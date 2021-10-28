CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Analyzing the performance of variational quantum factoring on a superconducting quantum processor

By Amir H. Karamlou
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the near-term, hybrid quantum-classical algorithms hold great potential for outperforming classical approaches. Understanding how these two computing paradigms work in tandem is critical for identifying areas where such hybrid algorithms could provide a quantum advantage. In this work, we study a QAOA-based quantum optimization approach by implementing the Variational Quantum...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Computational design of quantum defects in two-dimensional materials

Missing atoms or atom substitutions (point defects) in crystal lattices in two-dimensional (2D) materials are potential hosts for emerging quantum technologies, such as single-photon emitters and spin quantum bits (qubits). First-principles-guided design of quantum defects in 2D materials is paving the way for rational spin qubit discovery. Here we discuss the frontier of first-principles theory development and the challenges in predicting the critical physical properties of point defects in 2D materials for quantum information technology, in particular for optoelectronic and spin-optotronic properties. Strong many-body interactions at reduced dimensionality require advanced electronic structure methods beyond mean-field theory. The great challenges for developing theoretical methods that are appropriate for strongly correlated defect states, as well as general approaches for predicting spin relaxation and the decoherence time of spin defects, are yet to be addressed.
MATHEMATICS
glasgowcourier.com

Demystifying Quantum Computing

Future technologies are cool, but they're daunting. Physics is cool, but it's vast. So what happens when we combine the two into a revolutionary new way for computers to process vast amounts of data at speeds far beyond the possibility of our current architecture?. Enter: Quantum Computing. Don't worry, this...
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Quantum computers: Eight ways quantum computing is going to change the world

The world's biggest companies are now launching quantum computing programs, and governments are pouring money into quantum research. For systems that have yet prove useful, quantum computers are certainly garnering lots of attention. The reason is that quantum computers, although still far from having reached maturity, are expected to eventually...
ENGINEERING
#Quantum Computing#Quantum Computer#Quantum Programming#Quantum Technology#Quantum State#Qaoa#Vqf
Nature.com

Quantifying cell-generated forces: Poisson's ratio matters

Quantifying mechanical forces generated by cellular systems has led to key insights into a broad range of biological phenomena from cell adhesion to immune cell activation. Traction force microscopy (TFM), the most widely employed force measurement methodology, fundamentally relies on knowledge of the force-displacement relationship and mechanical properties of the substrate. Together with the elastic modulus, the Poisson's ratio is a basic material property that to date has largely been overlooked in TFM. Here, we evaluate the sensitivity of TFM to Poisson's ratio by employing a series of computer simulations and experimental data analysis. We demonstrate how applying the correct Poisson's ratio is important for accurate force reconstruction and develop a framework for the determination of error levels resulting from the misestimation of the Poisson's ratio. In addition, we provide experimental estimation of the Poisson's ratios of elastic substrates commonly applied in TFM. Our work thus highlights the role of Poisson's ratio underpinning cellular force quantification studied across many biological systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A photonic integrated quantum secure communication system

Photonic integrated circuits hold great promise in enabling the practical wide-scale deployment of quantum communications; however, despite impressive experiments of component functionality, a fully operational quantum communication system using photonic chips is yet to be demonstrated. Here we demonstrate an entirely standalone secure communication system based on photonic integrated circuits-assembled into compact modules-for quantum random number generation and quantum key distribution at gigahertz clock rates. The bit values, basis selection and decoy pulse intensities used for quantum key distribution are chosen at random, and are based on the output of a chip-based quantum random number generator operating at 4"‰Gb"‰s"“1. Error correction and privacy amplification are performed in real time to produce information-theoretic secure keys for a 100"‰Gb"‰s"“1 line speed data encryption system. We demonstrate long-term continuous operation of the quantum secured communication system using feedback controls to stabilize the qubit phase and propagation delay over metropolitan fibre lengths. These results mark an important milestone for the realistic deployment of quantum communications based on quantum photonic chips.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Quantum Computing Benchmarks Begin to Take Shape

Development of quantum computing advances at a breakneck pace, with multiple global players (from institutions to corporations) exploring ways to achieve the so-called "quantum supremacy" - the moment where problems not solvable via traditional computing can be solved via quantum. However, the industry lacked a proper way to measure the quantum performance of their approaches. Now, a team from the Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C) released the first tentative step towards an industry-wide performance gauge, which they've named Application-Oriented Performance Benchmarks for Quantum Computing.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Prime factorization using quantum variational imaginary time evolution

The road to computing on quantum devices has been accelerated by the promises that come from using Shor's algorithm to reduce the complexity of prime factorization. However, this promise hast not yet been realized due to noisy qubits and lack of robust error correction schemes. Here we explore a promising, alternative method for prime factorization that uses well-established techniques from variational imaginary time evolution. We create a Hamiltonian whose ground state encodes the solution to the problem and use variational techniques to evolve a state iteratively towards these prime factors. We show that the number of circuits evaluated in each iteration scales as \(O(n^{5}d)\), where n is the bit-length of the number to be factorized and d is the depth of the circuit. We use a single layer of entangling gates to factorize 36 numbers represented using 7, 8, and 9-qubit Hamiltonians. We also verify the method's performance by implementing it on the IBMQ Lima hardware to factorize 55, 65, 77 and 91 which are greater than the largest number (21) to have been factorized on IBMQ hardware.
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
bnl.gov

520th Brookhaven Lecture: Electrons in Quantum Materials

Even if you can't explain how it works, you may have heard how quantum computing could change the world, revolutionizing our ability to handle complex calculations far, far faster than the "classical" computers of today. Maybe you've also heard that quantum network technology could offer unrivaled security. Quantum computers and...
BROOKHAVEN, NY
semiengineering.com

Progress On General-Purpose Quantum Computers

The race is on to scale up quantum computing, transforming it from an esoteric research tool into a commercially viable, general-purpose machine. Special-purpose quantum computers have been available for several years now. Systems like D-Wave’s Advantage focus on specific classes of problems that are amenable to modeling as quantum systems. Still, the ultimate goal of having a general purpose quantum computer remains elusive.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Quantum battles in attoscience: Following three debates

In July 2020, 300 researchers from 34 different countries attended the CECAM virtual workshop, 'Quantum Battles in Attoscience'. EPJ D presents three community papers which emerged from the in-depth panel discussions held at this occasion. The field of attoscience has been kickstarted by new advances in laser technology. Research began...
SCIENCE
Scientific American

This Simple Experiment Could Challenge Standard Quantum Theory

A deceptively simple experiment that involves making precise measurements of the time it takes for a particle to go from point A to point B could spark a breakthrough in quantum physics. The findings could focus attention on an alternative to standard quantum theory called Bohmian mechanics, which posits an underworld of unseen waves that guide particles from place to place.
PHYSICS
Popular Mechanics

Quantum Cyberattacks Are Coming. This Math Can Stop Them

Encryption—the process of sending a scrambled message that only the intended recipient’s device can decode—allows private and public sectors alike to safeguard information. Traditional encryption uses schemes based on complex mathematics such as factoring (breaking an integer down to its prime factors) or discrete logarithm. Classical computers would require billions of years to crack these codes. Quantum computers, however, won’t be stumped by such hard problems; their exponential leaps in processing power will render classical cyphers obsolete, potentially exposing troves of sensitive data across commercial entities, healthcare providers, government institutions, and billions of individual users.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Quantum cryptographic resource distillation and entanglement

We look into multipartite quantum states on which quantum cryptographic protocols including quantum key distribution and quantum secret sharing can be perfectly performed, and define the quantum cryptographic resource distillable rate as the asymptotic rate at which such multipartite state can be distilled from a given multipartite state. Investigating several relations between entanglement and the rate, we show that there exists a multipartite bound entangled state whose quantum cryptographic resource distillable rate is strictly positive, that is, there exists a multipartite entangled state which is not distillable, but can be useful for quantum cryptography such as quantum key distribution and quantum secret sharing.
COMPUTERS
ucsb.edu

Quantum Collaboration

A new collaboration between UC Santa Barbara researchers and Cisco Systems aims to push the boundaries of quantum technologies. Assistant professors Yufei Ding and Galan Moody have received research awards from the technology giant to work with its new Quantum Research Team, which was formed to pursue the research and development required to turn quantum hardware, software and applications into broadly used technologies.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

How To Use A Multinoulli Distribution In A Quantum Bayesian Network

Today, we’re going to shed light on an essential macro-economic question. “Does preparing for exams lead to higher employment rates?”. When I was in school, I always preferred playing Civilization to preparing for exams. So, I’d say no. But why don’t we look at my beliefs more rigorously? Let’s model my beliefs. The perfect tool for that job is a Bayesian Network.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quantum teleportation from light to motion

Quantum teleportation is demonstrated between light and the vibrations of a nanomechanical resonator, realizing a key capability for quantum computing. Quantum technologies often require the transfer of quantum information from one system to another. For instance, you might store a quantum bit, or qubit, in a memory and then wish to retrieve it later to perform a computation. However, unlike the world we are used to, just observing a qubit can destroy it - think SchrÃ¶dinger's cat, which collapses into a living or dead state when observed. Quantum teleportation solves this problem, allowing the transfer of qubits from one place to another.
SCIENCE
Physics World

Quantum advantage takes a giant leap in optical and superconducting systems

Two different quantum computers, one using light and the other superconducting circuits, have done calculations well beyond the capability of conventional computers – according to physicists in China. The breakthroughs provide further encouragement that quantum computers could soon be solving practical problems that are impossible to implement on conventional, or “classical”, computers.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Energy band structure of multistream quantum electron system

In this paper, using the quantum multistream model, we develop a method to study the electronic band structure of plasmonic excitations in streaming electron gas with arbitrary degree of degeneracy. The multifluid quantum hydrodynamic model is used to obtain N-coupled pseudoforce differential equation system from which the energy band structure of plasmonic excitations is calculated. It is shown that inevitable appearance of energy bands separated by gaps can be due to discrete velocity filaments and their electrostatic mode coupling in the electron gas. Current model also provides an alternative description of collisionless damping and phase mixing, i.e., collective scattering phenomenon within the energy band gaps due to mode coupling between wave-like and particle-like oscillations. The quantum multistream model is further generalized to include virtual streams which is used to calculate the electronic band structure of one-dimensional plasmonic crystals. It is remarked that, unlike the empty lattice approximation in free electron model, energy band gaps exist in plasmon excitations due to the collective electrostatic interactions between electrons. It is also shown that the plasmonic band gap size at first Brillouin zone boundary maximizes at the reciprocal lattice vector, G, close to metallic densities. Furthermore, the electron-lattice binding and electron-phonon coupling strength effects on the electronic band structure are discussed. It is remarked that inevitable formation of energy band structure is a general characteristics of various electromagnetically and gravitationally coupled quantum multistream systems.
PHYSICS
uchicago.edu

Chicago Quantum Summit to Feature Diverse Perspectives on Building a Quantum Infrastructure

The fourth annual Chicago Quantum Summit will feature presentations and discussions focusing on growing quantum ecosystems, commercializing research, and complex issues such as workforce development and inclusion — on both local and global scales. Hosted by the Chicago Quantum Exchange, this year’s summit will take place Thursday, November 4, 2021,...
CHICAGO, IL

