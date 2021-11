We've reached that point in the year where retailers start rolling out some excellent deals leading up to the biggest shopping day of the year: Black Friday. Some of the most widely discounted products to expect during this time are smart home gadgets. One of the greatest things about all these sales is it doesn't matter if you're looking for some of the best Alexa devices, awesome Google Home-related tech, or even more futuristic smart lights to build out the smart home of your dreams — it's all going to be on sale. We'll keep an eye out for the best Black Friday smart home deals as the season progresses and update this list accordingly, so be sure to check back for the latest.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO