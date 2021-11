Josie is one of the sweetest and friendliest kittens! She's fearless and inquisitive, and loves people and attention. Josie gets along great with dogs, cats, kids, and adults!. She has a good appetite, plays a ton, purrs a ton, and snuggles when she’s ready to go to sleep. Josie is an all around great kitten and would be a wonderful addition to any family!

PETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO