————— 820 FPUS54 KBRO 280857. Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,. .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to. 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around. 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the...