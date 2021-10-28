Bankside reveals first look at animated ‘Kensuke’s Kingdom’ (exclusive)

Lee Jung-eun shines as a struggling director tasked with restoring a damaged film from a deceased woman director. Dir/scr: Shin Su-won. Korea. 2021. 108 mins. A dispirited woman director finds unlikely inspiration through the restoration of a deceased counterpart’s final project in Hommage, an exceedingly lovely drama from Glass Garden filmmaker Shin Su-won. Lee Jung-eun gives a marvellously restrained performance, communicating her character’s midlife malaise through the slightest of gestures and her infinitely expressive face. A lament for the marginalisation of women filmmakers, both then and now, Hommage is equally bittersweet in its depiction of women’s often-secondary role in society and the general erosion of film culture, resulting in a picture with the gentle air of a resigned sigh.
