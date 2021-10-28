CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Sources: NY Attorney General, Brooklyn native Letitia James plans to run for governor

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LMQVO_0cfCj1DD00

A New York City native is throwing her hat in the ring for the race to be the next governor of New York.

State Attorney General and Brooklyn native Letitia James plans to run for governor, sources tell News 12.

James began her career as a public defender at the Legal Aid Society. Then went on to serve on the New York City council for Brooklyn for 10 years prior to becoming the public advocate and then attorney general.

Her announcement comes just months after delivering a scathing report against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo which ultimately led to his resignation.

A senior adviser to her campaign tells News 12 in a statement that James has made a decision regarding the governor's race and will officially announce it in the coming days. Current Gov. Kathy Hochul already intends to run for reelection and political expert Dr. Christopher Malone likes her chances, at least for now.

“If the election was held today, I would think that Kathy Hochul would win, hands down. But given the fact that we're a year out, I would think that Kathy Hochul has a lot of work to do," says Dr. Malone. "She does have the advantage of being the sitting governor. At the same time, James, as the attorney general, has the ability to make news as well so I would rank them a very close first and second, Hochul and James."

James will be looking to make history again as she is already the first Black person and first woman elected as the state's attorney general.

Comments / 4

The Truth
6d ago

Kinda lost respect her . She was the one that was supposed to put 45 in jail . Doesn’t appear it’s going to happened . Which is probably why her focus is changing from prosecutor to governor .

Reply(3)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Malone
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Attorney General#The Legal Aid Society#The New York City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News 12

News 12

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy