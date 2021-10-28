CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dolphins' Flores says it again: 'Tua is our quarterback'

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins have a new...

247Sports

Deshaun Watson trade news: Miami coach Brian Flores endorses Tua Tagovailoa as Dolphins QB

Reports emerged earlier in the week that the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins could be close to a trade involving Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Miami coach Brian Flores says not so fast. The third-year head coach was asked Friday about the swirling rumors and he responded with a ringing endorsement of his team’s current situation.
NFL
CBS Miami

NFL Trade Deadline: Miami Dolphins Walk Away Without Making Deal For Deshaun Watson

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The NFL trade deadline comes and goes without the Miami Dolphins making a deal for Deshaun Watson. The final say reportedly came from team owner Stephen Ross, who decided not to make the trade at this time. Rumors linking Watson to the Fins have swirled for months. He’s a superstar talent with a huge cloud hanging overhead – 22 civil lawsuits alleging his sexual misconduct with female massage therapists. NFL Network says Ross actually spoke to Watson Monday night. CBS4 news partners at the Miami Herald say that Ross wanted contingencies to be met before any deal could be made. Right now, the NFL can’t even guarantee it would clear Watson to play. Tua Tagovailoa can breathe a sigh of relief. He now gets at least the rest of this season to prove he can be the Dolphins’ franchise QB. And head coach Brian Flores won’t have to play dodge ball for a while with questions about his quarterback. It’s certainly possible the Watson to Miami chatter gets revived this offseason. By then, Houston could be more eager to unload Watson and his hefty salary, lowering its steep asking price. Ironically, this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium the Dolphins host the Texans.
NFL
WDBO

As NFL trade deadline looms, Dolphins say Tua is 'our QB'

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — The story line has not changed over the last couple of months, nor did Miami coach Brian Flores’ answer on Friday from when he was first asked about the future of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa months ago. “Tua’s our quarterback,” Flores said. That’s not in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Miami Dolphins
Larry Brown Sports

Tua Tagovailoa reacts to Deshaun Watson trade rumors

Rumors of a potential Deshaun Watson trade have intensified this week, with the Miami Dolphins named as the most likely suitor. It’s easy to imagine those rumors are taking a bit of a toll on Miami’s current quarterback. After Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Tua Tagovailoa admitted he’s well...
NFL
WPTV

'I don't not feel wanted,' Tua Tagovailoa says of Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins have a new quarterback, but it's not Deshaun Watson. Although the disgruntled Houston Texans star has been the focus of reports linking him to Miami for months, instead the team signed former Central Connecticut State quarterback Jake Dolegata to the practice squad Wednesday.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Brian Flores says Tua Tagovailoa is the starter for the rest of 2021

Tua Tagovailoa will be the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback for the rest of the 2021 season if you believe head coach Brian Flores. Flores spoke with the media today and was asked if Tua would start the rest of the season, definitively. Flores had a long pause apparently before replying with a “there are so many…” to which the reporter inserted, “barring injury”. Flores then said, “Barring injury? Ya.”
NFL
thecomeback.com

Brian Flores uncomfortably defends Tua Tagovailoa situation

The drama surrounding whether or not the Miami Dolphins will trade for Houston Texan’s quarterback Deshaun Watson is in the homestretch. The franchise has until the NFL trade deadline on November 2 to make a deal and, although owner Stephen Ross has reportedly signed off, his requirement to make Watson solve his legal problems beforehand appears to make the entire situation impossible.
NFL
AllDolphins

Flores on Tua: 'We're Committed to Him'

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores repeatedly has answered questions about the team's reported interest in making a trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson by saying that Tua Tagovailoa "is our quarterback." As more stories surface, with some suggesting trade compensation between the Dolphins and Texans has been settled,...
NFL
560 The Joe

Jason La Confora Talks Dolphins and Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline will hit this afternoon at 4:00PM and the Miami Dolphins have been linked to Deshaun Watson for weeks now. Today the drama finally comes to a close and we will know once and for all if the Dolphins are going to make a trade
NFL

