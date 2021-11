Jonathan Wade has been named the Vikings Interim Head Baseball Coach pending board approval. Wade is a 1994 graduate of Miamisburg High School and continued his education at Miami University, where he received his degree in education, majoring in Physical Education. Jonathan has a Masters Degree from the University of Dayton in Educational Leadership and has completed all of the courses to obtain a Principal License. This will be his 21st year of teaching and his 17th year with Miamisburg City Schools. He began his teaching career in the Mason City School District in 2000 until his return to Miamisburg in 2004.

