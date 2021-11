A concert at the Bartlesville Community Center will be dedicated to our area veterans and military personnel. "America's Sweethearts" will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 7:30 p.m. at the BCC, 300 SE Adams Boulevard. It will be a special evening of musical harmony from the Big Band era. A quartet, led by a harmonizing vocal trio plus piano, will present a program with the music of the fabulous Andrew Sisters.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 13 DAYS AGO