5 things to know for October 28: Biden, Congress, Covid-19, China, UK-France

A customer pumps gas last week in Honolulu. After more than a year and a half of intense economic stimulus measures, the Federal Reserve is finally — gently — applying the brakes on bond buying and other economic supports. This is called tapering, and it’s intended to return things to normal in a way that keeps prices and unemployment as stable as possible. The Fed also hopes the move will address high inflation, which is quelling hope of an economic recovery. Prices of groceries and gas are still rising, with a national average of $3.40 a gallon at the pump — a seven-year high. This tapering process will have a long tail, and for now, the Fed will maintain its target interest rates near zero. However, it still feels like a milestone in the pandemic, and the results could have a huge impact on everyday people, especially those looking to buy a home or run a business.

