USED ELECTRIC RANGE

flackbroadcasting.com
 7 days ago

USED ELECTRIC RANGE FOR SALE - WOULD BE GREAT FOR CAMP....

flackbroadcasting.com

flackbroadcasting.com

For Sale:(4)16" Snow Tires

For Sale:Four Bridgestone Blizzak Snow Tires 205-55-16 Great Shape 8/32 tread.$100.00 for all four. Call 315-942-2369 or 315-941-9010.
flackbroadcasting.com

For Sale:Four. 16"GM Steel Wheels(2)

For Sale:Two 16" GM Steel Wheels from 2012 Chevy Impala. Great Shape-With Sensors. $50.00 for both. Call 315-942-2369 or 315-941-9010.
MotorBiscuit

Do All Electric Cars Use the Same Kind of Charger?

With virtually every automaker making electric vehicles, you might wonder if each different EV can use the same type of electric car charger. It can be stressful enough to find an available station without having to worry if your car is compatible. One Tesla owner created an automatic EV charger with the Tesla Wall Connector home charger to make charging a little easier. And range anxiety, worrying that your battery will die before you can find a station, is a common phenomenon among EV owners. Thankfully, for the most part, all EVs can use any type of car charger. Of course, there are exceptions. Well, there is only one exception, that being Tesla.
flackbroadcasting.com

belsaw circular saw sharpener

For sale: foley/ belsaw circular saw sharpener and a separate circular saw blade cleaner, both with stands, could be a nice small business. both units $100.00 315 831 8311.
flackbroadcasting.com

81-87 CHEV/GMC FENDER

81-87 CHEV/GMC AFTERMARKET RIGHT FRONT FENDER NEW,NEVER USED, WAS DINGED WHEN SHIPPED, EAST FIX, $50 INLET,NY 315-357-2813.
flackbroadcasting.com

5000 WATT GENERATOR

COLEMAN POWERMATE, 5000 WATT PORTABLE GENERATOR, VERY LITTLE USE, STARTS EASILY, POWER CORD TO BACK FEED PANEL. $250 FIRM INLET,NY 315-357-2813.
digg.com

Cars Are Going Electric. What Happens To The Used Batteries?

Used electric vehicle batteries could be the Achilles' heel of the transportation revolution — or the gold mine that makes it real. Listening to the women who alleged abuse, and fighting to get their stories heard, helped change the treatment of victims by the media and the justice system.
golfbusinessnews.com

New Electric Range From Reesink E-Vehicles At SALTEX

Representing the future of the turfcare industry and on stand K078 at SALTEX will be a selection of Reesink e-Vehicles’ new range of battery-powered machines. Leading the electric line-up is the Capella load carrier from award-winning brand, STAR EV. For those looking for a quiet, comfortable and emissions-free utility buggy for their customers, the Capella fits the bill. This lithium-powered utility vehicle represents a range of 28 lithium and sealed battery-powered utility vehicles from STAR EV, available from Reesink e-Vehicles, which includes electric passenger buggies and small, medium and large capacity electric UTVs and people carriers for up to 23 people. All come with a rapid charge, good mileage per charge, and an extensive warranty – up to six years on batteries.
Sunderland Echo

Citroen C4 updates bring new equipment and improved range for electric e-C4

Citroen has introduced a number of important updates and design tweaks across its 2022 C4 family hatchback range, in addition to giving its e-C4 electric variant extra range. The C4 starts at £21,310, with the e-C4 priced from £30,895 (including the current plug-in car grant). The e-C4 Electric — which,...
Autoblog

Vazirani Automotive Ekonk electric single-seater uses an air-cooled battery

Vehicle designer Chunky Vazirani graduated from the Art Center College of Design and time with a few premium English automakers on his resume. In 2015, he founded Vazirani Automotive in Mumbai, India, showing the world the Shul battery-electric hypercar three years later. The Shul is intended for production in the next few years. In the meantime, Vazirani has rolled out something akin to a technology demonstrator, a single-seat electric roadster called the Ekonk. Chunky explained the names of both cars are taken from Indian religion, Shul derived from the Indian god Shiva, Ekonk a word from Indian scripture meaning "the beginning of the divine light." The potential divinity of the Ekonk would be its claimed weight, at 738 kilograms (1,627 pounds), thanks to sparse carbon fiber bodywork and what we're told is a new technology called "Direct Cooling," shortened to DiCo, allowing for air-cooled batteries.
CNET

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV brings the battery goods with 54-mile electric range

Mitsubishi already basically revealed the 2022 Outlander plug-in hybrid not too long ago, and it provided no surprises when it comes to design. However, on Thursday, the brand spilled the details, including the SUV's impressive 54-mile electric range. To be clear, that's not an Environmental Protection Agency estimate, but instead the European WLTP cycle. WLTP is typically a little more lenient and produces longer estimates than the cycle used in the US.
thedrive

Toyota bZ4X: 310 Miles of Electric Range and a Yoke Steering Wheel

After refusing for years, Toyota is finally committing to a battery-electric car. Toyota has been on a curious journey toward battery-electric vehicles this year. Up to now, it's remained pretty much the only major OEM that doesn't have one on the market—pretty weird when you think about how much the humble Prius led on early, mild hybridization. Toyota also has, as it turns out, been actively lobbying against battery-electric cars in favor of its own hydrogen agenda. But last week it finally had to commit to building batteries and now it has fully revealed the first car it's going to put those in: the bZ4X, Toyota's OG purpose-built battery-electric vehicle.
Sunderland Echo

Mini Shadow Edition range expands to hatch, convertible and electric models

Mini had added its blacked-out Shadow Edition specification to the Hatch, Convertible and Electric models. Prices start from £22,340, and all three are available to order from today. Design. Replicating the Shadow Editions of the Clubman and Countryman, the new models get Midnight Black metallic paint, a contrasting silver roof,...
Robb Report

A Chevy App Posted the New Electric Hummer’s Range at 334 Miles. GMC Says It’s Wrong.

GMC’s sibling company Chevrolet may have just accidentally leaked the new Hummer’s range. An eagle-eyed General Motors obsessive appears to have stumbled across the eagerly anticipated EV’s range when they updated the MyChevrolet app late last week, reports Autoblog. While browsing the program’s Energy Assist page they found an entry for the Hummer that listed a range of 334 miles. But GMC claims that number is inaccurate. The discovery was made by Hummer Chat forum user BahamaTodd. They shared a screengrab from the app that shows the estimated range figures for the automaker’s EVs, including 334 miles for the new Hummer on...
Carscoops

ZipCharge Introduces Electric “Jerry Can” To Add Up To 40 Miles Of Range

One of the biggest issues that keeps customers away from EVs is range anxiety. ZipCharge is introducing a product that it hopes will help solve this problem. Acting a bit like a jerry can for electricity, or a power bank for your phone, the ZipCharge Go is a portable battery that helps give you a few more miles of range. Capable of adding another 20-40 miles (32-64 km) depending on vehicle capacity, it’s small enough to fit into most vehicles’ trunks.
TrendHunter.com

Lux Long-Range Electric Vehicles

The 'Aura' electric car concept has been designed by UK-based Astheimer as a connected transportation solution that's focused on providing drivers with access to impressive range and more. The vehicle has a two-seater design that hides a a special drivetrain and battery system within developed by Potenza Technology that would...
