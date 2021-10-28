The Essential Work From Home Garment: WorkRobe

Nearly 7 in 10 Americans said they’ve become more confident since working remotely. A new survey of 2,000 Americans who’ve worked remotely during the pandemic, 7 in 10 said they find it easier to request more paid time off from their employer, and 67% feel more comfortable asking for flexible working hours and mental/physical wellness support. The comforts of working from home seem to have done the trick — people cited being able to email/instant message instead of talking (53%), wear comfortable clothing (52%) and do a Google search without being seen (45%) as the top confidence boosters. The average employee has saved 252 hours in the past two years by not traveling to work every day. Eight in 10 said this has allowed them to accomplish a lot more in a given day. People have used this extra time to exercise (43%), get more chores done (41%) and learn new skills, such as making videos (37%).

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 10 DAYS AGO