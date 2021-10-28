CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giant, Free Index To World's Research Papers Released Online

It is ridiculous that even though the internet has existed for more almost 40 years and HTML almost 30 years, starting in the very institutions that depend on shared knowledge and access to published papers, that academia is still largely tied to the commercial journal industry. I can see...

Roslyn Student’s Research Paper Published in Peer Reviewed Journal

Roslyn High School senior Hailee Youn had her research paper published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal, a rare accomplishment for a high school student and rarer still for a first-semester senior. “After a year and a half of working on this study, I am honored to be able to share my research,” said Hailee.
Free Index of Over 100 Million Journal Articles Released

The General Index provides words and phrases from millions of scientific research articles ― a massive resource for researchers ― at no cost. On October 7, Public Resource, a nonprofit organization, released the General Index, a repository of 355 billion words and phrases that are linked to scientific articles in which these words appear.
Ginormous New 'Index' Shares Data From 100 Million Science Papers For Free

There's a vast amount of research out there, with the volume growing rapidly with each passing day. But there's a problem. Not only is a lot of the existing literature hidden behind a paywall, but it can also be difficult to parse and make sense of in a comprehensive, logical way. What's really needed is a super-smart version of Google just for academic papers. Enter the General Index, a new database of some 107.2 million journal articles, totaling 38 terabytes of data in its uncompressed form. It spans more than 355 billion rows of text, each featuring a key word or phrase...
Nvidia’s GTC will draw 200K researchers for online event including metaverse session

The metaverse may be the stuff of science fiction, but it’s going to make an appearance at a pretty serious tech event: Nvidia’s annual GPU Technology Conference (GTC), an online event happening November 8-11. GTC expected to draw more than 200,000 attendees including innovators, researchers, thought leaders, and decision-makers. More...
How AI startled the World

The artificial intelligence revolution is sweeping the globe, and it’s gaining momentum. The rate of progress in artificial intelligence is one of the most disputed aspects of the constant increase in teaching computers and robots how to observe the world, make sense of it, and eventually execute complex tasks in both the physical and virtual environments. And not just real product breakthroughs and research milestones are used to gauge how rapidly the industry is advancing, but also the predictions and expressed worries of AI executives, futurists, academics, economists, and legislators. The world will be changed by AI, but how and when are still unknown.
Malamud’s General Index: Research Gist, No Slap On The Wrist

Tired of that unsettling feeling you get from looking for paywalled papers on that one site that shall not be named? Yeah, us too. But now there’s an alternative that should feel a little less illegal: this new index of the world’s research papers over on the Internet Archive. It’s...
'Trojan Source' Bug Threatens the Security of All Code

1 reply beneath your current threshold. Lots of code is generated in utf-8. If you're using ASCII-7 text files, those are automatically handled by compilers that assume they are utf-8. And many languages presume that the input text is utf-8. ASCII-7 is a proper subset of utf-8 so you wouldn't notice. https://gcc.gnu.org/onlinedocs... [gnu.org]
Microsoft Launches Google Wave

At first my initial take was going to be, maybe Microsoft has enough savvy with developer tools to make this idea work where Google fell short. But then I actually clicked on the first link to find more details, and the first thing I see is a graphic showing multiple cute emojis editing a document and combining to "high five" after managing to move a paragraph together.
Academic Researchers Need Access to the Facebook Papers

The Facebook Papers offer a chilling account of how the company’s internal research revealed potential harms caused by its platforms. Reports underscore Facebook’s role in the diffusion of misinformation, the prevalence of hate speech, and the coordination of the Capitol insurrection. And that’s just in the U.S. The problems documented...
Students are told not to use Wikipedia for research. But it's a trustworthy source

At the start of each university year, we ask first-year students a question: how many have been told by their secondary teachers not to use Wikipedia? Without fail, nearly every hand shoots up. Wikipedia offers free and reliable information instantly. So why do teachers almost universally distrust it? Wikipedia has community-enforced policies on neutrality, reliability and notability. This means all information “must be presented accurately and without bias”; sources must come from a third party; and a Wikipedia article is notable and should be created if there has been “third-party coverage of the topic in reliable sources”. Wikipedia is free, non-profit,...
World's First All-Optical Autonomous Driving Network White Paper Released by Huawei

The 7th UBBF (UBBF 2021) was held in Dubai under the theme of Connectivity+, New Growth. During the event, Kim Wang, Marketing Director of Huawei's NCE Optical Network domain, delivered a keynote speech titled " All-optical Autonomous Driving Network Transcends Superb Connectivity Experience ", and officially released the Huawei All-Optical Autonomous Driving Network White Paper for the first time.
iwoca releases SME Expert Index

Iwoca has released its quarterly SME Expert Index of UK Brokers which showcases that small business owners are feeling optimistic about economic conditions for growth. The Index reveals that over a third (35%) of brokers reported the top motivator for applying for unsecured finance was to ‘grow the business’ – a 12 percentage point increase from the previous quarter. For the first time since the Index was launched, ‘managing day to day cash flow’ was not the most requested reason for applying for unsecured finance, dropping by 6 percentage points on the previous quarter. There was also a decline in the number of SMEs citing ‘recovery from lockdown or closure’ or to ‘bridge occasional cash flow gaps’ as a reason for needing finance.
The Free Laptop Program Built Into the Biden Reconciliation Plan

I am suspecting that Chromebooks will get the low bid nod, since they supplied most schools during the pandemic when the were remote. Citation needed. Chromebook sales way exceeded MacBook sales during 2020. I doubt if those sales were to corporate users. A Chromebook is a good and cheap solution...
NUS researchers develop world’s first smart bandage

Newswise — Singapore – A research team led by Professor Lim Chwee Teck from the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Department of Biomedical Engineering and Institute for Health Innovation & Technology (iHealthtech), in collaboration with clinical partners from Singapore General Hospital, has developed a smart wearable sensor that can conduct real-time, point-of-care assessment of chronic wounds wirelessly via an app. A world’s first, the novel sensor technology can detect temperature, pH, bacteria type and inflammatory factors specific to chronic wounds within 15 minutes, hence enabling fast and accurate wound assessment.
Microsoft Loop is a Notion Clone for Office Lovers

Microsoft isn't standing still as other companies try to reinvent the document editor. From a report:. On Tuesday, the company announced Microsoft Loop, a new Office app that takes clear inspiration from online collaborative editors, such as Notion and Coda. There's a sidebar for toggling between pages, interactive elements including charts and task lists, and the ability to move parts of a document around by dragging and dropping. But while those other editors want to eliminate Office files entirely, Microsoft acknowledges their persistence by integrating them with Loop. Users can add links to traditional Word, Excel, and PowerPoint documents, and theyâ(TM)ll appear in the sidebar and as stylized thumbnails inside of Loop pages. The idea, self-serving as it may be for Microsoft, is that you might still want to create distinct document files that live alongside Loop's free-flowing pages.
‘Facebook Papers’ add up to the social media giant’s biggest challenge yet

A number of U.S. news organizations over the weekend began publishing stories related to thousands of internal Facebook Inc. documents, and they just keep on coming. What the documents reveal is not exactly news that comes out of the blue. They are the basis of the complaints that Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen made to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and to Congress. This is the first time, though, that news media saw the entirety of the complaints, albeit with parts redacted.
'We Mapped Every Large Solar Plant on Earth Using Satellites and Machine Learning'

A team of researchers built a machine learning system to scan satellite images for solar energy-generating facilities greater than 10 kilowatts and then deployed the system on over 550 terabytes of imagery "using several human lifetimes of computing." Team-member Lucas Kruitwagen, a climate change/AI researcher at Oxford, reveals what they...
5D Optical Disc Could Store 500TB For Billions of Year

Researchers from the University of Southampton "have developed a fast and energy-efficient laser-writing method for producing high-density nanostructures in silica glass," reports Optica. "These tiny structures can be used for long-term five-dimensional (5D) optical data storage that is more than 10,000 times denser than Blue-Ray optical disc storage technology." ExtremeTech reports:
Dropbox Is Adding Folders That Will Automatically Organize For You

Dropbox is adding a feature that will let you add automation to folders so new files are automatically renamed, grouped into subfolders, or more. The Verge reports:. The feature is called, perhaps unsurprisingly, Automated Folders, and Dropbox says it can help you (and any co-workers you share files with) stay organized with standardized names and tags. The automation you add to folders can be configured with various rules, so you can tell the system to rename any files you add to the folder following a certain pattern or to sort them into subfolders based on the date the file was uploaded to Dropbox. The rules are currently predefined, but Dropbox says it's working to make the system more customizable.
