “We’ve shown that we make more on lower sales than we did on having higher sales and trying to chase our own selves or other...
BUSINESS
SlashGear

Researchers demonstrate technology for producing sustainable fuels

Researchers at ETH Zürich have revealed a process technology they have developed for creating sustainable fuels. What’s interesting about the technology the researchers have developed is that it can produce carbon-neutral transportation fuels using only sunlight and air. They have demonstrated the stable and reliable operation of what they call a solar mini-refinery.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Container Store stock up 7% after record sales for retailer

Shares of Container Store Group Inc. rose 7% in the extended session Tuesday after the retailer said its fiscal second-quarter results hit records and there's "great oppportunity" to double its business over time. The specialty retailer said it earned $27.2 million, or 54 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $20.2 million, or 41 cents a share, a year ago. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 54 cents a share. Sales rose 11% to $276 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for adjusted EPS of 29 cents a share on sales of $261 million. "Our results reflect continued momentum as we delivered record-breaking fiscal second quarter performance on both the top and bottom line," Chief Executive Satish Malhotra said in a statement. "As we look ahead, we continue to see great opportunity to double the size of our business over time, and the progress we are making against our strategic initiatives has us firmly on the path to achieving our goals." Shares of Container Store ended the regular trading day down 1%.
RETAIL
Reuters

Colombian beetles exported to Japan with help from cryptocurrency

TUNJA, Colombia Nov 4 (Reuters) - A Colombian exporter of long-horned beetles, a popular pet for Japanese children, has created its own cryptocurrency to avoid high commissions on international sales. "It's an alternative to be able to export the beetles to Japan or any other part of the world and...
PETS
Sourcing Journal

Gap Home Expands Walmart Partnership with Furniture Collection

Home is where the opportunity is. Denim-turned-lifestyle retailer Gap is adding a new dimension to its partnership with Walmart with an exclusive range of furniture. Gap Home Furniture, which will begin rolling out in the coming weeks on Walmart.com, will consist of over 150 furniture items, including couches, ottomans, TV stands, headboards, rugs and more. Pieces blend inspirations from mid-century design with Scandinavian simplicity and comfort and Gap’s signature navy blue. Highlights in the collection include an upholstered Barrel chair in navy or faux leather, tufted headboards in neutral shades of gray and cream, and indoor area rugs—many made with 100 percent...
RETAIL
Business Insider

2 Reasons Zillow Selling 7,000 Houses Is 'A Clear Negative' For Investors

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) shares dropped another 9.7% on Tuesday morning and are now down 32.5% overall in the past six months after the company reportedly sold 7,000 houses to institutional investors. What Happened? Just weeks after Zillow announced it would be pausing its iBuying of U.S. houses, Bloomberg reported...
ECONOMY

