CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

3D printed and spiral lithographically patterned erbium-doped polymer micro-waveguide amplifiers

By Hongwei Gao
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfrared (IR)-emitting RE doped materials have been extensively used to fabricate active components of integrated optical devices in various fields, such as fiber amplifiers, telecommunications, optoelectronics, and waveguides. Among various RE elements, trivalent erbium ions (Er 3+) are of great interest since their emissive behavior span the low loss telecommunication window...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Quantifying cell-generated forces: Poisson's ratio matters

Quantifying mechanical forces generated by cellular systems has led to key insights into a broad range of biological phenomena from cell adhesion to immune cell activation. Traction force microscopy (TFM), the most widely employed force measurement methodology, fundamentally relies on knowledge of the force-displacement relationship and mechanical properties of the substrate. Together with the elastic modulus, the Poisson's ratio is a basic material property that to date has largely been overlooked in TFM. Here, we evaluate the sensitivity of TFM to Poisson's ratio by employing a series of computer simulations and experimental data analysis. We demonstrate how applying the correct Poisson's ratio is important for accurate force reconstruction and develop a framework for the determination of error levels resulting from the misestimation of the Poisson's ratio. In addition, we provide experimental estimation of the Poisson's ratios of elastic substrates commonly applied in TFM. Our work thus highlights the role of Poisson's ratio underpinning cellular force quantification studied across many biological systems.
SCIENCE
Newswise

A new 3D printing frontier: Self-powered wearable devices

Newswise — When most people think of wearable devices, they think of smart watches, smart glasses, fitness trackers, even smart clothing. These devices, part of a fast-growing market, have two things in common: They all need an external power source, and they all require exacting manufacturing processes. Until now. Yanliang...
ENGINEERING
tctmagazine.com

Massivit launches large-format 3D printing system for tooling components

Massivit 3D Printing Technologies has launched a large-format 3D printing system designed to ‘eliminate the bottlenecks of mould production.’. The Massivit 10000 machine was unveiled at this week’s CAMX 2021 show in Dallas, Texas, where the company was taking pre-orders of its latest 3D printing product. It follows the launch of the Massivit 5000 in May, which has been developed to enable the printing of large parts, prototypes and tooling in the transport and marine sectors, after previously focusing its efforts on the printing of large signs and displays with its 1800 and 1500 models.
DALLAS, TX
nanowerk.com

Magnetic material 3D-printed from nonmagnetic powder

(Nanowerk News) Scientists from Skoltech and their colleagues have used a 3D printer to fuse two materials in an alloy whose composition continuously changes from one region of the sample to the other, endowing the alloy with gradient magnetic properties. Despite the nonmagnetic nature of the constituent materials, the alloy exhibits magnetic properties.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printing#Optical Communication#Polymers#Amplifier#Waveguide#3d#Itu
opensource.com

Open source gets dirty with 3D printing

Open source has touched a lot of scientific disciplines, but one area where it is missing is soil science. Until recently, you could only find it in educational materials. A team from the Université de Lorraine, INRAE in France, and Western University in Canada bring open source to the soil science community.
ENGINEERING
hackaday.com

Vacuum Forming With 3D Printed Buck Tutorial

[Matterhackers] has a nice video tutorial on using vacuum forming to create plastic items. Sure, you have a 3D printer, but vacuum forming has some advantages if you are making thin and flexible items quickly. But don’t feel bad. The master item in the process is from a 3D printer. Like a mold, the forming won’t produce a duplicate of the master, called a buck. Rather, the buck provides something like a die that the plastic wraps around.
ENGINEERING
Photonics.com

3D Printing Material

UpBlack 3D printing material from UpNano GmbH is a novel substance that allows two-photon polymerization (2PP) 3D printing of nontransmissive structures. UpBlack is ideally suited for the printing of optical systems because they often require nontransmissive holding structures for lenses or other translucent optical parts. UpBlack can be easily combined with UpOpto, an optical translucent material, making possible the 2PP 3D printing of entire optical systems.
ENGINEERING
adafruit.com

Accelerating the discovery of new materials for 3D printing #3DPrinting

Printing with different materials broadens the functionality of 3D printing. Now machines are taking over the search for new materials. To cut down on the time it takes to discover these new materials, researchers at MIT have developed a data-driven process that uses machine learning to optimize new 3D printing materials with multiple characteristics, like toughness and compression strength.
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
EurekAlert

3D printing frames a restoration for coral

King Abdullah University of Science & Technology (KAUST) Coral restoration could become easier and quicker with the use of 3D printing. As the technology matures, it could be used to rapidly and reliably create support structures for corals to grow on. Coral reefs around the world are suffering from warming...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Achromatic optical retardation from perovskites

Nature Photonics 15, 813"“816 (2021) Control of light polarization over a wide range of optical wavelengths is highly desirable within a variety of applications. Fabrication of 'waveplates' allowing for achromatic retardation usually requires a sophisticated combination of multiple layers of birefringent materials. A team of researchers from the School of Materials Science & Engineering, the School of Physics and the School of Optics and Photonics at the Beijing Institute of Technology in China and from the Department of Chemistry at Princeton University in the United States, has found a very promising alternative approach using solution-processed ordered self-assembly of halide perovskites. Such fabricated birefringent Cs4PbBr6 crystal interspersed with CsPbBr3 nanocrystals showed good achromatic quarter-wave retardance over the spectral range of 532"“800"‰nm. Further work on self-assembled birefringent materials with embedded nanocrystals is expected to provide access to inexpensive high quality achromatic waveplates for a wide field of applications ranging from opto-electronics to biomedical diagnostics.
PHYSICS
Photonics.com

3D Printing Resins

Henkel AG & Co. has announced Loctite 3D printing resins for healthcare applications. The portfolio of high-performance photopolymers offers a range of biocompatibility standards from safe to touch parts to medical devices. The resins are designed and manufactured in accordance with ISO 13485 quality management standards to ensure uniformity in design, development, production, and delivery of medical devices.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Focusing the electromagnetic field to 10Î» for ultra-high enhancement of field-matter interaction

Focusing electromagnetic field to enhance the interaction with matter has been promoting researches and applications of nano electronics and photonics. Usually, the evanescent-wave coupling is adopted in various nano structures and materials to confine the electromagnetic field into a subwavelength space. Here, based on the direct coupling with confined electron oscillations in a nanowire, we demonstrate a tight localization of microwave field down to 10âˆ’6Î». A hybrid nanowire-bowtie antenna is further designed to focus the free-space microwave to this deep-subwavelength space. Detected by the nitrogen vacancy center in diamond, the field intensity and microwave-spin interaction strength are enhanced by 2.0"‰Ã—"‰108 and 1.4"‰Ã—"‰104 times, respectively. Such a high concentration of microwave field will further promote integrated quantum information processing, sensing and microwave photonics in a nanoscale system.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Tuning structural isomers of phenylenediammonium to afford efficient and stable perovskite solar cells and modules

Organic halide salt passivation is considered to be an essential strategy to reduce defects in state-of-the-art perovskite solar cells (PSCs). This strategy, however, suffers from the inevitable formation of in-plane favored two-dimensional (2D) perovskite layers with impaired charge transport, especially under thermal conditions, impeding photovoltaic performance and device scale-up. To overcome this limitation, we studied the energy barrier of 2D perovskite formation from ortho-, meta- and para-isomers of (phenylene)di(ethylammonium) iodide (PDEAI2) that were designed for tailored defect passivation. Treatment with the most sterically hindered ortho-isomer not only prevents the formation of surficial 2D perovskite film, even at elevated temperatures, but also maximizes the passivation effect on both shallow- and deep-level defects. The ensuing PSCs achieve an efficiency of 23.9% with long-term operational stability (over 1000"‰h). Importantly, a record efficiency of 21.4% for the perovskite module with an active area of 26 cm2 was achieved.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Deep learning models for screening of high myopia using optical coherence tomography

This study aimed to validate and evaluate deep learning (DL) models for screening of high myopia using spectral-domain optical coherence tomography (OCT). This retrospective cross-sectional study included 690 eyes in 492 patients with OCT images and axial length measurement. Eyes were divided into three groups based on axial length: a "normal group," a "high myopia group," and an "other retinal disease" group. The researchers trained and validated three DL models to classify the three groups based on horizontal and vertical OCT images of the 600 eyes. For evaluation, OCT images of 90 eyes were used. Diagnostic agreements of human doctors and DL models were analyzed. The area under the receiver operating characteristic curve of the three DL models was evaluated. Absolute agreement of retina specialists was 99.11% (range: 97.78"“100%). Absolute agreement of the DL models with multiple-column model was 100.0% (ResNet 50), 90.0% (Inception V3), and 72.22% (VGG 16). Areas under the receiver operating characteristic curves of the DL models with multiple-column model were 0.99 (ResNet 50), 0.97 (Inception V3), and 0.86 (VGG 16). The DL model based on ResNet 50 showed comparable diagnostic performance with retinal specialists. The DL model using OCT images demonstrated reliable diagnostic performance to identify high myopia.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Trace of evanescent wave polarization by atomic vapor spectroscopy

Various efforts have been made to determine the polarization state of evanescent waves in different structures. The present study shows the reliability of magneto-optical spectroscopy of D1 and D2 lines of rubidium metal and polarization-dependent transitions to investigate and trace the changes in the polarization state of evanescent fields during total internal reflection over different angles. For this purpose, we design and fabricate atomic- evanescent Rb vapor cells and examine the effect of polarization changes of evanescent waves, depending on the propagation direction of evanescent waves in anisotropic rubidium vapor media under 88 mT external magnetic field by different configurations theoretically and experimentally. The results confirm the dependency of allowed \(\sigma^{ \pm } { }\;{\text{and}}\;\pi\) transitions on the magneto optical configuration as a tool to determine changes in the polarization of evanescent waves in more complicated wave states in anisotropic media.
PHYSICS
tctmagazine.com

Farsoon & Covestro extend polymer 3D printing materials partnership

Farsoon and Covestro have announced plans to launch additional polymer 3D printing powders as the companies strengthen their collaboration. Covestro operates Farsoon Laser Sintering Systems in its legacy DSM additive manufacturing facilities in Germany and the Netherlands specifically for the processing and printing of new materials. The materials manufacturer has already successfully launched TPU and PBT polymer powders developed on Farsoon 252P-series machines, and has now committed to the development of additional powders and the upscaling to larger series applications in partnership with Farsoon.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Metamachines of pluripotent colloids

Machines enabled the Industrial Revolution and are central to modern technological progress: A machine's parts transmit forces, motion, and energy to one another in a predetermined manner. Today's engineering frontier, building artificial micromachines that emulate the biological machinery of living organisms, requires faithful assembly and energy consumption at the microscale. Here, we demonstrate the programmable assembly of active particles into autonomous metamachines using optical templates. Metamachines, or machines made of machines, are stable, mobile and autonomous architectures, whose dynamics stems from the geometry. We use the interplay between anisotropic force generation of the active colloids with the control of their orientation by local geometry. This allows autonomous reprogramming of active particles of the metamachines to achieve multiple functions. It permits the modular assembly of metamachines by fusion, reconfiguration of metamachines and, we anticipate, a shift in focus of self-assembly towards active matter and reprogrammable materials.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Desmoglein 2 regulates cardiogenesis by restricting hematopoiesis in the developing murine heart

Cardiac morphogenesis relies on intricate intercellular signaling. Altered signaling impacts cardiac function and is detrimental to embryonic survival. Here we report an unexpected regulatory role of the desmosomal cell adhesion molecule desmoglein 2 (Dsg2) on murine heart development. A large percentage of Dsg2-mutant embryos develop pericardial hemorrhage. Lethal myocardial rupture is occasionally observed, which is not associated with loss of cardiomyocyte contact but with expansion of abnormal, non-myocyte cell clusters within the myocardial wall. Two types of abnormal cell clusters can be distinguished: Type A clusters involve endocard-associated, round-shaped CD31+ cells, which proliferate and invade the myocardium. They acquire Runx1- and CD44-positivity indicating a shift towards a hematopoietic phenotype. Type B clusters expand subepicardially and next to type A clusters. They consist primarily of Ter119+ erythroid cells with interspersed Runx1+/CD44+ cells suggesting that they originate from type A cell clusters. The observed pericardial hemorrhage is caused by migration of erythrocytes from type B clusters through the epicardium and rupture of the altered cardiac wall. Finally, evidence is presented that structural defects of Dsg2-depleted cardiomyocytes are primary to the observed pathogenesis. We propose that cardiomyocyte-driven paracrine signaling, which likely involves Notch1, directs subsequent trans-differentiation of endo- and epicardial cells. Together, our observations uncover a hitherto unknown regulatory role of Dsg2 in cardiogenesis.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Highly sensitive low field Lorentz-force MEMS magnetometer

We present a highly sensitive Lorentz-force magnetic micro-sensor capable of measuring low field values. The magnetometer consists of a silicon micro-beam sandwiched between two electrodes to electrostatically induce in-plane vibration and to detect the output current. The method is based on measuring the resonance frequency of the micro-beam around the buckling zone to sense out-of-plane magnetic fields. When biased with a current of 0.91Â mA (around buckling), the device has a measured sensitivity of 11.6Â Tâˆ’1, which is five orders of magnitude larger than the state-of-the-art. The measured minimum detectable magnetic field and the estimated resolution of the proposed magnetic sensor are 100 ÂµT and 13.6 ÂµT.Hzâˆ’1/2, respectively. An analytical model is developed based on the Euler"“Bernoulli beam theory and the Galerkin discretization to understand and verify the micro-sensor performance. Good agreement is shown between analytical results and experimental data. Furthermore, the presented magnetometer is promising for measuring very weak biomagnetic fields.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tracking Brownian motion in three dimensions and characterization of individual nanoparticles using a fiber-based high-finesse microcavity

The dynamics of nanosystems in solution contain a wealth of information with relevance for diverse fields ranging from materials science to biology and biomedical applications. When nanosystems are marked with fluorophores or strong scatterers, it is possible to track their position and reveal internal motion with high spatial and temporal resolution. However, markers can be toxic, expensive, or change the object's intrinsic properties. Here, we simultaneously measure dispersive frequency shifts of three transverse modes of a high-finesse microcavity to obtain the three-dimensional path of unlabeled SiO2 nanospheres with 300"‰Î¼s temporal and down to 8"‰nm spatial resolution. This allows us to quantitatively determine properties such as the polarizability, hydrodynamic radius, and effective refractive index. The fiber-based cavity is integrated in a direct-laser-written microfluidic device that enables the precise control of the fluid with ultra-small sample volumes. Our approach enables quantitative nanomaterial characterization and the analysis of biomolecular motion at high bandwidth.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy