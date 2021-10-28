CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams' Matthew Stafford on early success: Stats not all, folks

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 8 days ago

Matthew Stafford’s stats rank among the best...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford’s 7-word reaction to DeSean Jackson’s Rams departure

In what was inevitable for days, the Los Angeles Rams elected to waive veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Tuesday. The Rams and Jackson reportedly mutually agreed to seek a trade partner ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The Rams failed to find a suitor for Jackson and although he reportedly was open to staying with the team for the remainder of the campaign, Los Angeles still opted to waive him earlier this week.
NFL
Matthew Stafford
ClutchPoints

Rams QB Matthew Stafford speaks out on LA reaching 7-1 with win over Texans

The Los Angeles Rams extended their winning streak to four games following their statement 38-22 road victory over the Houston Texans in Week 8. As has been the case for the past month, quarterback Matthew Stafford led the way for the Rams on offense as he threw for three passing touchdowns and recorded a passer rating of 100.0-plus for the sixth time this season.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Rams' Sean McVay Says Matthew Stafford Has 'Been Better Than I Thought' He'd Be

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said quarterback Matthew Stafford has exceeded expectations since being acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade. "He has been better than I thought, and I thought he was going to be really good," McVay told reporters. "I've been really impressed with his body of work and his resume over the course of his career. I think he's doing a great job. I think the best players elevate those around them. I think guys are playing better around him."
NFL
Macomb Daily

Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford: ‘I loved my time in Detroit’

The Detroit Lions will square off with an all-time great of the franchise when they take on the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. You maybe have heard of him. He’s Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, spent 12 seasons in Detroit,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This quote from Sean McVay sums up how well Matthew Stafford has played for the Rams

We’re just six games into Matthew Stafford’s tenure in Los Angeles, but by all indications, the Rams made a brilliant decision to acquire the quarterback from the Lions this offseason. He owns the best QBR in the league entering Week 7 and has already thrown 16 touchdown passes – the most ever by a quarterback in his first six games with a new team.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Matthew Stafford sees improvement in Detroit Lions secondary

On Wednesday evening, Detroit Lions Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford chatted with the LA media about his upcoming reunion with his former team. In typical Stafford fashion, he had nothing bad to say about the Lions, only reiterating that he loved his time there, and won’t compare his current career in Los Angeles to it.
NFL
therams.com

Matthew Stafford reaches 300 career passing touchdowns

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has joined rare company for an NFL signal-caller. With his 2-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp with 1:23 remaining in the first half of Sunday's game against the Lions, Stafford reached 300 for his career and became the 13th player in league history to accomplish the feat. He's the seventh-fastest quarterback to reach the milestone.
NFL
The Flint Journal

Looking ahead: Detroit Lions draw high-powered Rams led by Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald in Week 7

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions draw old friend Matthew Stafford’s Los Angeles Rams in Week 7 on their quest for the team’s first win of the season. While most of the week will focus on the matchup putting Stafford and Jared Goff against their former teams, we’d be remiss not to take a closer look at LA’s defense featuring Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.
NFL
therams.com

Rams QB Matthew Stafford faces his old team & Lions QB Jared Goff returns to L.A. - Who will shine on game day? | Between the Horns Ep. 130

J.B. Long & D'Marco Farr are reunited with Maurice Jones-Drew after his trip to London as the Los Angeles Rams prepare to welcome their former QB Jared Goff to SoFi Stadium. How has the trade for Matthew Stafford changed the future of the Rams? Also, how much love will Goff get from Rams fans when he hits the field on game day?
NFL

