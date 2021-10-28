CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Pets of the WEEK

Florida Weekly
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article¦ For information: Call the Humane Society Naples at 239-643-1555 or visit hsnaples.org/ adopt. The adoptable pets are shown in real time,...

naples.floridaweekly.com

kgns.tv

“Pets” of the Week: Marsha and Jellybean

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s Pet of the Week we have not one but two four legged friends available for adoption for both dog and cat lovers. The Laredo Animal Care Services has a pooch by the name of Marsha he is only a few months old. There’s...
LAREDO, TX
republictimes.net

Puff Puff | Pet of the Week

Puff Puff is a sweet kitty who seeks attention from her humans. She also enjoys watching out the window. Puff Puff had her ear removed due to an ear tumor. She has since recovered and has a clean bill of health. Puff Puff gets along with other cats but prefers a family with no dogs or children. Make an appointment or stop by the shelter today to meet Puff Puff.
PETS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Ugliest Cat Breed in the World

Presumably, people who own cats pick ones that they believe have above average looks, at least compared to other cats. It begs the question of why people own ugly cats. Maybe “ugly” is in the eye of the beholder. Recently, a study ranked cats by looks. Several were graded as ugly — and the ugliest […]
ANIMALS
Florida Weekly

How would dogs fare if humans disappeared?

Evolutionary biologists not only study how animals developed, they also think about what they might become. A recent article on Vox.com speculated on how animals might adapt in response to changing environments, imagining flightless carnivorous pigeons, aquatic rats and bats with 6-foot wingspans capable of gliding long distances in search of food.
ANIMALS
Florida Weekly

Florida Weekly

For the love of Lola: Senior dog touches hearts around the world

It takes a village to rescue animals. For Bonita Springs-based Golden Retriever Rescue of Southwest Florida, that village spans the world. When Lola #1003, an emaciated 14-year-old golden retriever, came into rescue in September, her horrific condition and sad plight touched hearts as far away as Germany, Wales, Australia and the Philippines. Through Facebook posts and a fundraiser, the rescue raised money for Lola’s vetting, found her a foster home, and ultimately gave Lola the forever family she deserves.
PETS
Florida Weekly

Florida Weekly

NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Florida Weekly

Florida Weekly

Florida Weekly

Florida Weekly

CBS Denver

Denver PD Welcomes First Therapy Dog To Its Pilot Pup Program

DENVER (CBS4) – There’s a new member of Denver Police Department, and her name is Shelby — a 15-month-old Black English Labrador Retriever. Shelby is also a therapy dog — American Kennel Club certified — who will accompany Officer Teresa Gillian, as they try to make positive connections in the community. “It’s just a great out-of-the-box way to do community outreach, and it really breaks down a lot of barriers that, without her, I don’t know if I could do it by myself,” Gillian said. (credit: Denver Police) The pair will visit schools, meet with neighbors and attend meetings and community events, as well...
DENVER, CO
Oswego County Today

Pet Of The Week: Rory

OSWEGO – Rory is ready for adoption! She is a sweet, bossy kitty and 5.5 months old, up-to-date with vaccinations and spayed/neutered. If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
OSWEGO, NY
Bristol Press

PET OF THE WEEK: Chardonnay

This might be the best case of “bedhead” you’ve ever seen! Chardonnay has fur going in every direction, but he pulls it off in the cutest way possible. This 1-year-old Guinea pig has been friendly with his new human pals since arriving at the Connecticut Humane Society and is a good eater. He was even polite for a quick bath and nail trim, and during his veterinary exam.
PETS
Delaware County Daily Times

AFL Pet of the Week: Marigold

This very lovely, young kitty is a rare female ginger, and just as sweet as she is beautiful. Found as a friendly stray, dining at a kind resident’s outdoor feeding station (with no collar or chip) Marigold seems to have been cruelly abandoned to fend for herself on the streets. This special girl is about 2-years old, now spayed, tested negative, and up to date on her vet care. She loves people, especially her 8-year-old foster “dad,” and is always happy to cuddle up and sleep with him. She just adores human companionship, loves hanging out with her foster family, and is curious about everything they do. Her foster family would love to adopt her but allergies have prevented that, so she is available to another lucky family. Marigold is not presently living with other cats or dogs in her foster home, but they have visited and she was fine with them, with appropriate introductions, of course. To learn more about Marigold and other pets available for adoption, and to download an adoption application, please visit www.animalfriendsoflansdowne.org. Animal Friends of Lansdowne is a non-profit, all-volunteer community rescue, now in their seventeenth year of operation. Contact-free application process and pet delivery are available.
LANSDOWNE, PA

