Kerrville, TX

46-year-old Rebecca Cedillo and 6-year-old Daniel Trujillo-Jones died in Kerrville drag racing accident (Kerrville, TX)

 7 days ago

46-year-old Rebecca Cedillo, of Converse, died of her injuries after she was hit during the Kerrville drag racing crash Saturday that also claimed the lives of two children, including 6-year-old Daniel Trujillo-Jones.

Rebecca Cedillo, 46, succumbed to her injuries on early Wednesday surrounded by family, according to the medical examiner. Cedillo was among the four victims who were hospitalized after a fatal incident at the Airport Race Wars 2.

October 28, 202

