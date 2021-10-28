CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UK investigates trawler detention amid French sanctions threat

By Richard Wheeler
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iozIi_0cfCfIzT00

The UK Government has threatened to retaliate should France impose sanctions on British fishing vessels, amid reports that one has been detained.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said threats to block British boats from French ports and tighten checks appear to breach international law.

The UK will deliver an “appropriate and calibrated response” if France follows through with the measures, the Cabinet minister warned.

Mr Eustice also confirmed that his officials are “urgently” investigating reports that a British trawler has been detained off the coast of France as disputes about fishing rights continue.

The measures being threatened do not appear to be compatible with the Trade and Co-operation Agreement or wider international law, and, if carried through, will be met with an appropriate and calibrated response

Environment Secretary George Eustice

Mr Eustice’s Cabinet colleague Priti Patel described the incident as “disappointing”.

When asked whether she had spoken with her French counterpart, the Home Secretary told the PA news agency: “It is disappointing, and we as a country fulfilled all our obligations under the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA).

“But at the same time, discussions across Government will continue, both at commission level but also with counterparts within the French administration.”

French authorities said the UK’s failure to comply with trade agreements is “unacceptable” and they will defend the rights of their own fishermen.

It comes after two boats were fined on Wednesday when one failed to comply with checks by police and the other was found not to hold a proper licence.

A statement from the French maritime ministry said checks had been carried out on the boats in the Baie de Seine, near Le Havre, in the north of the country.

Now we need to speak the language of force because, unfortunately, that seems to be the only thing this British Government understands

Clement Beaune, France’s Europe minister

One trawler was fined for obstructing checks after it initially refused a request to be boarded by police, the statement said.

It was later found not to have been in breach of regulations.

The ministry said the second boat was not on a list of UK vessels with licences granted by the European Commission and France.

The boat was then ordered to divert to Le Havre.

Mr Eustice told MPs: “What I’ve been able to establish so far in respect of that vessel is that they were on the list that was provided by the MMO (Marine Management Organisation) initially to the European Union

“The European Union therefore did grant a licence. We are seeing some reports that, for some reason, they were subsequently withdrawn from the list; it’s unclear why that might have been at the moment.”

Earlier, France’s Europe minister, Clement Beaune, told French TV news channel CNews: “We have been extremely patient… our fishermen have been extremely responsible… And so, from November 2, it’s over: we will engage in dialogue if the British want to, but we are taking retaliatory measures.”

He added: “Now we need to speak the language of force because, unfortunately, that seems to be the only thing this British Government understands.”

It's not war, it's a fight

French maritime minister Annick Girardin

French maritime minister Annick Girardin also told French radio news programme RTL Matin that Britain’s “failure to comply” with the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA) is “unacceptable”.

“It’s not war, it’s a fight,” she said.

“The French and the fishermen have rights. An agreement was signed.

“We must enforce this agreement. We have fishing rights, we must defend them and we will defend them.”

But Mr Eustice said the UK has licensed 98% of EU vessels that have applied for access post-Brexit and more are expected to be granted following “constructive” talks with the European Commission.

He noted that he had told France and the European Commission that the UK’s “door remains ever open”.

But he added: “In that context it is very disappointing to see the comments that came from France yesterday. We believe these are disappointing and disproportionate, and not what we’d expect from a close ally and partner.

“The measures being threatened do not appear to be compatible with the Trade and Co-operation Agreement or wider international law, and, if carried through, will be met with an appropriate and calibrated response.”

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Russia cuts gas to Europe and amasses military on western borders

Russia dramatically cut its gas supply to Europe as it amassed troops on its western borders, triggering a response from the US military. State-controlled Gazprom has halved its supply to Ukraine since Monday after cutting gas completely to a pipeline through Poland. The move has been seen as the Kremlin’s...
ECONOMY
albuquerquenews.net

China cuts down magnesium production, disrupts Europe's car industry

POREG (Policy Research Group) reported that China that manufactures more than 95 per cent of Europe's magnesium requirements, has cut back on production leading to considerable disquiet in the European Union (EU), as magnesium is vital to sectors such as cars, aircraft, and electronics. At the recent EU leaders' summit...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Sunak pledges to make City of London greener in Cop26 speech

