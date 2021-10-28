4831 E Culver Street

Two Bed Condo In Quiet Old Town Building - This first floor unit in the Carmello is located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, and is perfect for professionals of any age who want to live affordably in a beautiful area. We do our best to fill Carmello with quieter tenants who are respectful of one another. The unit has no carpet. New flooring and new paint is currently. Kitchen has granite counter tops and oak cabinets. Stackable washer and dryer in the unit. Water, sewer, trash included. One covered parking spot. Pool located in middle of property. Located walking distance to the restaurants and galleries of Old Town Scottsdale, without any of the noise and hassle that larger complexes include. Video is of old flooring.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO