Movies

Bankside reveals first look at animated ‘Kensuke’s Kingdom’ (exclusive)

By Mona Tabbara
Screendaily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK sales outfit Bankside Films has released a first-look image from Kensuke’s Kingdom, directed by Neil Boyle and Kirk Hendry. The UK-Luxembourg-France co-production is adapted from Michael Morpurgo’s children’s novel of the same name, published in 1999. Morpurgo is also the author...

www.screendaily.com

Screendaily

Bankside boards Terence Davies’ ‘The Post Office Girl’ (exclusive)

UK-based sales agency Bankside Films has boarded worldwide rights on Terrence Davies’ upcoming feature The Post Office Girl, adapted from the Stefan Zweig novel. Davies has been scouting locations on the project in Vienna this week, with the aim to shoot in summer next year with a mix of UK and European actors.
MOVIES