Chancellor Rishi Sunak pledged to make Britain into the “the world’s first net zero-aligned financial centre” in a speech at the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow that has been met with scepticism by campaigners. Climate campaigners have suggested that if the chancellor was serious about making the sector more environmentally...
ENVIRONMENT
whbl.com

French court frees impounded British trawler

PARIS (Reuters) – A French court ruled on Wednesday that a British trawler impounded by French authorities could sail for home, overturning an earlier demand that its captain pay a 150,000 euro ($174,000) deposit, a lawyer for the captain said. The Cornelis Gert Jan was seized last week, with French...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annick Girardin
Person
Priti Patel
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s Brexit demand is impossible and he knows it, says EU vice president

The EU has flat-out rejected a British demand to end any role for European court judges in Northern Ireland. Speaking on Wednesday evening the European Commission's vice president Frans Timmermans said it was “extremely well-known in London” that the demand to ditch the European Court of Justice could not be met.UK Brexit minister Lord Frost has said the ECJ should be replaced with an independent arbitration panel and that it can have no role settling disputes in Northern Ireland.But the EU says this is not possible while Northern Ireland is benefitting from being inside the single market. Under the European...
POLITICS
AFP

Held British trawler leaves France ahead of talks

The British trawler impounded for a week by France in a deepening dispute over fishing rights sailed Wednesday from the French northern port of Le Havre after receiving permission to leave, a day ahead of crunch talks aimed at resolving the standoff . The Cornelis Gert Jan, which is accused of gathering two tons of scallops in French waters without a proper licence, left the port just after 1700 GMT, the correspondent said. The lawyer for the ship's captain, Mathieu Croix, said a court in the nearby city of Rouen had allowed it to leave without posting any financial guarantee. He told AFP that the court had rejected the state's demand that the trawler remain impounded until a 150,000 euro ($175,000) bond was deposited. The vessel's captain Jondy Ward was present in court for the hearing.
WORLD
The Independent

Brexit fishing row – live: Frost ‘hopeful’ on Paris talks as Dublin warns against ‘reckless’ axing of protocol

Lord David Frost has said he’s “hopeful” of making progress in today’s crunch talks with France over post-Brexit fishing rights.Britain's de-facto Brexit minister is meeting France's Europe minister Clement Beaune to discuss fishing licences.The two sides have for months been embroiled in a row over what Paris perceives as a UK refusal to issue permits for its trawlers to operate in UK waters.London insists the overwhelming majority of applications for licences have been granted and that it is following the terms set out in the Brexit trade and cooperation agreement (TCA).Ahead of the meeting, the Cabinet minister told...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Uk#French#The Uk Government#British#Cabinet#Environment#Home
The Guardian

French officials vent fury over Australian leak of Macron text message

Elysée officials have expressed fury at the decision of Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison, to leak a private text message from the French president, Emmanuel Macron, as the diplomatic rift between the two countries deepened. “Confidence has been completely shattered,” a close adviser to Macron told French media on Tuesday....
POLITICS
The Independent

Poland protests to Belarus over 'intrusion' by armed forces

Poland's foreign ministry said Wednesday that it summoned a Belarusian diplomat over an “intrusion” into Polish territory of "uniformed individuals armed with long guns.”Polish soldiers noticed three uniformed people with long weapons on Polish territory, said Stanislaw Zaryn, the spokesman for Poland’s security services.“After meeting a Polish patrol, they reloaded their weapons and then departed towards Belarus,” Zaryn said.The incident comes as Poland, a member of the European Union faces significant migration pressure on its eastern border with Belarus. That border forms part of the EU's eastern frontier with autocratic Belarus.The foreign ministry spokesman, Åukasz Jasina, said that...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Cop26 Glasgow news – live: Coal-cutting plan to be unveiled amid warning ‘glaring gaps remain’

