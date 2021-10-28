There's a large population of people who know and communicate with American Sign Language, and for a wide variety of reasons, it can be beneficial to join them. Yes, it's helps for communicating with your deaf or hard of hearing peers, colleagues, classmates, family members, and friends, and it's also valuable in the same ways that learning any new language can be. Learning Sign can be good for your mind, it can help connect you to more career opportunities, and new social adventures.

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO