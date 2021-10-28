CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things to know for October 28: Biden, Congress, Covid-19, China, UK-France

By By AJ Willingham, CNN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA powerful nor'easter has battered parts of New England and the East Coast, leaving hundreds of thousands without power. Unfortunately, the danger isn't over yet. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day. 1. Biden trip. President Biden heads to Europe...

AFP

China hits back after Biden criticises Xi's COP26 no-show

China hit back Wednesday against criticism by US President Joe Biden, who had accused Beijing of not showing leadership after President Xi Jinping skipped the make-or-break COP26 United Nations summit in Glasgow. Xi -- who leads the planet's largest emitter of the greenhouse gases responsible for climate change -- has not travelled outside of China since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and has not joined world leaders for COP26. Biden on Tuesday had launched blistering criticism of the Chinese and Russian leaders for not attending the summit. "Actions speak louder than words," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin responded Wednesday.
crossroadstoday.com

5 things to know for November 4: Economy, climate, Covid-19, elections, immigration

A customer pumps gas last week in Honolulu. After more than a year and a half of intense economic stimulus measures, the Federal Reserve is finally — gently — applying the brakes on bond buying and other economic supports. This is called tapering, and it’s intended to return things to normal in a way that keeps prices and unemployment as stable as possible. The Fed also hopes the move will address high inflation, which is quelling hope of an economic recovery. Prices of groceries and gas are still rising, with a national average of $3.40 a gallon at the pump — a seven-year high. This tapering process will have a long tail, and for now, the Fed will maintain its target interest rates near zero. However, it still feels like a milestone in the pandemic, and the results could have a huge impact on everyday people, especially those looking to buy a home or run a business.
The Independent

Biden says there is ‘no need’ for ‘physical conflict’ with China despite rising tensions

President Joe Biden said there will be no need for the US to engage in a “physical conflict” with China and he does not worry about one starting despite rising tensions between Washington and Beijing. Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday prior to departing the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow, Mr Biden was asked if the potential for armed conflict between the two world powers had grown because of recent Chinese weapons tests, including one of a hypersonic missile last month.Mr Biden replied: “Am I worried about an armed conflict or some that accidentally occurring with China? No,...
AFP

Europe 'standing' with Taiwan, visiting delegation says

Taiwan's democracy is "a treasure" to be protected, the head of a visiting European Parliament delegation said on Thursday, promising to stand with the island as tensions between Beijing and Taipei spiral to their highest level in years. Glucksmann called Taiwan's democracy "a treasure that all democrats around the world should cherish and protect".
AFP

US House to vote Friday on giant twin bills at center of Biden agenda

Democratic leaders announced the US House would vote Friday on President Joe Biden's $3 trillion blueprint to transform transport networks and expand the welfare safety net. House Democratic leaders had been hoping for a procedural vote on Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better social spending plan and to rubber-stamp the Senate-passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure package on Thursday but outstanding differences among lawmakers on the details forced a delay. "This Build Back Better agenda, along with the bipartisan infrastructure bill, as we have said, is transformational, and it's historic, and it's important to get this done," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. "And so the president is going to continue to work with members in Congress to make that happen."
The Independent

Biden uses trip abroad to confront China on climate, more

Over five days abroad at two global summits, President Joe Biden showed a new willingness to openly confront China over climate change and its lack of leadership on the global stage.Biden ended his time at the U.N. climate summit in Scotland on Tuesday by chastising Chinese President Xi Jinping for physically skipping the event and failing to make the level of commitments that roughly 100 other nations did to curb greenhouse gasses. Xi also avoided the earlier Group of 20 summit in Rome, allowing Biden to dominate the conversation as he met with his French, Italian, British and German...
AFP

Biden revokes Ethiopia trade preferences as Tigray war intensifies

President Joe Biden on Tuesday booted Ethiopia from a vital trade pact due to rights concerns as the historic US ally declared a state of emergency over rebel advances north of the capital. Authorities ordered residents of the capital to register their firearms as state-affiliated media announced a nationwide state of emergency.
Roll Call Online

Biden ignores voters’ No. 1 issue, just like Obama did

Inflation and climate change make for strange policy competitors. But here we are with the highest inflation in 13 years and supply chain bottlenecks disrupting everything from home building and auto sales to food and energy prices. And where is President Joe Biden and most of his Cabinet off to...
Axios

Biden hits the gas

President Biden's hitting the gas — not pumping the brakes — to pass his two massive spending bills ASAP, and doesn’t read his party’s poor electoral showing in Virginia as a rebuke of the massive costs, lawmakers and White House advisers tell Axios. Why it matters: What Biden’s critics see...
Washington Examiner

Democrats stuck in their own COVID trap

COVID politics was easy for Democrats when Donald Trump was president. Every single death was his fault. In July of 2020, MSNBC host Chris Hayes said, “Right now, right this moment, there are Americans who are alive and who are healthy who will be dead by the fall. And there are Americans who already died who did not have to. All because of the failures of our government and, more specifically, the president of the United States.”
The Independent

AP FACT CHECK: Biden distorts Virginia's electoral history

Downplaying his party’s loss in Virginia President Joe Biden suggested that Democrat Terry McAuliffe couldn’t have won the governor’s election based on the state’s history of rejecting candidates in that race when their party occupied the White House He’s wrong.BIDEN: “No governor in Virginia has ever won when he’s of the same, or he or she’s the same party, as the sitting president.” — remarks Wednesday.THE FACTS: Not so.While Virginia has a recent pattern of electing governors of the opposite party, McAuliffe himself defied that trend in 2013 by winning the governor’s mansion when Barack Obama was president.The...
Washington Times

Kamala Harris finally gets something right

Vice President Kamala Harris finally got something half right when she recently said on the campaign trail in Norfolk that “what happens in Virginia will in large part determine what happens in 2022, 2024, and on.” Indeed, Ms. Harris was spot on in her assessment about the importance of the elections in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the outcome was crystal clear. Republicans won the races for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General while also picking up seven seats in the House of Delegates on their way to capturing a 52 - 48 seat majority.
Washington Examiner

Biden's agenda is dead

There is no doubt about it: The Biden administration is a failure, and so is the president’s agenda. Just 10 months into his presidency, President Joe Biden has suffered a massive political beating. Republicans swept Virginia on Tuesday night, winning almost every single state election less than a year after Biden won the state by 10 points. New Jersey came uncomfortably close to falling to the GOP as well.
