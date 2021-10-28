CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Community Food Drive Thursday in St. Cloud

By Jim Maurice
 7 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- Several St. Cloud area community organizations are all coming together Thursday for a one-day food drive....

St. Cloud’s Annual Weihnachtsmarkt Scheduled for November

This is a favorite and annual event with the exception of last year because of the pandemic. But it's back for this year, just a little earlier than it normally is. It's the St. Cloud Weihnachtsmarkt outdoor holiday market. It's happening this month, normally in December, in the usual spot. It will be under the festoon lights on 5th Avenue November 18th, which is a Thursday between the hours of 5 and 8pm.
Morrison County Historical Society Announces Limited November Hours

LITTLE FALLS -- A central Minnesota historical site will be reopening in a limited capacity this month. The Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum in Little Falls will be open by appointment only for researchers during November. The museum was temporarily closed in October to install a new HVAC system which helps protect the artifacts stored and displayed there.
