Culver City K9 Locates 90 Pounds of Meth
K9 Storm aids in multi-jurisdictional task force arrest. A K9 for the Culver City Police Department aided in the arrest of three suspects by locating around 90 pounds of methamphetamine....westsidetoday.com
Thank you, CCPD. Last night, I came home feeling depressed after seeing an an acquaintance who is addicted to methamphetamine. The acquaintance was a retired professional whose social security is$1500. He has been homeless in Los Angeles for years because of drug addiction. It is sad how humans are destroyed by drugs.
