Sources: NY Attorney General, Brooklyn native Letitia James plans to run for governor

A New York City native is throwing her hat in the ring for the race to be the next governor of New York.

State Attorney General and Brooklyn native Letitia James plans to run for governor, sources tell News 12.

James began her career as a public defender at the Legal Aid Society. Then went on to serve on the New York City council for Brooklyn for 10 years prior to becoming the public advocate and then attorney general.

Her announcement comes just months after delivering a scathing report against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo which ultimately led to his resignation.

A senior adviser to her campaign tells News 12 in a statement that James has made a decision regarding the governor's race and will officially announce it in the coming days. Current Gov. Kathy Hochul already intends to run for reelection and political expert Dr. Christopher Malone likes her chances, at least for now.

“If the election was held today, I would think that Kathy Hochul would win, hands down. But given the fact that we're a year out, I would think that Kathy Hochul has a lot of work to do," says Dr. Malone. "She does have the advantage of being the sitting governor. At the same time, James, as the attorney general, has the ability to make news as well so I would rank them a very close first and second, Hochul and James."

James will be looking to make history again as she is already the first Black person and first woman elected as the state's attorney general.