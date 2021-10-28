USED ELECTRIC RANGE

With virtually every automaker making electric vehicles, you might wonder if each different EV can use the same type of electric car charger. It can be stressful enough to find an available station without having to worry if your car is compatible. One Tesla owner created an automatic EV charger with the Tesla Wall Connector home charger to make charging a little easier. And range anxiety, worrying that your battery will die before you can find a station, is a common phenomenon among EV owners. Thankfully, for the most part, all EVs can use any type of car charger. Of course, there are exceptions. Well, there is only one exception, that being Tesla.

