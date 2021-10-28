Community Food Drive Thursday in St. Cloud

This is a favorite and annual event with the exception of last year because of the pandemic. But it's back for this year, just a little earlier than it normally is. It's the St. Cloud Weihnachtsmarkt outdoor holiday market. It's happening this month, normally in December, in the usual spot. It will be under the festoon lights on 5th Avenue November 18th, which is a Thursday between the hours of 5 and 8pm.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO