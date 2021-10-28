Ben Verlander breaks down José Urquidy's career night, Astros' pitching options, and more

Jose Urquidy made his MLB debut with the Houston Astros in 2019, pitching only 46 innings before starting in Game 4 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals. He became a mainstay in the Astros rotation in the 2021 regular season and has shined under the spotlight throughout his career. He has been a valuable part of Houston’s rotation including phenomenal performances in the World Series. — As a rookie, Urquidy threw five shutout innings in World Series Game 4, earning the win to help tie up a series that ended up going the distance. He has made both league and Astros World Series history with his outstanding play on the big stage against the Nationals and Atlanta Braves, proving to be one of the best young pitchers on the Houston Astros.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO