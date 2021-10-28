Organs on Chips Market Size to Reach USD 209.4 Million in 2028 | Emergen Research

The equipment designed to protect human life/ property from fire accidents by extinguishing the fire is categorized as firefighting equipment. It can be used by the trained firefighters as well as the untrained layman during the fire breaks out or the mechanisms are built within the infrastructure itself. The recent publication of Bonafide Research under the title – Global Fire Safety Equipment Market Outlook, 2026 provides an in-depth market analysis of the global fire safety equipment industry. This report covers the detailed insights of the equipment based on product category- Fire Detection, Fire Alarm & Fire Suppression. It also included insights along with the value analysis of the fire safety equipment. The report also mentions the competition of leading companies that are involved in the manufacturing of fire safety equipment. The report is classified into 5 regions and 19 countries, along with their local rules & trends.

