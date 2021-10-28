CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

A high-fidelity residential building occupancy detection dataset

By Margarite Jacoby
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis paper describes development of a data acquisition system used to capture a range of occupancy related modalities from single-family residences, along with the dataset that was generated. The publicly available dataset includes: grayscale images at 32-by-32 pixels, captured every second; audio files, which have undergone processing to remove personally identifiable...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Global greenhouse gas emissions from residential and commercial building materials and mitigation strategies to 2060

Building stock growth around the world drives extensive material consumption and environmental impacts. Future impacts will be dependent on the level and rate of socioeconomic development, along with material use and supply strategies. Here we evaluate material-related greenhouse gas (GHG)Â emissions for residential and commercial buildings along with their reduction potentials in 26 global regions by 2060. For a middle-of-the-road baseline scenario, building material-related emissions see an increase of 3.5 to 4.6 Gt CO2eq yr-1 between 2020"“2060. Low- and lower-middle-income regions see rapid emission increase from 750 Mt (22% globally) in 2020 and 2.4 Gt (51%) in 2060, while higher-income regions shrink in both absolute and relative terms. Implementing several material efficiency strategies together in a High Efficiency (HE) scenario could almost half the baseline emissions. Yet, even in this scenario, the building material sector would require double its current proportional share of emissions to meet a 1.5"‰Â°C-compatible target.
ENVIRONMENT
towardsdatascience.com

Benchmarking time series datasets with style

How to benchmark/spot differences between large time series datasets?. I work on energy system modelling, oil and gas well modelling, and well integrity management systems. On many occasions, it is of fundamental importance to benchmark datasets or spot differences between time series data from different sources or coming from multiple modelling results.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Coordination environment dependent selectivity of single-site-Cu enriched crystalline porous catalysts in CO reduction to CH

The electrochemical CO2 reduction to high-value-added chemicals is one of the most promising and challenging research in the energy conversion field. An efficient ECR catalyst based on a Cu-based conductive metal-organic framework (Cu-DBC) is dedicated to producing CH4 with superior activity and selectivity, showing a Faradaic efficiency of CH4 as high as ~80% and a large current density of âˆ’203"‰mA cmâˆ’2 at âˆ’0.9"‰V vs. RHE. The further investigation based on theoretical calculations and experimental results indicates the Cu-DBC with oxygen-coordinated Cu sites exhibits higher selectivity and activity over the other two crystalline ECR catalysts with nitrogen-coordinated Cu sites due to the lower energy barriers of Cu-O4 sites during ECR process. This work unravels the strong dependence of ECR selectivity on the Cu site coordination environment in crystalline porous catalysts, and provides a platform for constructing highly selective ECR catalysts.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Mirror-enhanced scanning light-field microscopy for long-term high-speed 3D imaging with isotropic resolution

Various biological behaviors can only be observed in 3D at high speed over the long term with low phototoxicity. Light-field microscopy (LFM) provides an elegant compact solution to record 3D information in a tomographic manner simultaneously, which can facilitate high photon efficiency. However, LFM still suffers from the missing-cone problem, leading to degraded axial resolution and ringing effects after deconvolution. Here, we propose a mirror-enhanced scanning LFM (MiSLFM) to achieve long-term high-speed 3D imaging at super-resolved axial resolution with a single objective, by fully exploiting the extended depth of field of LFM with a tilted mirror placed below samples. To establish the unique capabilities of MiSLFM, we performed extensive experiments, we observed various organelle interactions and intercellular interactions in different types of photosensitive cells under extremely low light conditions. Moreover, we demonstrated that superior axial resolution facilitates more robust blood cell tracking in zebrafish larvae at high speed.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Data#Data Collection#Windows Media Audio#Datasets#Occupancy#Audio Media#Digital Photography#Thermostat Device#Microphone Device#Camera Device
Nature.com

The origin and impeded dissemination of the DNA phosphorothioation system in prokaryotes

Phosphorothioate (PT) modification by the dnd gene cluster is the first identified DNA backbone modification and constitute an epigenetic system with multiple functions, including antioxidant ability, restriction modification, and virus resistance. Despite these advantages for hosting dnd systems, they are surprisingly distributed sporadically among contemporary prokaryotic genomes. To address this ecological paradox, we systematically investigate the occurrence and phylogeny of dnd systems, and they are suggested to have originated in ancient Cyanobacteria after the Great Oxygenation Event. Interestingly, the occurrence of dnd systems and prophages is significantly negatively correlated. Further, we experimentally confirm that PT modification activates the filamentous phage SW1 by altering the binding affinity of repressor and the transcription level of its encoding gene. Competition assays, concurrent epigenomic and transcriptomic sequencing subsequently show that PT modification affects the expression of a variety of metabolic genes, which reduces the competitive fitness of the marine bacterium Shewanella piezotolerans WP3. Our findings strongly suggest that a series of negative effects on microorganisms caused by dnd systems limit horizontal gene transfer, thus leading to their sporadic distribution. Overall, our study reveals putative evolutionary scenario of the dnd system and provides novel insights into the physiological and ecological influences of PT modification.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Design considerations for workflow management systems use in production genomics research and the clinic

The changing landscape of genomics research and clinical practice has created a need for computational pipelines capable of efficiently orchestrating complex analysis stages while handling large volumes of data across heterogeneous computational environments. Workflow Management Systems (WfMSs) are the software components employed to fill this gap. This work provides an approach and systematic evaluation of key features of popular bioinformatics WfMSs in use today: Nextflow, CWL, and WDL and some of their executors, along with Swift/T, a workflow manager commonly used in high-scale physics applications. We employed two use cases: a variant-calling genomic pipeline and a scalability-testing framework, where both were run locally, on an HPC cluster, and in the cloud. This allowed for evaluation of those four WfMSs in terms of language expressiveness, modularity, scalability, robustness, reproducibility, interoperability, ease of development, along with adoption and usage in research labs and healthcare settings. This article is trying to answer, which WfMS should be chosen for a given bioinformatics application regardless of analysis type?. The choice of a given WfMS is a function of both its intrinsic language and engine features. Within bioinformatics, where analysts are a mix of dry and wet lab scientists, the choice is also governed by collaborations and adoption within large consortia and technical support provided by the WfMS team/community. As the community and its needs continue to evolve along with computational infrastructure, WfMSs will also evolve, especially those with permissive licenses that allow commercial use. In much the same way as the dataflow paradigm and containerization are now well understood to be very useful in bioinformatics applications, we will continue to see innovations of tools and utilities for other purposes, like big data technologies, interoperability, and provenance.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Selenium-enriched Bacillus subtilis yb-114246 improved growth and immunity of broiler chickens through modified ileal bacterial composition

Here, a Selenium-enriched Bacillus subtilis (SEBS) strain was generated and supplemented to broiler chickens' diet, and the impact in ileum bacterial microbiome, immunity and body weight were assessed. In a nutshell, five hundred 1-old old chicken were randomly divided into five groups: control, inorganic Se, Bacillus subtilis (B. subtilis), SEBS, and antibiotic, and colonization with B. subtilis and SEBS in the gastrointestinal tract (GIT) were measured by fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) assay and quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction (qPCR). In summary, Chicks fed SEBS or B. subtilis had higher body weight than the control chicks or those given inorganic Se. SEBS colonized in distal segments of the ileum improved bacterial diversity, reduced the endogenous pathogen burden and increased the number of Lactobacillus sp. in the ileal mucous membrane. Species of unclassified Lachnospiraceae, uncultured Anaerosporobacter, Peptococcus, Lactobacillus salivarius, and Ruminococcaceae_UCG-014, and unclassified Butyricicoccus in the ileal mucous membrane played a key role in promoting immunity. Inorganic Se supplementation also improved bacterial composition of ileal mucous membranes, but to a less extent. In conclusion, SEBS improved performance and immunity of broiler chickens through colonization and modulation of the ileal mucous membrane microbiome.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Practical distributed quantum information processing with LOCCNet

Distributed quantum information processing is essential for building quantum networks and enabling more extensive quantum computations. In this regime, several spatially separated parties share a multipartite quantum system, and the most natural set of operations is Local Operations and Classical Communication (LOCC). As a pivotal part in quantum information theory and practice, LOCC has led to many vital protocols such as quantum teleportation. However, designing practical LOCC protocols is challenging due to LOCC's intractable structure and limitations set by near-term quantum devices. Here we introduce LOCCNet, a machine learning framework facilitating protocol design and optimization for distributed quantum information processing tasks. As applications, we explore various quantum information tasks such as entanglement distillation, quantum state discrimination, and quantum channel simulation. We discover protocols with evident improvements, in particular, for entanglement distillation with quantum states of interest in quantum information. Our approach opens up new opportunities for exploring entanglement and its applications with machine learning, which will potentially sharpen our understanding of the power and limitations of LOCC. An implementation of LOCCNet is available in Paddle Quantum, a quantum machine learning Python package based on PaddlePaddle deep learning platform.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Plasmon-induced transparency sensor for detection of minuscule refractive index changes in ultra-low index materials

Detection of low-index materials such as aerogels and also detection of refractive index variations in these materials is still a challenging task. Here, a high figure of merit (FOM) sensor based on plasmon-induced transparency (PIT) is proposed for the detection of aerogel refractive index changes. In the proposed PIT sensor, the transparency window in an opaque region arises from the coupling between surface plasmon polariton (SPP) mode and planar waveguide mode. By comprising sub-wavelength grating (SWG) in the planar waveguide region, the maximum of the electric field of waveguide occurs in a low index media. This facilitates detection of the aerogels when they are used as the low index material (sensing material). Application of the subwavelength grating waveguide also improves the sensitivity of the sensor by a factor of six compared to a conventional structure with a homogenous waveguide. The proposed structure has a quality factor of Q"‰â‰¥"‰1800, and a reflection of 86%, and can detect the refractive index changes as low as Î”n"‰="‰0.002 (around n"‰="‰1.0). The lineshape, Q-factor, and resonant wavelength of the transparency spectrum can be controlled by tailoring the structural parameters. Our work also has potential application in switching, filtering, and spectral shaping.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Faradaic junction and isoenergetic charge transfer mechanism on semiconductor/semiconductor interfaces

Energy band alignment theory has been widely used to understand interface charge transfer in semiconductor/semiconductor heterojunctions for solar conversion or storage, such as quantum-dot sensitized solar cells, perovskite solar cells and photo(electro)catalysis. However, abnormally high open-circuit voltage and charge separation efficiency in these applications cannot be explained by the classic theory. Here, we demonstrate a Faradaic junction theory with isoenergetic charge transfer at semiconductor/semiconductor interface. Such Faradaic junction involves coupled electron and ion transfer, which is substantively different from the classic band alignment theory only involving electron transfer. The Faradaic junction theory can be used to explain these abnormal results in previous studies. Moreover, the characteristic of zero energy loss of charge transfer in a Faradaic junction also can provide a possibility to design a solar conversion device with a large open-circuit voltage beyond the Shockley-Queisser limit by the band alignment theory.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-cell normalization and association testing unifying CRISPR screen and gene co-expression analyses with Normalisr

Single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) provides unprecedented technical and statistical potential to study gene regulation but is subject to technical variations and sparsity. Furthermore, statistical association testing remains difficult for scRNA-seq. Here we present Normalisr, a normalization and statistical association testing framework that unifies single-cell differential expression, co-expression, and CRISPR screen analyses with linear models. By systematically detecting and removing nonlinear confounders arising from library size at mean and variance levels, Normalisr achieves high sensitivity, specificity, speed, and generalizability across multiple scRNA-seq protocols and experimental conditions with unbiased p-value estimation. The superior scalability allows us to reconstruct robust gene regulatory networks from trans-effects of guide RNAs in large-scale single cell CRISPRi screens. On conventional scRNA-seq, Normalisr recovers gene-level co-expression networks that recapitulated known gene functions.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

High sensitivity-low cost detection of SARS-CoV-2 by two steps end point RT-PCR with agarose gel electrophoresis visualization

More than one year since Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak, the gold standard technique for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) detection is still the RT-qPCR. This is a limitation to increase testing capacities, particularly at developing countries, as expensive reagents and equipment are required. We developed a two steps end point RT-PCR reaction with SARS-CoV-2 Nucleocapsid (N) gene and Ribonuclease P (RNase P) specific primers where viral amplicons were verified by agarose gel electrophoresis. We carried out a clinical performance and analytical sensitivity evaluation for this two-steps end point RT-PCR method with 242 nasopharyngeal samples using the CDC RT-qPCR protocol as a gold standard technique. With a specificity of 95.8%, a sensitivity of 95.1%, and a limit of detection of 20 viral RNA copies/uL, this two steps end point RT-PCR assay is an affordable and reliable method for SARS-CoV-2 detection. This protocol would allow to extend COVID-19Â diagnosis to basic molecular biology laboratories with a potential positiveÂ impact inÂ surveillance programs at developing countries.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evolving contact mechanics and microstructure formation dynamics of the lithium metal-LiLaZrO interface

The dynamic behavior of the interface betweenÂ the lithium metal electrode and a solid-state electrolyte plays a critical role in all-solid-state battery performance. The evolution of this interface throughout cycling involves multiscale mechanical and chemical heterogeneity at the micro- and nano-scale. These features are dependent on operating conditions such as current density and stack pressure. Here we report the coupling of operando acoustic transmission measurements with nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy and magnetic resonance imaging to correlate changes in interfacial mechanics (such as contact loss and crack formation) with the growth of lithium microstructures during cell cycling. Together, the techniques reveal the chemo-mechanical behavior that governs lithium metal and Li7La3Zr2O12 interfacial dynamics at various stack pressure regimes and with voltage polarization.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Lactate activates hypothalamic POMC neurons by intercellular signaling

Previous studies indicate that the activity of hypothalamic POMC neurons can be regulated by glucose via intracellular mechanisms, but its regulation by lactate is poorly understood. In addition to its energetic role, lactate acts as a signaling molecule. In this study, we evaluated the function and location of the lactate receptor, hydroxycarboxylic acid receptor 1 (HCAR1). We used a conditional genetic approach to label POMC neurons and evaluated their sensitivity to lactate using patch-clamp recordings. l-Lactate and 3-chloro-5-hydroxybenzoic acid (3Cl-HBA), HCAR1 specific agonist depolarized POMC neurons and the increase in excitability was abolished by pertussis toxin (PTX), indicating the involvement of GÎ±i/o-protein-coupled receptors. In addition, the depolarization of a subset of POMC neurons was sensitive to Î±-cyano-4-hydroxycinnamate (4-CIN), a lactate transporter blocker, suggesting that the depolarization induced by l-lactate can also occur by direct intracellular action. Surprisingly, HCAR1 was not detected in POMC neurons, but instead localized in astrocytes. These results suggest a new lactate-mediated mechanism for astrocyte-neuron intercellular communication.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Highly sensitive low field Lorentz-force MEMS magnetometer

We present a highly sensitive Lorentz-force magnetic micro-sensor capable of measuring low field values. The magnetometer consists of a silicon micro-beam sandwiched between two electrodes to electrostatically induce in-plane vibration and to detect the output current. The method is based on measuring the resonance frequency of the micro-beam around the buckling zone to sense out-of-plane magnetic fields. When biased with a current of 0.91Â mA (around buckling), the device has a measured sensitivity of 11.6Â Tâˆ’1, which is five orders of magnitude larger than the state-of-the-art. The measured minimum detectable magnetic field and the estimated resolution of the proposed magnetic sensor are 100 ÂµT and 13.6 ÂµT.Hzâˆ’1/2, respectively. An analytical model is developed based on the Euler"“Bernoulli beam theory and the Galerkin discretization to understand and verify the micro-sensor performance. Good agreement is shown between analytical results and experimental data. Furthermore, the presented magnetometer is promising for measuring very weak biomagnetic fields.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Focusing the electromagnetic field to 10Î» for ultra-high enhancement of field-matter interaction

Focusing electromagnetic field to enhance the interaction with matter has been promoting researches and applications of nano electronics and photonics. Usually, the evanescent-wave coupling is adopted in various nano structures and materials to confine the electromagnetic field into a subwavelength space. Here, based on the direct coupling with confined electron oscillations in a nanowire, we demonstrate a tight localization of microwave field down to 10âˆ’6Î». A hybrid nanowire-bowtie antenna is further designed to focus the free-space microwave to this deep-subwavelength space. Detected by the nitrogen vacancy center in diamond, the field intensity and microwave-spin interaction strength are enhanced by 2.0"‰Ã—"‰108 and 1.4"‰Ã—"‰104 times, respectively. Such a high concentration of microwave field will further promote integrated quantum information processing, sensing and microwave photonics in a nanoscale system.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Experimental demonstration of confidential communication with quantum security monitoring

Security issues and attack management of optical communication have come increasingly important. Quantum techniques are explored to secure or protect classical communication. In this paper, we present a method for in-service optical physical layer security monitoring that has vacuum-noise level sensitivity without classical security loopholes. This quantum-based method of eavesdropping detection, similar to that used in conventional pilot tone systems, is achieved by sending quantum signals, here comprised of continuous variable quantum states, i.e. weak coherent states modulated at the quantum level. An experimental demonstration of attack detection using the technique was presented for an ideal fibre tapping attack that taps 1% of the ongoing light in a 10Â dB channel, and also an ideal correlated jamming attack in the same channel that maintains the light power with excess noise increased by 0.5 shot noise unit. The quantum monitoring system monitors suspicious changes in the quantum signal with the help of advanced data processing algorithms. In addition, unlike the CV-QKD system which is very sensitive to channel excess noise and receiver system noise, the quantum monitoring is potentially more compatible with current optical infrastructure, as it lowers the system requirements and potentially allows much higher classical data rate communication with links length up to 100Â sÂ km.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Aerial high-throughput phenotyping of peanut leaf area index and lateral growth

Leaf area index (LAI) is the ratio of the total one-sided leaf area to the ground area, whereas lateral growth (LG) is the measure of canopy expansion. They are indicators for light capture, plant growth, and yield. Although LAI and LG can be directly measured, this is time consuming. Healthy leaves absorb in the blue and red, and reflect in the green regions of the electromagnetic spectrum. Aerial high-throughput phenotyping (HTP) may enable rapid acquisition of LAI and LG from leaf reflectance in these regions. In this paper, we report novel models to estimate peanut (Arachis hypogaea L.) LAI and LG from vegetation indices (VIs) derived relatively fast and inexpensively from the red, green, and blue (RGB) leaf reflectance collected with an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). In addition, we evaluate the models' suitability to identify phenotypic variation for LAI and LG and predict pod yield from early season estimated LAI and LG. The study included 18 peanut genotypes for model training in 2017, and 8 genotypes for model validation in 2019. The VIs included the blue green index (BGI), red-green ratio (RGR), normalized plant pigment ratio (NPPR), normalized green red difference index (NGRDI), normalized chlorophyll pigment index (NCPI), and plant pigment ratio (PPR). The models used multiple linear and artificial neural network (ANN) regression, and their predictive accuracy ranged from 84 to 97%, depending on the VIs combinations used in the models. The results concluded that the new models were time- and cost-effective for estimation of LAI and LG, and accessible for use in phenotypic selection of peanuts with desirable LAI, LG and pod yield.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Sensory-motor cortices shape functional connectivity dynamics in the human brain

Large-scale biophysical circuit models provide mechanistic insights into the micro-scale and macro-scale properties of brain organization that shape complex patterns of spontaneous brain activity. We developed a spatially heterogeneous large-scale dynamical circuit model that allowed for variation in local synaptic properties across the human cortex. Here we show that parameterizing local circuit properties with both anatomical and functional gradients generates more realistic static and dynamic resting-state functional connectivity (FC). Furthermore, empirical and simulated FC dynamics demonstrates remarkably similar sharp transitions in FC patterns, suggesting the existence of multiple attractors. Time-varying regional fMRI amplitude may track multi-stability in FC dynamics. Causal manipulation of the large-scale circuit model suggests that sensory-motor regions are a driver of FC dynamics. Finally, the spatial distribution of sensory-motor drivers matches the principal gradient of gene expression that encompasses certain interneuron classes, suggesting that heterogeneity in excitation-inhibition balance might shape multi-stability in FC dynamics.
Nature.com

Higher intake of whole grains and dietary fiber are associated with lower risk of liver cancer and chronic liver disease mortality

The relationship between dietary factors and liver disease remains poorly understood. This study evaluated the associations of whole grain and dietary fiber intake with liver cancer risk and chronic liver disease mortality. The National Institutes of Health"“American Association of Retired Persons Diet and Health Study cohort recruited 485, 717 retired U.S. participants in 1995"“1996. Follow-up through 2011 identified 940 incident liver cancer cases and 993 deaths from chronic liver disease. Compared with the lowest, the highest quintile of whole grain intake was associated with lower liver cancer risk (Hazard ratio [HR]Q5 vs. Q1"‰="‰0.78, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.63"“0.96) and chronic liver disease mortality (HRQ5 vs. Q1"‰="‰0.44, 95% CI: 0.35"“0.55) in multivariable Cox models. Dietary fiber was also associated with lower liver cancer risk (HRQ5 vs. Q1"‰="‰0.69, 95% CI: 0.53"“0.90) and chronic liver disease mortality (HRQ5 vs. Q1"‰="‰0.37, 95% CI: 0.29"“0.48). Fiber from vegetables, beans and grains showed potential protective effect. Here, we show that higher intake of whole grain and dietary fiber are associated with lower risk of liver cancer and liver disease mortality.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy