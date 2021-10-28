Ben Verlander names his World Series MVP so far and dark horse candidates | Flippin’ Bats

Ben Verlander recapped Yordan Alvarezes' historic ALCS and why he deserved to be the ALCS MVP. He also explained how great it was to be able to witness Alvarez and Enrique Hernandez both excel in the series between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros.
Ben Verlander made his 2021 World Series prediction that the Houston Astros will defeat the Atlanta Braves in six games. He believes that the x-factor is the Astros' experience and that being in the World Series for the third time in five seasons will lead to their victory.
Ben Verlander reveals his Top 5 must-watch players of the Houston Astros-Atlanta Braves matchup in the World Series. Hear where Jose Altuve, Freddie Freeman, Yordan Alvarez, and Carlos Correa land on the list.
The Houston Astros are the American League champions in 2021 and a significant player in the ALCS outcome was designated hitter Yordan Alvarez. The 24-year-old power hitter had a monster series and takes home ALCS MVP honors. "It means everything," Alvarez told reporters after he was awarded the ALCS MVP...
Ben Verlander discusses why he believes Max Fried not pitching in Game 5 of the World Series was the correct decision for the Atlanta Braves. Afterwards, Ben breaks down the continued impact of Charlie Morton's injury against the Houston Astros.
Two fly balls to the same part of Truist Park symbolized the fortunes of both teams in this series so far. Two fly balls to the same part of Truist Park symbolized the fortunes of both teams in this series so far.
Jorge Soler with big home runs helping Atlanta win the World Series. Local and national news and sports, plus we check in with Fox News’ Simon Owen in Scotland as the climate summit wraps up in Glasgow.
Ben Verlander discusses Ozzie Albies, and why he's the player of the game, after the Atlanta Braves' World Series Game 1 win over the Houston Astros. Ben Verlander reacts to Los Angeles Angels' star Shohei Ohtani winning the Commissioner's Award and what else could be ahead for the potential MVP.
