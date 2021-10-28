CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry Went Into "Panic Mode" When He Heard the Queen Was in Hospital, Source Says

By Iris Goldsztajn
Marie Claire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiving far away from family is never easy. That's why I can only empathize with Prince Harry, who got really worried when he heard that his grandmother the Queen had spent a night in hospital. A source tells Us Weekly that the Duke of Sussex went into "panic mode"...

www.marieclaire.com

