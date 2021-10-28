Timothée Chalamet had a secret YouTube business where he modded Xbox controllers

Timothée Chalamet, who will soon be playing Willy Wonka in an adaptation we don’t need, might be more self-aware than we ever realized. The actor told Time that he felt he was “desecrating history” while recording songs for the film at Abbey Road Studios. Unlike the other two adaptions — including the famously awful 2005 Johnny Depp remake, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory — this Willy Wonka movie is a prequel, focusing on Wonka’s origin story before he started his murderous chocolate factory. However, like the original, Wonka is a musical fantasy and will feature several original songs by Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Matt Lucas and Rowan Atkinson. It’s being directed by Paul King, who directed Paddington and Paddington 2, both of which have an inexplicable cult following.

