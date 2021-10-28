CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Czech Republic reports bird flu at commercial poultry farm

By Syndicated Content
740thefan.com
 7 days ago

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech Republic reported an outbreak of bird flu of the...

740thefan.com

mining.com

Poland and Czech Republic close to agreement on Turow mine, says minister

One more meeting could be enough to reach an agreement between Poland and the Czech Republic on the Turow lignite mine, the Polish climate minister said on Wednesday, in what would resolve the most serious spat between the two countries in decades. The European Union’s top court has told Poland...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Poultry culled after bird flu outbreak in Angus

A flock of poultry that tested positive for bird flu has been culled in Angus, the Scottish government has announced. Public health advice is that the risk to human health from the avian influenza (H5N1) virus is very low. However, a UK-wide bird flu prevention zone has come into force...
AGRICULTURE
kdal610.com

Denmark reports outbreak of bird flu at turkey farm – OIE

PARIS (Reuters) – Denmark reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5 bird flu at a turkey farm in the central part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday. The outbreak at a farm of 27,600 animals in Slagelse started on Oct. 30 and was...
HEALTH
The Poultry Site

Namibia stops poultry imports from Germany, Netherlands after bird flu outbreak

Reuters reports that Germany reported the bird flu outbreak at a goose farm last week while commercial farms across the Netherlands were ordered to keep all poultry inside after an outbreak at a farm in the central province of Flevoland. Namibia's veterinary services directorate said it had with immediate effect...
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Wrexham: Bird flu confirmed among poultry and wild birds

Bird flu has been confirmed in poultry and wild birds at a premises in north Wales, the Welsh government has said. The Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales confirmed the presence of the H5N1 strain at a premises in Wrexham county. The Welsh government said temporary control zones had been immediately...
WORLD
The Poultry Site

Germany detects bird flu outbreak at goose farm

According to Reuters, the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) issued the bird flu notification on 27 October. The case was identified at a farm of 663 geese in Brunsbüttel in Schleswig-Holstein, in northern Germany. The report says that the outbreak started on 22 October and was confirmed by German animal health authorities on 23 October.
ANIMALS
740thefan.com

China’s Guangdong reports human infection of H5N6 bird flu

BEIJING (Reuters) – The health authority in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong said on Thursday that one case of a human being infected with the H5N6 strain of bird flu has been reported in the city of Dongguan. The Health Commission of Guangdong Province said in a statement that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Poultry Site

Dutch farmers told to keep poultry indoors to limit spread of bird flu

Around 36,000 animals on the farm will be culled to limit the spread of the disease, the Netherlands agriculture ministry said. Dutch animal health authorities have established movement restrictions on poultry farms in the 10km area around the affected farm. The restrictions apply to birds, eggs, poultry manure and litter as well as other animal and animal products from poultry farms. Authorities are also testing poultry farms within a 3km radius of the original outbreak for the virus.
AGRICULTURE
offshore-technology.com

Gazelle, Czech Republic

Gazelle is a 166km-long onshore pipeline project operated by NET4GAS. This gas pipeline, with a maximum diameter of 55 inches, starts at Usti nad Labem (Czech Republic) and ends in Bavaria (Germany). The Gazelle project started operations in 2013 and is owned by NET4GAS. The Gazelle project is associated with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloombergtax.com

Czech Republic Announces VAT Relief Measures for Energy Products, Specific Respirators

The Czech Government Oct. 18 announced VAT relief measures for energy products and specific respirators. The announcement includes measures to: 1) waive VAT on the supply of electricity and gas for November and December; and 2) extend the VAT exemption for the supply of specified respirators to Dec. 31 from Oct. 31, due to the coronavirus pandemic. [Czech Republic, Government Portal, 10/18/21]
WORLD
The Independent

German factory orders make feeble recovery in September

German factory orders, an important indicator for Europe s biggest economy, made a feeble recovery in September after a big drop the previous month, official data showed Thursday.The Economy Ministry said orders were up 1.3% after a steep 8.8% decline in August. Even September's small gain was boosted by bulk orders in the manufacturing sector, without which there would have been only a 0.2% increase.Demand was led by orders from outside the 19 nations using the euro currency, which were up 14.9%. Domestic orders dropped 5.9%, and those from elsewhere in the eurozone fell 7.3%.For the third quarter as...
ECONOMY
740thefan.com

Saudi approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for age group 5-11

CAIRO (Reuters) – The Saudi Food and Drug Authority said on Wednesday it had given its approval to use Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for those between five and eleven years of age. The authority added in a statement its decision was “based on data provided by the company, which showed the...
WORLD
