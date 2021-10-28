CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Directional motion of the foam carrying oils driven by the magnetic field

By Xiaoxiao Dou
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoams are substances widely used the foam flooding technology, which aim to greatly improve the residual oil recovery. In the present study, we perform a comprehensive investigation on the oil removal process driven by the foam embedded with magnetic particles, under the action of the magnetic force. The experiment shows that...

The Guardian

What the mushroom cloud from 1952 hydrogen bomb test revealed

Sixty-nine years ago, a new type of cloud was the focus of scientific research: the mushroom cloud produced by cold war atomic tests. Ivy Mike, which took place on 1 November 1952, was the first full-scale test of a hydrogen bomb. Equivalent to more than 10m tons of TNT, it obliterated the small island of Elugelab.
Nature.com

Quantifying cell-generated forces: Poisson's ratio matters

Quantifying mechanical forces generated by cellular systems has led to key insights into a broad range of biological phenomena from cell adhesion to immune cell activation. Traction force microscopy (TFM), the most widely employed force measurement methodology, fundamentally relies on knowledge of the force-displacement relationship and mechanical properties of the substrate. Together with the elastic modulus, the Poisson's ratio is a basic material property that to date has largely been overlooked in TFM. Here, we evaluate the sensitivity of TFM to Poisson's ratio by employing a series of computer simulations and experimental data analysis. We demonstrate how applying the correct Poisson's ratio is important for accurate force reconstruction and develop a framework for the determination of error levels resulting from the misestimation of the Poisson's ratio. In addition, we provide experimental estimation of the Poisson's ratios of elastic substrates commonly applied in TFM. Our work thus highlights the role of Poisson's ratio underpinning cellular force quantification studied across many biological systems.
Nature.com

Sensory-motor cortices shape functional connectivity dynamics in the human brain

Large-scale biophysical circuit models provide mechanistic insights into the micro-scale and macro-scale properties of brain organization that shape complex patterns of spontaneous brain activity. We developed a spatially heterogeneous large-scale dynamical circuit model that allowed for variation in local synaptic properties across the human cortex. Here we show that parameterizing local circuit properties with both anatomical and functional gradients generates more realistic static and dynamic resting-state functional connectivity (FC). Furthermore, empirical and simulated FC dynamics demonstrates remarkably similar sharp transitions in FC patterns, suggesting the existence of multiple attractors. Time-varying regional fMRI amplitude may track multi-stability in FC dynamics. Causal manipulation of the large-scale circuit model suggests that sensory-motor regions are a driver of FC dynamics. Finally, the spatial distribution of sensory-motor drivers matches the principal gradient of gene expression that encompasses certain interneuron classes, suggesting that heterogeneity in excitation-inhibition balance might shape multi-stability in FC dynamics.
Nature.com

Metamachines of pluripotent colloids

Machines enabled the Industrial Revolution and are central to modern technological progress: A machine's parts transmit forces, motion, and energy to one another in a predetermined manner. Today's engineering frontier, building artificial micromachines that emulate the biological machinery of living organisms, requires faithful assembly and energy consumption at the microscale. Here, we demonstrate the programmable assembly of active particles into autonomous metamachines using optical templates. Metamachines, or machines made of machines, are stable, mobile and autonomous architectures, whose dynamics stems from the geometry. We use the interplay between anisotropic force generation of the active colloids with the control of their orientation by local geometry. This allows autonomous reprogramming of active particles of the metamachines to achieve multiple functions. It permits the modular assembly of metamachines by fusion, reconfiguration of metamachines and, we anticipate, a shift in focus of self-assembly towards active matter and reprogrammable materials.
Nature.com

Focusing the electromagnetic field to 10Î» for ultra-high enhancement of field-matter interaction

Focusing electromagnetic field to enhance the interaction with matter has been promoting researches and applications of nano electronics and photonics. Usually, the evanescent-wave coupling is adopted in various nano structures and materials to confine the electromagnetic field into a subwavelength space. Here, based on the direct coupling with confined electron oscillations in a nanowire, we demonstrate a tight localization of microwave field down to 10âˆ’6Î». A hybrid nanowire-bowtie antenna is further designed to focus the free-space microwave to this deep-subwavelength space. Detected by the nitrogen vacancy center in diamond, the field intensity and microwave-spin interaction strength are enhanced by 2.0"‰Ã—"‰108 and 1.4"‰Ã—"‰104 times, respectively. Such a high concentration of microwave field will further promote integrated quantum information processing, sensing and microwave photonics in a nanoscale system.
Nature.com

Single-cell normalization and association testing unifying CRISPR screen and gene co-expression analyses with Normalisr

Single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) provides unprecedented technical and statistical potential to study gene regulation but is subject to technical variations and sparsity. Furthermore, statistical association testing remains difficult for scRNA-seq. Here we present Normalisr, a normalization and statistical association testing framework that unifies single-cell differential expression, co-expression, and CRISPR screen analyses with linear models. By systematically detecting and removing nonlinear confounders arising from library size at mean and variance levels, Normalisr achieves high sensitivity, specificity, speed, and generalizability across multiple scRNA-seq protocols and experimental conditions with unbiased p-value estimation. The superior scalability allows us to reconstruct robust gene regulatory networks from trans-effects of guide RNAs in large-scale single cell CRISPRi screens. On conventional scRNA-seq, Normalisr recovers gene-level co-expression networks that recapitulated known gene functions.
Nature.com

A Brainstem reticulotegmental neural ensemble drives acoustic startle reflexes

The reticulotegmental nucleus (RtTg) has long been recognized as a crucial component of brainstem reticular formationÂ (RF). However, the function of RtTg and its related circuits remain elusive. Here, we report a role of the RtTg in startle reflex, a highly conserved innate defensive behaviour. Optogenetic activation of RtTg neurons evokes robust startle responses in mice. The glutamatergic neurons in the RtTg are significantly activated during acoustic startle reflexes (ASR). Chemogenetic inhibition of the RtTg glutamatergic neurons decreases the ASR amplitudes. Viral tracing reveals an ASR neural circuit that the cochlear nucleus carrying auditory information sends direct excitatory innervations to the RtTg glutamatergic neurons, which in turn project to spinal motor neurons. Together, our findings describe a functional role of RtTg and its related neural circuit in startle reflexes, and demonstrate how the RF connects auditory system with motor functions.
Nature.com

Highly sensitive low field Lorentz-force MEMS magnetometer

We present a highly sensitive Lorentz-force magnetic micro-sensor capable of measuring low field values. The magnetometer consists of a silicon micro-beam sandwiched between two electrodes to electrostatically induce in-plane vibration and to detect the output current. The method is based on measuring the resonance frequency of the micro-beam around the buckling zone to sense out-of-plane magnetic fields. When biased with a current of 0.91Â mA (around buckling), the device has a measured sensitivity of 11.6Â Tâˆ’1, which is five orders of magnitude larger than the state-of-the-art. The measured minimum detectable magnetic field and the estimated resolution of the proposed magnetic sensor are 100 ÂµT and 13.6 ÂµT.Hzâˆ’1/2, respectively. An analytical model is developed based on the Euler"“Bernoulli beam theory and the Galerkin discretization to understand and verify the micro-sensor performance. Good agreement is shown between analytical results and experimental data. Furthermore, the presented magnetometer is promising for measuring very weak biomagnetic fields.
Nature.com

Metacyclogenesis defects and gene expression hallmarks of histone deacetylase 4-deficient Trypanosoma cruzi cells

Trypanosoma cruzi-the causative agent of Chagas disease-like other kinetoplastids, relies mostly on post-transcriptional mechanisms for regulation of gene expression. However, trypanosomatids undergo drastic changes in nuclear architecture and chromatin structure along their complex life cycle which, combined with a remarkable set of reversible histone post-translational modifications, indicate that chromatin is also a target for control of gene expression and differentiation signals in these organisms. Chromatin-modifying enzymes have a direct impact on gene expression programs and DNA metabolism. In this work, we have investigated the function of T. cruzi histone deacetylase 4 (TcHDAC4). We show that, although TcHDAC4 is not essential for viability, metacyclic trypomastigote TcHDAC4 null mutants show a thin cell body and a round and less condensed nucleus located very close to the kinetoplast. Sixty-four acetylation sites were quantitatively evaluated, which revealed H2AT85ac, H4K10ac and H4K78ac as potential target sites of TcHDAC4. Gene expression analyses identified three chromosomes with overrepresented regions of differentially expressed genes in the TcHDAC4 knockout mutant compared with the wild type, showing clusters of either up or downregulated genes. The adjacent chromosomal location of some of these genes indicates that TcHDAC4 participates in gene expression regulation during T. cruzi differentiation.
Nature.com

Graphene's non-equilibrium fermions reveal Doppler-shifted magnetophonon resonances accompanied by Mach supersonic and Landau velocity effects

Oscillatory magnetoresistance measurements on graphene have revealed a wealth of novel physics. These phenomena are typically studied at low currents. At high currents, electrons are driven far from equilibrium with the atomic lattice vibrations so that their kinetic energy can exceed the thermal energy of the phonons. Here, we report three non-equilibrium phenomena in monolayer graphene at high currents: (i) a "Doppler-like" shift and splitting of the frequencies of the transverse acoustic (TA) phonons emitted when the electrons undergo inter-Landau level (LL) transitions; (ii) an intra-LL Mach effect with the emission of TA phonons when the electrons approach supersonic speed, and (iii) the onset of elastic inter-LL transitions at a critical carrier drift velocity, analogous to the superfluid Landau velocity. All three quantum phenomena can be unified in a single resonance equation. They offer avenues for research on out-of-equilibrium phenomena in other two-dimensional fermion systems.
Nature.com

Spatial coherence of room-temperature monolayer WSe exciton-polaritons in a trap

The emergence of spatial and temporal coherence of light emitted from solid-state systems is a fundamental phenomenon intrinsically aligned with the control of light-matter coupling. It is canonical for laser oscillation, emerges in the superradiance of collective emitters, and has been investigated in bosonic condensates of thermalized light, as well as exciton-polaritons. Our room temperature experiments show the strong light-matter coupling between microcavity photons and excitons in atomically thin WSe2. We evidence the density-dependent expansion of spatial and temporal coherence of the emitted light from the spatially confined system ground-state, which is accompanied by a threshold-like response of the emitted light intensity. Additionally, valley-physics is manifested in the presence of an external magnetic field, which allows us to manipulate K and K' polaritons via the valley-Zeeman-effect. Our findings validate the potential of atomically thin crystals as versatile components of coherent light-sources, and in valleytronic applications at room temperature.
Nature.com

Real-time observation of Cooper pair splitting showing strong non-local correlations

Controlled generation and detection of quantum entanglement between spatially separated particles constitute an essential prerequisite both for testing the foundations of quantum mechanics and for realizing future quantum technologies. Splitting of Cooper pairs from a superconductor provides entangled electrons at separate locations. However, experimentally accessing the individual split Cooper pairs constitutes a major unresolved issue as they mix together with electrons from competing processes. Here, we overcome this challenge with the first real-time observation of the splitting of individual Cooper pairs, enabling direct access to the time-resolved statistics of Cooper pair splitting. We determine the correlation statistics arising from two-electron processes and find a pronounced peak that is two orders of magnitude larger than the background. Our experiment thereby allows to unambiguously pinpoint and select split Cooper pairs with 99% fidelity. These results open up an avenue for performing experiments that tap into the spin-entanglement of split Cooper pairs.
Nature.com

Tracking Brownian motion in three dimensions and characterization of individual nanoparticles using a fiber-based high-finesse microcavity

The dynamics of nanosystems in solution contain a wealth of information with relevance for diverse fields ranging from materials science to biology and biomedical applications. When nanosystems are marked with fluorophores or strong scatterers, it is possible to track their position and reveal internal motion with high spatial and temporal resolution. However, markers can be toxic, expensive, or change the object's intrinsic properties. Here, we simultaneously measure dispersive frequency shifts of three transverse modes of a high-finesse microcavity to obtain the three-dimensional path of unlabeled SiO2 nanospheres with 300"‰Î¼s temporal and down to 8"‰nm spatial resolution. This allows us to quantitatively determine properties such as the polarizability, hydrodynamic radius, and effective refractive index. The fiber-based cavity is integrated in a direct-laser-written microfluidic device that enables the precise control of the fluid with ultra-small sample volumes. Our approach enables quantitative nanomaterial characterization and the analysis of biomolecular motion at high bandwidth.
Nature.com

Symmetry-protected solitons and bulk-boundary correspondence in generalized Jackiw"“Rebbi models

We investigate the roles of symmetry and bulk-boundary correspondence in characterizing topological edge states in generalized Jackiw"“Rebbi (JR) models. We show that time-reversal (T), charge-conjugation (C), parity (P), and discrete internal field rotation (\(Z_n\)) symmetries protect and characterize the various types of edge states such as chiral and nonchiral solitons via bulk-boundary correspondence in the presence of the multiple vacua. As two representative models, we consider the JR model composed of a single fermion field having a complex mass and the generalized JR model with two massless but interacting fermion fields. The JR model shows nonchiral solitons with the \(Z_2\) rotation symmetry, whereas it shows chiral solitons with the broken \(Z_2\) rotation symmetry. In the generalized JR model, only nonchiral solitons can emerge with only \(Z_2\) rotation symmetry, whereas both chiral and nonchiral solitons can exist with enhanced \(Z_4\) rotation symmetry. Moreover, we find that the nonchiral solitons have C,Â P symmetries while the chiral solitons do not, which can be explained by the symmetry-invariant lines connecting degenerate vacua. Finally, we find the symmetry correspondence between multiply-degenerate global vacua and solitons such that T, C, P symmetries of a soliton inherit from global minima that are connected by the soliton, which provides a novel tool for the characterization of topological solitons.
Nature.com

Tuning structural isomers of phenylenediammonium to afford efficient and stable perovskite solar cells and modules

Organic halide salt passivation is considered to be an essential strategy to reduce defects in state-of-the-art perovskite solar cells (PSCs). This strategy, however, suffers from the inevitable formation of in-plane favored two-dimensional (2D) perovskite layers with impaired charge transport, especially under thermal conditions, impeding photovoltaic performance and device scale-up. To overcome this limitation, we studied the energy barrier of 2D perovskite formation from ortho-, meta- and para-isomers of (phenylene)di(ethylammonium) iodide (PDEAI2) that were designed for tailored defect passivation. Treatment with the most sterically hindered ortho-isomer not only prevents the formation of surficial 2D perovskite film, even at elevated temperatures, but also maximizes the passivation effect on both shallow- and deep-level defects. The ensuing PSCs achieve an efficiency of 23.9% with long-term operational stability (over 1000"‰h). Importantly, a record efficiency of 21.4% for the perovskite module with an active area of 26 cm2 was achieved.
Nature.com

Photo-induced copper-catalyzed sequential 1,n-HAT enabling the formation of cyclobutanols

Cyclobutanols are privileged cyclic skeletons in natural products and synthetic building blocks. C(sp3)âˆ’H functionalization is a prolonged challenge in organic synthesis. The synthesis of cyclobutanols through double C(sp3)-H bond functionalization remains elusive. Here we report the efficient synthesis of cyclobutanols through intermolecular radical [3"‰+"‰1] cascade cyclization, involving the functionalization of two C"‰âˆ’"‰H bonds through sequential hydrogen atom transfer. The copper complex reduces the iodomethylsilyl alcohols efficiently under blue-light irradiation to initiate the tandem transformation. The mild reaction tolerates a broad range of functional groups and allows for the facile generation of elaborate polycyclic structures.
Nature.com

Shape shifter: redirection of prolate phage capsid assembly by staphylococcal pathogenicity islands

Staphylococcus aureus pathogenicity islands (SaPIs) are molecular parasites that hijack helper phages for their transfer. SaPIbov5, the prototypical member of a family of cos type SaPIs, redirects the assembly of Ï•12 helper capsids from prolate to isometric. This size and shape shift is dependent on the SaPIbov5-encoded protein Ccm, a homolog of the Ï•12 capsid protein (CP). Using cryo-electron microscopy, we have determined structures of prolate Ï•12 procapsids and isometric SaPIbov5 procapsids. Ï•12 procapsids have icosahedral end caps with Tend"‰="‰4 architecture and a Tmid"‰="‰14 cylindrical midsection, whereas SaPIbov5 procapsids have T"‰="‰4 icosahedral architecture. We built atomic models for CP and Ccm, and show that Ccm occupies the pentameric capsomers in the isometric SaPIbov5 procapsids, suggesting that preferential incorporation of Ccm pentamers prevents the cylindrical midsection from forming. Our results highlight that pirate elements have evolved diverse mechanisms to suppress phage multiplication, including the acquisition of phage capsid protein homologs.
Nature.com

Selenium-enriched Bacillus subtilis yb-114246 improved growth and immunity of broiler chickens through modified ileal bacterial composition

Here, a Selenium-enriched Bacillus subtilis (SEBS) strain was generated and supplemented to broiler chickens' diet, and the impact in ileum bacterial microbiome, immunity and body weight were assessed. In a nutshell, five hundred 1-old old chicken were randomly divided into five groups: control, inorganic Se, Bacillus subtilis (B. subtilis), SEBS, and antibiotic, and colonization with B. subtilis and SEBS in the gastrointestinal tract (GIT) were measured by fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) assay and quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction (qPCR). In summary, Chicks fed SEBS or B. subtilis had higher body weight than the control chicks or those given inorganic Se. SEBS colonized in distal segments of the ileum improved bacterial diversity, reduced the endogenous pathogen burden and increased the number of Lactobacillus sp. in the ileal mucous membrane. Species of unclassified Lachnospiraceae, uncultured Anaerosporobacter, Peptococcus, Lactobacillus salivarius, and Ruminococcaceae_UCG-014, and unclassified Butyricicoccus in the ileal mucous membrane played a key role in promoting immunity. Inorganic Se supplementation also improved bacterial composition of ileal mucous membranes, but to a less extent. In conclusion, SEBS improved performance and immunity of broiler chickens through colonization and modulation of the ileal mucous membrane microbiome.
Nature.com

Is the bacterial chromosome a mobile genetic element?

An outcome of phage infection, lateral transduction, has been shown to mobilize chromosomal genes between bacterial cells at rates that exceed those of mobile genetic elements such as plasmids. Does this mean that the bacterial chromosome should be considered a mobile genetic element?. Lateral transduction: accelerating horizontal gene transfer. A...
Nature.com

Functional roles of the membrane-associated AAV protein MAAP

With a limited coding capacity of 4.7Â kb, adeno-associated virus (AAV) genome has evolved over-lapping genes to maximise the usage of its genome. An example is the recently found ORF in the cap gene, encoding membrane-associated accessory protein (MAAP), located in the same genomic region as the VP1/2 unique domain, but in a different reading frame. This 13 KDa protein, unique to the dependovirus genus, is not homologous to any known protein. Our studies confirm that MAAP translation initiates from the first CTG codon found in the VP1 ORF2. We have further observed MAAP localised in the plasma membrane, in the membranous structures in close proximity to the nucleus and to the nuclear envelope by co-transfecting with plasmids encoding the wild-type AAV (wt-AAV) genome and adenovirus (Ad) helper genes. While keeping VP1/2 protein sequence identical, both inactivation and truncation of MAAP translation affected the emergence and intracellular distribution of the AAV capsid proteins. We have demonstrated that MAAP facilitates AAV replication and has a role in controlling Ad infection. Additionally, we were able to improve virus production and capsid integrity through a C-terminal truncation of MAAP while other modifications led to increased packaging of contaminating, non-viral DNA. Our results show that MAAP plays a significant role in AAV infection, with profound implications for the production of therapeutic AAV vectors.