A group of 190 countries and organisations will agree to commit to the end of coal power at the Cop26 climate summit, it has been announced, in a potentially major step towards limiting global temperature increases.The UK government said on Wednesday night that major coal countries such as Poland and Vietnam are among the nations committing to phasing out the use of the world’s dirtiest fossil fuel for the first time. However critics, including Labour’s Ed Miliband, have warned that “glaring gaps remain” in the proposal.“There is no commitment from large emitters like China to stop increasing coal at home, and nothing on the phase-out of other fossil fuels,” the shadow business secretary said. Asked about the absence of China and the United States on new pledges on coal, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng insisted progress was being made. Read More Cop26: Boris Johnson says there are ‘opportunities’ for UK from melting ice capsCop26: 190 countries and organisations agree to end coal-fired powerCop26: What has been achieved and agreed by leaders at the climate summit?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

International envoy warns of Bosnia breakup amid tensions

The chief international representative in Bosnia is warning that the war-scarred Balkan nation could face the biggest “existential threat of the post-war period” if the international community does not curb threatened separatist actions by Bosnian Serbs.In a report scheduled for delivery to the U.N. Security Council this week, High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt said “the prospects of further division and conflict are very real,” if Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik withdraws Serb troops from the Bosnian army and creates a separate Serb force.Those moves and other threats, if carried out, would "ultimately undermine the state’s ability...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Boat at centre of row returns home as UK’s Lord Frost arrives in Paris for key post-Brexit talks

A British boat held by the French for alleged illegal fishing arrived back in England just as crunch talks to end the escalating licensing crisis were set to begin in Paris.The Cornelis Gert Jan steamed into Shoreham, West Sussex, early on Thursday morning following a week on the quay in the Normandy port of Le Havre.But – despite being allowed to return home without paying a £125,000 bail bond – skipper Jondy Ward still faces criminal trial back in France in August.This will be one of the key issues discussed by Brexit Minister Lord Frost when he arrives in Paris...
ECONOMY
AFP

UN renews mandate of EU military mission in Bosnia

The UN Security Council voted unanimously Wednesday to renew for one year the mandate of the European military mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina, despite Russian opposition to the existence of an international high representative to the Balkan country.  There is no high representative or candidate to be a high representative today," said Vassily Nebenzia, the Russian ambassador to the UN. Schmidt was not in fact invited to present his report to the Security Council, which observers said could have been a sop to clear the way for Russia to vote for the renewal of the European military mission, known as Operation Althea.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

UK Conservatives back down on lobbying plan overhaul

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative government backed down Thursday on plans to overhaul lobbying rules for lawmakers amid a backlash over efforts to abolish an independent system to police the conduct of members of the House of Commons. The furious dispute came after British lawmakers voted Wednesday not to suspend...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

French trawler owners still in dark over UK-French fishing

GRANVILLE, France (AP) — French trawler owners in Normandy have reacted with confusion and consternation after President Emmanuel Macron extended a Tuesday deadline for the British government to license more French fishing vessels, the subject of a post-Brexit spat between the two countries. Macron said Britain now has until at...
INDUSTRY
AFP

UK PM 'cautiously optimistic' about COP climate deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said humanity was starting to even the score against climate change after a two-day COP26 summit, but warned there was a "very long way to go". He came to Scotland from a G20 meeting in Rome, and en route to Italy had told reporters that if fighting climate change was a game of football, humanity was losing 5-1.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

English Channel: Priti Patel accused of ‘incompetence’ as crossings pass record of 20,000 this year

Priti Patel has been accused of “incompetence” after the number of people crossing the English Channel in small boats passed a new record.At least 20,000 migrants, mostly believed to be asylum seekers, have made the treacherous journey so far this year.Numbers have risen dramatically since the home secretary vowed to make the route “unviable” in August 2020, despite the government paying France millions to increase security on its northern coast.Nick Thomas-Symonds MP, Labour’s shadow home secretary, said: “The home secretary has been in post for over two years and has – repeatedly – committed to stopping Channel crossings in small...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

The threats between the UK and France over the Brexit fishing row are nothing but irresponsible

One of the sub-themes of the campaign to leave the EU was that the British fishing industry had been hard done by in four decades of the common fisheries policy. So it is ironic that the current dispute was triggered by an attempt by the Jersey government to ensure that the “fishing effort in our waters is similar to pre-Brexit”.It is doubly ironic because Jersey never was part of the EU and is not part of the UK. It is a crown dependency that subcontracts its foreign policy to the UK, and so its decision to refuse fishing licences...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

316K+
Followers
129K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy