Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Ireland announces second phase of SIRO rollout; phone eco-rating scheme expands; AtlasEdge buys Colt data centers. Ericsson has signed an agreement with Iliad-owned P4, Polish operator of the Play brand, to extend their 5G RAN partnership in Poland. This is the first deal signed between the two companies since Iliad acquired Play last year and it includes the modernization of RAN sites across the country. Among the technologies to be deployed is 4x4 MIMO. Play launched services 13 years ago and now serves 15 million customers, giving it around a third of Poland's mobile market. (See Iliad targets Pole position with €3.5B Play takeover.)

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO