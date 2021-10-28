Community Food Drive Thursday in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- Several St. Cloud area community organizations are all coming together Thursday for a one-day food drive....minnesotasnewcountry.com
ST. CLOUD -- Several St. Cloud area community organizations are all coming together Thursday for a one-day food drive....minnesotasnewcountry.com
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0