Mike Flanagan has made himself one of the foremost directors in horror since he made his first movie, Makebelieve as a student in 2000. Having dipped into the work of Stephen King with Gerald's Game and Doctor Sleep, and brought The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor to Netflix, his latest series Midnight Mass is also proving to be a huge hit this Halloween. While he is already in post-production on his next collaboration with Netflix, the horror-mystery series The Midnight Club, Flanagan revealed in a post on Twitter that he would love to bring the horror genre to the world of Star Wars.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO