Restaurants

Brews In The Sky

midtownatl.com
 7 days ago

Beer tastings just got better! Colony Square is teaming up with neighboring breweries to provide an elevated tasting experience atop The...

www.midtownatl.com

visityanktonsd.com

Backspace Brewing Co.

Vern Kathol LIVE! at Backspace Brewing Co. Join Backspace Brewing Co. for a few hours of acoustic music from Hartington's Vern Kathol making his debut in the taproom! We’ve got a perfect…
FOOD & DRINKS
civiccentertv.com

Bourbon and Brews at Bowers Farm

Splash reporter Calvin Brown visits Bowers School Farm for a fundraiser featuring delectable adult beverages from local vendors!. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on the Megacast and The Splash: https://civiccentertv.com/. Follow us ⬇ ⬇. • https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15.
DRINKS
Hoppy Boston

Dorchester Brewing Fest Bier

When you think of the Oktoberfest beer styles most craft beer drinkers immediately think of marzens, malt forward and (usually) slightly sweet lagers that can pack a little boozy punch. While this is a traditional style for the celebration in Germany, when you see pictures of huge tents filled to bursting with patrons hoisting giant steins of beer, they are probably not drinking marzen. Instead, many Oktoberfest celebrations serve festbiers, a variation on the style that is lighter in body, lower in alcohol, and a bit more balanced, a much better choice for drinkers attempting to finish multiple oversized steins. American breweries have caught onto this, and with the rise in popularity of easy-drinking traditional lager styles many breweries are making festbiers as their fall seasonals. One such beer I tried recently is Dorchester Brewing Company's Fest Bier, which is brewed with German malt and hops and available in the fall on draft and in 16 oz cans.
BOSTON, MA
WNEP-TV 16

Black Rock Brewing Company

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — With beers like Lantern Light and Caged Canary, Black Rock Brewing Company in Pottsville is proud to honor the people and the heritage of the Eastern Pennsylvania coal region. This microbrewery offers its staple and seasonal brews served up by a friendly staff who are eager to share their knowledge of Black Rock's beers. Visitors can sample the brews with flights or go straight for their favorites. They feature a unique pouring system that fills the glass from the bottom up utilizing a magnet at the bottom of the glass. They also serve food that is prepared on the premises. They offer indoor and outdoor seating with weekly events and specials.
POTTSVILLE, PA
Eyewitness News

Something's Brewing: WeHa Brewing & Roasting Company

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Something’s Brewing heads to West Hartford this week to check in with WeHa Brewing & Roasting Company. Cody McCormack, co-founder, and Will Gorry, brewer, share more about what they’re serving up, which is more than just beer. You can add coffee to the menu too!
WEST HARTFORD, CT
winemag.com

Ferment Brewing ESB

This is a fun, easy-drinking little bitter, with a caramel roast, a touch of nuttiness and a sweet finish. This is a pleasing pub ale that brings a bit of London sensibility to your home bar. John Holl. rating. 87. Price. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Rating. 87. Alcohol. 5.4%
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Brewed Marigold Beers

Victoria Cempasúchil is a limited-edition Día de Muertos beer that is not just covered in decorative packaging featuring marigolds, but it's a product that's actually brewed with the symbolic flower as well. During Día De Muertos, is believed that the spirits of the dead visit the living and marigolds guide their way. The beer invites people to experience "the taste of reuniting." Alongside the orange flower, which appears front and center on the tall beer can, the design includes other dark and decorative details to mark Día de Muertos.
DRINKS
sandiegomagazine.com

Oktoberfest Dinner & Brew Pairing

The epicenter of North Park is the bar-hopping intersection of University Avenue and 30th Street, which holds claim to being "the best beer neighborhood in the nation," thanks to numerous craft-beer establishments. This October, The Lafayette Hotel has paired up with Mike Hess Brewing and to bring you a paired four course Dinner & Brew!
SAN DIEGO, CA
brewpublic.com

AleSmith Brewing Company and Beachwood Brewing Collaborate on Tower of Flower IPA

One of Southern California’s long-standing brewers, AleSmith Brewing Company partners with Beachwood Brewing on Tower of Flower IPA. This new delightful double dry-hopped West Coast-Style IPA is bursting with hoppy tropical citrus aromas and flavors. “We love partnering with breweries that enjoy the process of brewing as much as we...
DRINKS
Channel 3000

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. has brewed success

Since the first Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. opened in November 1994 on Capitol Square in the former Fess Hotel building, it has been a community favorite, winning three Best of Madison awards in 1995 for beer selection, french fries and businessperson’s bar. From there, the wins continued to stack up, totaling 80 awards to date in the annual readers’ poll.
MADISON, WI
audacy.com

Drew's Brews ~ Roaring Table Brewing in Lake Zurich

Today's brewery is one I stumbled upon by accident last weekend, but it is now in my Top 5 of ALL Chicagoland breweries ~ the atmosphere, the people, the beer, all of it. Today, we're featuring Roaring Table Brewing in Lake Zurich!. From their Dopplebock with chocolate notes, to the...
FOOD & DRINKS
minnesotamonthly.com

Porterfest at Saint Paul Brewing

Celebrate winter porters with the best in town at St. Paul Brewing’s Porterfest. Cult favorite Crooks Haven gets a makeover weekly with new flavors that will make you wish it was winter all of the time! Come in to try the latest and receive a punch card for every flavor you try- 8 porters and 6 punches get you a FREE Porterfest t-shirt. Snacks or desserts to pair with each porter come free with your first pint.
SAINT PAUL, MN
grmag.com

Perrin Brewing to host ‘Bend and Brew’ at the pub

Perrin Brewing Company is inviting the public to come enjoy yoga and beer at its pub during two events this fall. The microbrewery will host “Bend and Brew” events on Nov. 6 and Dec. 4 at the pub, at 5910 Comstock Park Drive NW in Comstock Park. Tickets are $15...
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
visitfairfieldcounty.org

Bend & Brew Spooktacular at Double Edge Brewing Co.

Join Double Edge Brewing Co. for some Halloween fun at their very first Bend & Brew! Now & Zen Yoga’s Kris Blevins will lead the group through a 60-minute traditional yoga class with slow flows and deep stretches. All fitness levels are welcome!. After class, relax a bit more while...
RESTAURANTS
hometownsource.com

Tonka Brew Fest has tunes, brews on tap

“I looked at him and I said, I don’t know what a music combine is…and what ‘band?’”. Karlos Weisenhorn laughs, recalling that moment when Doug Molland came up to him to say he’d signed “the band” up for a combine at Hopkins’ Mainstreet Bar. That was before The Abiders had...
MOUND, MN
NBC Connecticut

Collaboration Brewing in Downtown Norwich

Cream, a new coffee shop in Downtown Norwich, opened this week and features coffee from a local roaster. Craftsman Cliff Roasters is a wholesale distributor, also based in downtown. Before the pandemic, in addition to roasting, Craftsman Cliff was also a café. "We would have 20-25 people in here, getting...
NORWICH, CT
News4Jax.com

Amelia Island Brewing Company

Craft brew pub vibes has exploded on Amelia Island. A number of distilleries and brew pubs have opened in the past few years. Amelia Island Brewing Company is one of the most recent launches. As a sister location to upscale Pogo’s Kitchen, people walking along the main drag have the opportunity to pause their shopping and sightseeing to enjoy a rotation of 8 craft beers as well as a menu guaranteed to have palates popping. Their tap room appropriately named “The Alley” offers live music, sport event gatherings and its own menu. Rance made the trek to AIBC to sample their wares and learn about their community involvement.
RESTAURANTS
myhorrynews.com

Enjoy a brew at the Brookgreen Zoo

Tidal Creek, Grand Strand, New South and Crooked Hammock are some of the breweries included in this year’s Brew at the Zoo to build the Red Wolf Habitat which will be finished next spring. The event is set for Nov. 6 from 5:30 – 8:30 at Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen...
MURRELLS INLET, SC

