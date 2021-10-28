Bankside reveals first look at animated ‘Kensuke’s Kingdom’ (exclusive)

Discovery+ is taking an inside look at how animals overcome challenges to reproduce and leave a lasting legacy in the world. The streaming service has greenlit a new series titled The Mating Game, narrated by David Attenborough, that hails from the producers behind A Perfect Planet. The series, which was filmed in 22 counties spanning six continents, will put the spotlight on 80 unique species as it focuses on how they pursue a mate, from the beginning of the courtship to how they overcome enormous obstacles in the race to win a partner. The show will visit such locales as the grasslands, the...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO