An area of low pressure is expected to develop along the front later today and traverse eastward toward Florida. This will be the next big weather producer for the area late Thursday through early Saturday. This area of low pressure will bring in soggy weather with scattered to numerous showers and storms with the highest rain chances Friday morning through Friday evening. Rainfall amounts between 1-2 inches will be possible from late tonight through Saturday morning. Some lingering showers will stick around through early Saturday before the area of low pressure lifts out to the northeast.

