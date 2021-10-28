CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

The 1973 War and the Lessons for Today

By Ehud Eilam
realcleardefense.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe now mark 48 years to the Yom Kippur war, which occurred in October 1973. Egypt and Syria surprised Israel by attacking her on two different fronts. Israel prevailed but sustained heavy casualties. Although Israel ultimately recovered from the shock of the 1973 war, it has always been remembered as a...

www.realcleardefense.com

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

Suez crisis triggered Israel's first occupation of Gaza

Perched on his sofa in a windowless room, leaning forward on his cane, Bassam Barbakh said Israel's first military incursion into Gaza 65 years ago was seared into his memory. Israel's controversial history in the Palestinian enclave includes nearly four decades of occupation -- from 1967 to disengagement in 2005 -- and a blockade since 2007, the year Hamas Islamists seized the territory. 
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

A public suicide in Iran spotlights anguish over economy

Ruhollah Parazideh, a wiry 38-year-old with a thick mustache and hair flecked with gray, was desperate for a job. The father of three in southern Iran walked into a local office of a foundation that helps war veterans and their families, pleading for assistance.Local media reported that Parazideh told officials he would throw himself off their roof if they couldn't help. They tried to reason with him, promising a meager loan, but he left unsatisfied.He soon returned to the gates of the building, poured gasoline over himself, and put a lit match to his neck. He died from his...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hezbollah#Israel#Casualties#War#Idf#Egyptian#Iaf
The Independent

Israel tests massive inflatable missile detection system

Israel said Wednesday it has begun testing a massive inflatable missile detection system designed to hover at high altitudes and detect long-range threats.Israel already boasts an array of sophisticated missile defenses, which were used successfully during the 11-day Gaza war this year.The High Availability Aerostat System resembles a giant blimp or zeppelin. The Defense Ministry says it's one of the world's largest systems of its kind. It was developed in cooperation with a subsidiary of state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries and TCOM, a U.S. aerostat manufacturer. Israel has moved aggressively in recent years to counter potential threats from Iran ...
MILITARY
AFP

US, Iran dispute facts of tanker incident in Sea of Oman

The United States and Iran gave sharply differing accounts Wednesday of an incident involving a Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in the Sea of Oman, in the latest incident in the heavily trafficked seaway. Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said they had thwarted an attempt last week by the US Navy to seize the vessel carrying its oil. In a statement on its website Sepahnews, the IRGC said US forces had seized the tanker laden with oil and "transferred its cargo to another tanker." The IRGC's naval forces, with air support, subsequently captured the second tanker, thwarting an alleged second attempt by the US Navy to retake the vessel, according to the statement.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Half of Syria has been displaced by war. Now record drought threatens millions more

There is a cruel irony to the village’s Arabic name, Um Gharqan, or “Mother of the drowned”, as it sits perched along the dusty ribcage of a dry river in northeast Syria.Nestled in the breadbasket region of the county, Um Gharqan was named this because of the punishing floods it has endured over the years thanks to the Khabour River, an important tributary to the Euphrates that runs like an artery through the area. The river has broken its banks twice since 1950, leaving a landscape littered with the remains of homes.But today Syria is in the grips of the worst...
MIDDLE EAST
thedrive

Israel Begins Testing Giant Radar Blimp For Spotting Low-Flying Missiles

As cruise missile and drone threats proliferate in the region, Israel is trying to succeed where the U.S. failed with its own radar blimp concept. Israel has launched a new early-warning aerostat, a type of unmanned tethered airship, described as one of the largest of its kind in the world. Developed by Israeli industry with U.S. assistance, the High Availability Aerostat System, or HAAS, will be expected to provide advance warning of low-flying threats, such as cruise missiles and weaponized drones. In addition, it should help detect attacks by other aerial threats, too. The general concept is well established in Israel, where the successful deployment of surveillance balloons of this kind to track low-flying threats, in particular, is in stark contrast to the U.S. Joint Land Attack Cruise Missile Defense Elevated Netted Sensor System, or JLENS, a multi-billion-dollar program that was ignominiously canceled in 2017.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Egypt
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Iranian gunboats point machine guns, swarm US warship

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Last week, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deployed gunboats in the Sea of Oman and swarmed around the U.S. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68). Footage of the encounter was...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Ethiopia-Turkey pact fuels speculation about drone use in Tigray war

Ethiopia’s government has forged an alliance with Turkey amid reports that it wants to deploy armed Turkish drones in its bitter war against forces from the Tigray region. Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia’s prime minister, signed a military cooperation agreement on a visit to Ankara in August with Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
MILITARY
TIME

Christian Archaeologists Wanted to Excavate the Biblical Past. They Ended Up Sparking Today's Strife in Jerusalem

When an Israeli court ruled last month that Jews could pray on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem—if it was done quietly—the surprise decision seemed sure to spark yet another round of unrest in a city that in May endured some of its worst violence in years . Palestinians and the governments of Turkey and Egypt immediately condemned a decision that devout Jews hailed as a victory for religious freedom. A judge then quickly reimposed the longstanding prayer ban, narrowly averting an international crisis.
WORLD
realcleardefense.com

