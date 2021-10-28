Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Appoints Menghis Bairu to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases and cancers, today announced that it has added a new independent director to its board: Hannah Valantine, M.D., a national leader in organ transplant genomics who led the National Institutes of Health's efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in biomedical research. Dr. Valantine currently serves as a professor of medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine, where she has been a faculty member since 1987. Dr. Valantine was elected to the National Academy of Medicine in 2020 for her research in organ transplantation and her work to promote workforce diversity.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 10 DAYS AGO