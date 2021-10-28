CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Appoints Menghis Bairu to its Board

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leading developer of cellular therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Menghis Bairu, MD, to the company's Board of Directors. The appointment becomes effective...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

