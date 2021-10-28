Thursday, October 28, Morning Weather Forecast

To start off our Thursday morning, we are looking to have a bit of a cooler start to the day. Temperatures will be in the 40s with cloudy skies and light winds from the north around 5-10 mph. As we progress through the morning hours, we will have a slight shift in wind direction, coming from the northeast around 5-10 mph, then winds will be calm for the rest of the day. Cloudy conditions will stick around as we go through the morning into the early afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the low 50s by the beginning of the noon hour. Later today, we are looking to have temperatures get into the low to mid 50s for highs. Clouds will start to clear out in the late afternoon hours, just before sunset. This will give us a slight bit of warmth for today. Later tonight, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies. Lows will be back in the 40s and possibly the 30s for some. Winds will stay on the calm side. For the last day of this week, we are looking to have mostly cloudy conditions for the morning hours, then clearing out as we get into the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the 60s and possibly the 70s for some. Winds will be coming from the south up to ten miles per hour. This weekend will give us more sunshine, which will give us warmer temperatures for highs. We are looking to be in the low to mid 70s for highs. Heading to the first half of next week, we are looking to have more clouds than sunshine, and cloudy conditions will stick around as we get to the middle of next week as well. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s for highs as we get into next week Wednesday. Some spotty showers are looking to develop later Wednesday afternoon, but could easily come later next week as well.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO