Timothée Chalamet had a secret YouTube business where he modded Xbox controllers

By Tom Percival
thedigitalfix.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimothée Chalamet is probably best known these days for his star turn as Paul Atreides, the saviour of the Dune universe, but before he was a megastar, it seems he flirted with another career. Chalamet wanted to be a YouTuber, and he had a whole business model planned. The...

www.thedigitalfix.com

