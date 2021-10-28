CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Casual

Online training academy helping restaurateurs climb career ladder

Nearly half of hospitality professionals want more training and professional development opportunities, according to data from the 2020 State of Restaurant Labor Management. 7shifts, a team management platform for restaurants, heard the call and launched 7Shifts Academy, an online learning platform designed to help restaurateurs gain skills to grow their careers, according to a company press release.
RESTAURANTS
WREG

Department of Veteran Affairs is Now Hiring RAs and Nursing Assistants

Attention all Nursing Professionals! The Memphis VA is  hiring Nurses and Nurse Assistants ! All positions offer a sign on bonus, uniform allowance and great benefits! Be a part of giving our veterans the care they deserve! For more details email MemphisHRJobFair@va.gov or visit Jobs & Careers – Memphis VA Medical Center Area of Recruiting: […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Cape May County Herald

Atlantic Cape Offers Online Cannabis Training Program

COURT HOUSE - Atlantic Cape Community College is now registering students for its online cannabis training program. The five-week fully remote course is designed to help individuals get the “foundational knowledge needed to get a foot in the door of this burgeoning industry.”. The program is New Jersey-specific. Class meetings are...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Billing#Cti#Certified#Careertechnical Edu
fox4news.com

Program trains North Texas women for job skills in male-dominated careers

DALLAS - A program started in 2019 that trains women in job skills in male-dominated careers has increased since pandemic. The initiative is preparing women for careers that previously didn’t seem like an option. "This is critical and we're glad that our donors have supported a program such as this...
TEXAS STATE
IGN

Learn ASL From Home With This Bundle Of Online Training Classes

There's a large population of people who know and communicate with American Sign Language, and for a wide variety of reasons, it can be beneficial to join them. Yes, it's helps for communicating with your deaf or hard of hearing peers, colleagues, classmates, family members, and friends, and it's also valuable in the same ways that learning any new language can be. Learning Sign can be good for your mind, it can help connect you to more career opportunities, and new social adventures.
EDUCATION
journaltrib.com

Future psychiatrists train at med center

Brandi Hoffart and Andrew Carman, UND medical students, recently completed a rural family medicine rotation in Tioga. Jacob Orledge -- Tioga TribuneThe Tioga Medical Center may want to consider adding an academic annex onto the clinic to accommodate the steady flow of top-notch medical students who visit the critical access hospital every month.
TIOGA, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
GeekyGadgets

Deals: Agile Master Training Online Course, save 97%

We have an amazing deal in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store, the Agile Master Training Online Course with 97% off. The Agile Master Training Online Course is available in our deals store for just $10.99 it normally retails for $438. Are you thinking about brushing up on Agile Software development...
COMPUTERS
WSAZ

Online training available for caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Free online training is available to help family members who are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s. The Rosalyn Carter Institute on Caregiving is offering the training called “Dealing with Dementia” on November 10 and November 16th. It’s offered through Zoom Meetings and will last 3 to...
HUNTINGTON, WV
KMPH.com

Career Training Expo today at Manchester Mall

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Workforce Connection is hosting a Career Training Expo at Manchester Mall from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 4th. The expo will be at the south entrance to the mall. The public will have an opportunity to meet with 25 different schools and learn...
FRESNO, CA
dronedj.com

Free online training course on public safety drone programs

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), a self-funded nonprofit organization, has released a free online training program to help more than 29,000 fire departments in the US improve existing public safety drone programs and establish new drone initiatives. Today, fire departments across the nation are leveraging drones to support public...
CELL PHONES
cepro.com

Train Anytime, Anywhere Using the New Online Nortek Control University

The Nortek Control University offers courses for dealers, distributors, customer and partners completely online and on-demand. Our expert trainers designed a program that gives our customers full access to certification classes and sales training, technical tips, product webinars and more courses from anywhere in the world. If you want to...
COLLEGES
verticalmag.com

IAMTCS and FlightBridgeED offer online training

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 16 seconds. The International Association of Medical Transport Communication Specialists (IAMTCS) and FlightBridgeED have announced the launch of a new virtual education opportunity designed specifically for communication specialists. The Certified Flight Communicator course will now be offered virtually, delivering on IAMTC’s mission. Together, IAMTCS and...
EDUCATION
bizjournals

Brothers get foundation for construction careers through KCI airport terminal training program

Jamaal and Jameel Cox last year completed the Workforce Training Program established by the developer and builders of Kansas City International Airport's new terminal. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Denver

New Health Order In Colorado Leaves Patient Transfer Decisions To Hospitals

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s Combined Hospital Transfer Center was activated in August, at the first sign of hospital capacity going up. It is currently at the lowest level, but an executive order from the governor lays the groundwork for hospitals to move into the next level of response. It would give the state and hospitals the authority to move patients. (credit: CBS) “We are full we are at capacity,” Dr. Connie Price, Chief Medical Officer at Denver Health, said. She believes they are likely not alone. “I suspect my colleagues at other intuitions are experiencing the same things.” Across the state the number of available...
COLORADO STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

The 39 hospitals facing maximum Medicare readmission penalties

As part of its hospital readmissions reduction program, Medicare will cut payments to 82 percent of the 3,046 hospitals evaluated for the program by between 0.01 percent to the maximum of 3 percent in fiscal year 2022. Thirty-nine hospitals face the maximum 3 percent payment cut for every Medicare patient...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy