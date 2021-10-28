Rams' Matthew Stafford on early success: Stats not all, folks

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said quarterback Matthew Stafford has exceeded expectations since being acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade. "He has been better than I thought, and I thought he was going to be really good," McVay told reporters. "I've been really impressed with his body of work and his resume over the course of his career. I think he's doing a great job. I think the best players elevate those around them. I think guys are playing better around him."

