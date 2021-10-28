Rams' Matthew Stafford on early success: Stats not all, folks

In what was inevitable for days, the Los Angeles Rams elected to waive veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Tuesday. The Rams and Jackson reportedly mutually agreed to seek a trade partner ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The Rams failed to find a suitor for Jackson and although he reportedly was open to staying with the team for the remainder of the campaign, Los Angeles still opted to waive him earlier this week.
It was an emotional day for many on Sunday as Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams took on Stafford’s former team, the Detroit Lions. Leading up to and during the game, a plethora of Lions fans were shown wearing Stafford No. 9 jerseys and other Lions gear. Though the...
For years, I told anyone who would listen that former Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford was a top 5 signal-caller in the NFL. Many people ripped me for that opinion, especially when I told them that he would someday be traded to a contender and everyone would get an opportunity to see what Stafford is all about.
The Los Angeles Rams extended their winning streak to four games following their statement 38-22 road victory over the Houston Texans in Week 8. As has been the case for the past month, quarterback Matthew Stafford led the way for the Rams on offense as he threw for three passing touchdowns and recorded a passer rating of 100.0-plus for the sixth time this season.
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said quarterback Matthew Stafford has exceeded expectations since being acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade. "He has been better than I thought, and I thought he was going to be really good," McVay told reporters. "I've been really impressed with his body of work and his resume over the course of his career. I think he's doing a great job. I think the best players elevate those around them. I think guys are playing better around him."
Matthew Stafford has put together a decorated career in the NFL despite not having any postseason success, racking up huge numbers during his time with the Lions and continuing to do so with the Rams. On Sunday against his former team, he very fittingly threw his 300th career touchdown pass,...
The Detroit Lions will square off with an all-time great of the franchise when they take on the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. You maybe have heard of him. He’s Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, spent 12 seasons in Detroit,...
Detroit Lions (0-6) at Los Angeles Rams (5-1) Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. TV: Fox (Channel 2 in Detroit). Want more Lions news: Download our free, easy to use mobile app on iPhone or Android. Game notes: The Lions, the NFL's lone winless team, travel to California as gigantic...
We’re just six games into Matthew Stafford’s tenure in Los Angeles, but by all indications, the Rams made a brilliant decision to acquire the quarterback from the Lions this offseason. He owns the best QBR in the league entering Week 7 and has already thrown 16 touchdown passes – the most ever by a quarterback in his first six games with a new team.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Matthew Stafford has known since the NFL schedule was released more than five months ago that a matchup against the Detroit Lions, his former team of 12 seasons, loomed. However, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback said it wasn't something he focused much attention on. However, on Sunday,...
Maybe you bought his jersey. Perhaps your child looked up at him while getting an autograph at training camp. Hopefully, you witnessed the way he read to classrooms and led Los Angeles through some tough times and gave back to our communities. We can debate the merits of Jared Goff's...
It was Matthew Stafford’s first game against the Detroit Lions, the team that drafted him and employed him for the first 12 years of his career. The former Georgia Bulldog and No. 1 overall pick of the 2009 NFL draft was sent to the Los Angeles Rams this offseason in a blockbuster trade that included quarterback Jared Goff.
The Los Angeles Rams have emerged as one of the strongest contenders in the NFL this season. The offseason trade that brought in quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions was a big reason why. While Rams fans were optimistic that Matthew Stafford would be an upgrade over Jared Goff...
On Wednesday evening, Detroit Lions Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford chatted with the LA media about his upcoming reunion with his former team. In typical Stafford fashion, he had nothing bad to say about the Lions, only reiterating that he loved his time there, and won’t compare his current career in Los Angeles to it.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has joined rare company for an NFL signal-caller. With his 2-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp with 1:23 remaining in the first half of Sunday's game against the Lions, Stafford reached 300 for his career and became the 13th player in league history to accomplish the feat. He's the seventh-fastest quarterback to reach the milestone.
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions draw old friend Matthew Stafford’s Los Angeles Rams in Week 7 on their quest for the team’s first win of the season. While most of the week will focus on the matchup putting Stafford and Jared Goff against their former teams, we’d be remiss not to take a closer look at LA’s defense featuring Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.
J.B. Long & D'Marco Farr are reunited with Maurice Jones-Drew after his trip to London as the Los Angeles Rams prepare to welcome their former QB Jared Goff to SoFi Stadium. How has the trade for Matthew Stafford changed the future of the Rams? Also, how much love will Goff get from Rams fans when he hits the field on game day?
