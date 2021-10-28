CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learn about “Hoo” Haven Wildlife Rehabilitation & Education Center with annual tour on Nov. 7

By mwfstaff
100fmrockford.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKFORD — See a variety of amazing hawks, owls, eagles, tortoises, rabbits, snakes and even pelicans at “Hoo” Haven’s upcoming open house. The wildlife rehabilitation and education center treats all North American wildlife with the exception of skunks, raccoons and bats. Volunteers...

www.100fmrockford.com

WBAY Green Bay

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary celebrates 85 years of wildlife and education

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary is celebrating 85 years of education, rehabilitation and fun this Saturday. Starting at 10:00 a.m. the public is invited to feed wolves, eat cake and participate in a variety of different free programs. ”I think its an awesome accomplishment to...
GREEN BAY, WI
Independent Florida Alligator

Local Wildlife Conservation houses more than 100 animals, hosts tours

For the first eight years of her life, Gaby lived in a 4-by-6-foot rolling cage within a traveling zoo — far under the legal requirements to house a tiger. But Gaby was rescued by the Carson Springs Wildlife Conservation Foundation in 2011. Now, the striped tan tiger frolics in her 6,500-square-foot enclosure.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Animal Refuge Center to hold 27th annual Starlight Auction Nov. 27

The Animal Refuge Center is proud to announce the 27th annual Starlight Auction on Saturday, Nov. 27 at the Marriott Sanibel Harbour Resort and Spa. The Starlight Auction is ARC’s signature event and main fundraiser for Southwest Florida’s largest no-kill shelter. “This is an exciting time at the Animal Refuge...
SANIBEL, FL
bocaratonobserver.com

South Florida Wildlife Center

Alessandra Medri has dedicated much of her professional career to help the most vulnerable creatures on earth. As Executive Director of South Florida Wildlife Center (SFWC), she is focused on helping native wildlife survive and thrive as their natural habitat falls victim to development and urbanization. Before joining SFWC, Medri spent 25 years working as an environmental scientist and animal welfare professional in South Florida. She has held many leadership positions advocating environmental restoration programs and wildlife protection, bringing her decades-long commitment to wildlife rescue, environmental conservation management and animal welfare management to the Center. Medri leads a team of extraordinary women, from executive staff down to supervisors — all dedicated to the mission of rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing wildlife.
FLORIDA STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Orphaned bear cubs chomp on pumpkins at Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation

WETMORE, Colo. (KRDO)-- Some orphaned bear cubs got to celebrate the season with some pumpkins this week at Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. CPW SE Region's twitter shared several photos of the bears enjoying the autumn treat. The tweet said the bears took some time to figure out how to The post Orphaned bear cubs chomp on pumpkins at Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation appeared first on KRDO.
WETMORE, CO
Eastern Arizona Courier

Small bear rescued, doing well in wildlife center

A tiny bear cub is resting comfortably at the Southwest Wildlife Center in Scottsdale after being rescued Sunday morning off Sky Blue Road near East Artesia Road. The Graham County Sheriff's Office called the Arizona Department of Game and Fish around 9:30 a.m. Sunday after a resident found a bear cub on top of a five-foot pole, said Mark Hart, a spokesman for the department.
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
100fmrockford.com

‘For everyone to enjoy’: New deck overlooks Levings Lake in Rockford

ROCKFORD — A new deck overlooking the banks of Levings Lake will give park-goers a place to relax, picnic or watch the action at West Rock Wake Park. Members of the Rockford Area Association of Realtors put some of the finishing touches on the project Wednesday by planting a pair of trees near the park’s entrance at 1420 Pierpont Ave.
ROCKFORD, IL
WKTV

Veterans at MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Honored

UTICA, N.Y. - Members of the Honor Flight Network hosted an Honorary Flight event for veterans at the Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) Rehabilitation and Nursing Center (RNC). Honor Flight annually takes veterans to Washington, D.C to visit the memorials honoring those who served and sacrificed our country at no...
UTICA, NY
wildlife.org

‘Wildlife Innovation Center’ to feature drones, DEI and more

The all-new Wildlife Innovation Center at this year’s TWS Annual Conference promises to be an exciting new program track for attendees. Among the featured topics are drones, chemical immobilization and DEI efforts. These sessions emphasize the connections between sponsors and trending contemporary issues in wildlife conservation and management and span...
ELECTRONICS
pasoroblesdailynews.com

Paso Robles animal rescue seeks to save, rehabilitate and educate

– Ruby’s Purpose Animal Rescue & Sanctuary, Inc. in Paso Robles was officially formed in March of 2021, although it has been operating privately for several years. Owned and operated by the Marilu and Mylan Elder, the main goal and mission are to “passionately rescue and rehabilitate animals in need,” according to president and co-owner Marilu. Education is their other top goal.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Sun Chronicle

Learn about the benefits of a revocable trust at senior center

My brother/sister/friend has a Revocable Trust. Should I get one? Do I need one? Join us on Monday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. for our program on Revocable Trusts: What is a trust? Reasons for and advantages to having a revocable trust, how revocable trusts work, estate tax basics, and utilizing revocable trusts to save on estate taxes. This program is hosted by the Law Offices of Patricia L. Nagle, P.C. Sign up in advance to reserve your seat.
MICHIGAN STATE
KLST/KSAN

Veterans Day 2021 Discounts at various restaurants, services and activities

Veterans Day 2021 is on Thursday, November 11th, 2021. According to VAntage Point, the Veterans Day discounts, free meals and other programs, listed below, are being shared so that Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors are aware of all resources available to them. Due to COVID-19, some organizations are now offering discounts to Veterans all the […]
FESTIVAL
98q.com

Women's Center renamed The Center for Empowerment and Education

The Women’s Center of Greater Danbury has announced that the organization will be renamed The Center for Empowerment and Education. The new name is accompanied by a new identity that officials say better reflects The Center’s commitment to saving and rebuilding lives and building stronger communities. President and CEO Pat...