China Tests an Orbital Hypersonic Nuclear-Capable Weapon

In October 2021, the Financial Times reported that "China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August [2021] that circled the globe before speeding towards its target, demonstrating an advanced space capability that caught U.S. intelligence by surprise.” The article continued, “Five people familiar with the test said the Chinese military launched a rocket that carried a hypersonic glide vehicle which flew through low-orbit space before cruising down towards its target.” As a result of this report, which many news organizations picked up, the following exchange took place between a reporter and the White House Press Secretary:
POLITICS
strategy+business

History lessons

For a historian, Adam Tooze spends a lot of time thinking about the present, and the immediate future, of our economic and geopolitical systems. Born and educated in Britain, the 54-year-old professor teaches at Columbia University. His early works included a definitive economic history of Nazi Germany, The Wages of Destruction, and a history of World War I. Of late, he has refocused his lens to take in more recent events at a global level. Crashed, published in 2019, is one of the most comprehensive historical treatments of the global financial crisis. In Shutdown: How Covid Shook the World’s Economy, Tooze has married his research and synthesizing skills with the scene-setting and narrative flair of a journalist to paint a vivid portrait of our current moment. His newsletter, Chartbook, offers data visualizations and shorter takes on the current health of the global economic system. As the worldwide economy continues to grapple with the systemic fallout of the pandemic and the deep-seated issues it has laid bare, whether concerns over inflation, fraying supply chains, or rising public debt, few guides to the terrain are more eloquent than Tooze. He spoke with strategy+business editor-in-chief Daniel Gross.
CHINA
prescottenews.com

Opinion: Lessons from Venezuela

Democrats say President Joe Biden won “a strong mandate.” His government can do all sorts of good things!. I don’t believe he has a mandate, but thanks to the selfishness of former President Donald Trump, Democrats control Congress, and that may give them power to shove their worst ideas down our throats. Those include:
BUSINESS
realcleardefense.com

The Legal Case for Defending Taiwan

If a narrow interpretation of international law saw China attack Taiwan, a League of Nations-style crisis would ensue. In a recent discussion in The Interpreter of whether it would be legal to come to the defence of Taiwan, Ben Saul concludes that “a betting person might be tempted to back the more conventional legal answers favouring China”. This misrepresents how the creative use of international law underpins the diplomacy that has maintained peace and stability since the 1970s, in accord with Article 1 of the United Nations Charter.
WORLD
The Independent

Britain’s Mali mission: Troops target Isis in growing African conflict

The sudden bursts of machinegun and Kalashnikov fire erupted from the long grass and thorn bushes as the British troops approached. They shot back and after an intense exchange, in which 700 rounds were fired over 12 minutes, two suspected Isis fighters lay dead.Twenty-four hours later the same soldiers were trying to escape a swirling fire closing in around them. One of the armoured vehicles the troops were travelling in, loaded with weapons, ammunition and fuel, was set alight and destroyed. The men on board jumped out and scrambled to safety as others ran for cover.Two soldiers injured trying to...
MILITARY
ARTnews

Ancient Israeli Ruins May Be Lost Roman Temple Built By King Herod

An archaeological site in northern Israel is now thought to possibly contain a lost Roman temple. The temple, which was housed within a larger ancient Roman complex, would have been built by King Herod, who presided over the province of Judea for 33 years, between 37 B.C.E. and 4 B.C.E. The structure is located within Omrit, an archeological site that is also home to the remains of other buildings with Roman influences. Though Omrit is not very accessible to the public today due to its remote locale, the site was once highly trafficked by international visitors and researchers throughout the 19th...
RELIGION
realcleardefense.com

The Three Seas Initiative Will Reorder NATO’s Eastern Flank

Hard security concerns are again front and center in Europe as Vladimir Putin pushes to revise the post-Cold War settlement, regather the Russian imperial dominion, and compete for influence on the Continent. Two decades of Russian military modernization, combined with the disarmament of a majority of European NATO members, has tilted the military equation along NATO’s periphery against the alliance. In the political arena Putin recently scored a major coup when the Biden administration decided to lift sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, cementing Russia’s position as the principal energy supplier to Germany. Today, NATO’s Eastern flank countries are increasingly feeling the pressure from Moscow’s hybrid operations, while Russia’s occupation of Donetsk and Luhansk in Ukraine impacts the alliance’s operational planning. To complicate matters, Belarus’s de facto reincorporation into Russia has been all but completed, especially in the military domain.
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

China to Build a Military Base on Tajikistan-Afghanistan Border

Chinese-supported border security bases in Tajikistan are just one part of a changing geopolitical environment across the region. Tajikistan's parliament had approved a plan to establish a new border security base with Chinese funding. This news comes amid other reports that Tajik authorities have offered to turn over control of a separate base in their country entirely to the Chinese government. All of this would seem to reflect a broader response from Beijing to the newly emerging security situation following the Taliban's takeover of neighboring Afghanistan and the U.S. military's controversial withdrawal from that country. There are particular fears that Al Qaeda, ISIS, and other terrorist organizations will be able to exploit the current situation to step up activities inside Afghanistan, as well as the surrounding region and elsewhere around the world.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy