High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Size to Reach USD 6.39 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Advancements in medical technology, lifestyle changes, and rapid economic growth has resulted in a steady increase in the life expectancy of people across the globe. Around 727 Million people above 65 years of age were reported in 2020 and share of the population is expected to increase by 16 percent by 2050. However, elderly people suffer from various chronic diseases and need emergency monitoring as they are more prone to sudden falls or medical emergencies. Medical alert systems are highly reliable and provide instant monitoring to patients during falls or medical emergencies. These systems have press buttons that are usually worn as pendants or around the wrist which send immediate signals to medical operators in case of an accident, fall, or sudden medical emergency. Factors such as technological development in emergency monitoring systems, rising demand for mobile medical alert systems, increasing per capita income, and rising healthcare expenditure are boosting market growth.

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO