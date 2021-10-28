Learn about “Hoo” Haven Wildlife Rehabilitation & Education Center with annual tour on Nov. 7

Alessandra Medri has dedicated much of her professional career to help the most vulnerable creatures on earth. As Executive Director of South Florida Wildlife Center (SFWC), she is focused on helping native wildlife survive and thrive as their natural habitat falls victim to development and urbanization. Before joining SFWC, Medri spent 25 years working as an environmental scientist and animal welfare professional in South Florida. She has held many leadership positions advocating environmental restoration programs and wildlife protection, bringing her decades-long commitment to wildlife rescue, environmental conservation management and animal welfare management to the Center. Medri leads a team of extraordinary women, from executive staff down to supervisors — all dedicated to the mission of rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing wildlife.

