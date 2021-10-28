School of Rock Brings Revolutionary Music Education to Taiwan

The Plymouth grand opening event includes live music, hayrides, a bounce house, balloon artist, trick or treating at local businesses and more!. October 26, 2021 // Franchising.com // PLYMOUTH, MN. - School of Rock, a performance-based music education, announces the grand opening of a new school in Plymouth, Minnesota. The event will take place in the parking lot of School of Rock Plymouth at 312 Clydesdale Trail Medina, MN 55340, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. CST, on Saturday, October 30. Along with live music, the event will offer a “Touch-A-Truck” learning activity for children, Trick or Treating at local businesses, hayrides, a bounce house, stilt walker, fire juggler, balloon artist, Henna, and airbrush tattoos. School of Rock Plymouth will also hold a food drive for non-perishable items that will be donated to a local food shelf. Participants will be entered into a drawing for prizes from local businesses in the area.

PLYMOUTH, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO