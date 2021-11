The New England Patriots roller coaster schedule rolls on this week as they head out west to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. In what has become a bi-weekly occurrence, New England is coming off of a promising victory and hoping to keep their forward momentum rolling against a really good football team. And the LA Chargers, that really good football team we mentioned, has about as much high end talent as the Patriots will have seen in a long time. Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa, Derwin James, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler is a core that first year head coach Brandon Staley could have only dreamed about having to start out his head coaching career, and they’ve been as advertised.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO