CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

School of Rock Brings Revolutionary Music Education to Taiwan

By School of Rock
franchising.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober 28, 2021 // Franchising.com // CANTON, Mass. - School of Rock announces the opening of its first Taiwan location in Taichung City. John Caraccio, the master franchisee in Taiwan, is primed to open at least 19 additional schools in the market in the coming years. The early excitement among Taichung...

www.franchising.com

Comments / 0

Related
syncopatedtimes.com

Music Education

The curious thing I’ve noticed about studying jazz at university, is that it sells all the glamour of becoming a jazz star, but largely ignores the skills needed to be an actual working musician. Now far be it from someone who’s moniker is the Professor to criticize the jazz education...
EDUCATION
hottytoddy.com

Musical Duo Brings Experience and Energy to UM Campus

The University of Mississippi Department of Music is welcoming professional musicians Jenny Conlee and Kelly Hogan to campus for a weeklong residency that includes master classes, an acoustic performance by the duo and a concert featuring UM students. Conlee, a member of the Grammy-nominated indie rock quartet The Decemberists, and...
COLLEGES
franchising.com

School Of Rock Plymouth Is Ready To Rock N’ Roll

The Plymouth grand opening event includes live music, hayrides, a bounce house, balloon artist, trick or treating at local businesses and more!. October 26, 2021 // Franchising.com // PLYMOUTH, MN. - School of Rock, a performance-based music education, announces the grand opening of a new school in Plymouth, Minnesota. The event will take place in the parking lot of School of Rock Plymouth at 312 Clydesdale Trail Medina, MN 55340, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. CST, on Saturday, October 30. Along with live music, the event will offer a “Touch-A-Truck” learning activity for children, Trick or Treating at local businesses, hayrides, a bounce house, stilt walker, fire juggler, balloon artist, Henna, and airbrush tattoos. School of Rock Plymouth will also hold a food drive for non-perishable items that will be donated to a local food shelf. Participants will be entered into a drawing for prizes from local businesses in the area.
PLYMOUTH, MN
mibiz.com

School of Rock music school coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — A music school that operates under the same name and a similar style to the movie “School of Rock” is coming to Grand Rapids. School of Rock was started as a single school in Philadelphia in 1998, and now has more than 500 locations, including five in Michigan. The school will offer music education programs for students of all ages.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Aretha Franklin
Loyola Maroon

School of Music and Theatre Arts to join School of Music Industry

In August, Jeff Albert announced that the School of Music and Theatre Arts would be merging with the School of Music Industry throughout the coming year. Albert, director of the School of Music Industry, took over as the director of both schools as Meg Frazier, former director of the School of Music and Theatre Arts, was promoted to Associate Dean of the College of Music and Media.
THEATER & DANCE
spectrumnews1.com

The importance of music education and Youth Orchestra LA

The man, the myth, the maestro Gustavo Dudamel joins us this week to talk about the grand opening of the new permanent home of the Youth Orchestra LA in Inglewood. The Venezuelan conductor shares his thoughts on the value of learning and playing music amid a pandemic. Plus, he reveals how audiences have been changed by COVID-19 — for the better.
INGLEWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Music#Retail Store#Mass School Of Rock#Sor Taiwan Company Ltd#Taiwanese
hometownsource.com

High school returns to the musical with ‘Seussical’

Forest Lake Area High School holds first musical production since before pandemic. The Forest Lake Area High School actors are called back to center stage for the light-hearted whimsical production “Seussical.”. The cast and orchestra came together for the first time on Thursday, Oct. 21, to start practicing for the...
FOREST LAKE, MN
theridgewoodblog.net

Ridgewood High School Student Wins National Association for Music Education Song Writing Competition

Reston Va, This year National Association for Music Education (NAfME) held its second Student Songwriters Competition for K–12 students. This competition provided students the opportunity to submit original songs for future performance. All entrants received written evaluations of their compositions. Cash prizes are awarded to winners and honorable mentions. All entrants receive written evaluations of their compositions. Sanjna Rajagopalan from Ridgewood High School was the winner in the High School category.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
The Guardian

Relationship Manager, Music Education

Contract: Permanent, working 17.5 hours (2.5 days) per week. Arts Council England is looking for a passionate and collaborative individual to join our Cambridge office team as a Relationship Manager, Music Education. You will work with organisations across a range of art forms, including music, in the East of England, while collaborating with colleagues in the South East and national teams, to deliver our current Let’s Create strategy.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Music
berklee.edu

Graduate Music Education Comes to Berklee College of Music

After years of successful and groundbreaking work under Boston Conservatory at Berklee's banner, Berklee's graduate music education programs—the M.M. in music education, the M.M. in music education (autism concentration), and the graduate certificate in music education and autism—will begin operating within Berklee College of Music's Music Education Department starting this summer.
BOSTON, MA
wiltonbulletin.com

Pharrell Williams Toasts 'Groundbreaking and Revolutionary' Kraftwerk in Rock Hall Speech

The pioneering electronic group Kraftwerk has influenced everyone from David Bowie and Duran Duran to Afrika Bambaata and David Byrne — yet for years they were overlooked by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The German group was first eligible for induction in 1996 but didn’t make it onto a ballot until 2003 and were included an additional five more times without making it in. This year, the institution welcomed the band in as part of its Early Influences category.
MUSIC
capecodtimes.com

Sister-brother rock duo Jocelyn & Chris bring new music to Cape Cod concert

Jocelyn and Chris Arndt seem to be living the rock and roll dream. The sister-and-brother duo are trying to put their own spin on the classic rock formula for a new generation, and their success has included appearing on national television and charting on Billboard. The two recent Harvard University...
YARMOUTH, MA
wtaq.com

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including artist of...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
MUSIC
Stereogum

ABBA – “Just A Notion”

Last month, Swedish pop legends ABBA announced their first album in 40 years, Voyage, and shared two new songs from it, “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down.” Voyage is due out next week, and before that ABBA are sharing one more single, “Just A Notion,” which they first teased on TikTok earlier this week.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy