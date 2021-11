It’s a pivotal ACC matchup Saturday as No. 17 Pitt takes on Miami in a game that might be hard for some fans to track down. Pitt comes into the game fresh off of its upset win over Clemson last week as Heisman momentum builds behind Panthers star quarterback Kenny Pickett. On the other side, Miami has fallen below expectations at 3-4, but is coming off a big win last week after upsetting a ranked NC State team behind redshirt freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and a revitalized Hurricanes offense. Will Pitt establish itself as the class of the ACC, or can Miami continue its upward trend?

