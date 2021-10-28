CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

Fulton Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) — The United States has issued its first passport with an "X" gender designation, marking a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who do not identify as male or female, and expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year, the State Department...

www.fultonsun.com

