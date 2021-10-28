CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Organs on Chips Market Size to Reach USD 209.4 Million in 2028 | Emergen Research

By Emergen Research
Medagadget.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncreasing awareness regarding benefits of organs-on-a-chip in organ transplantation, rising focus on developing improved animal models, and growing investment to accelerate research and development activities are some key factors expected to drive market growth. According to Emergen Research, the global organs on chip market size was USD 27.5 Million...

www.medgadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medagadget.com

Digital microscopes market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2028 by the growing focus on nanotechnology and regenerative medicine

Global Digital Microscopes Market Overview – — Adigital microscope is a miniaturized version of an original optical microscope that makes use of digital optics to produce an image on a digital display screen, sometimes via software running on an optical computer chip. The most typical examples include microscope slides, which may be used for teaching or research purposes. Microscope images are displayed in the form of graphs, as 3-D movies, in color or black-and-white (sepia, grayscale, etc.) or in a full spectrum format (red, green, blue, mauve, iptan, sangean, or other colors} with adjustable color temperatures and response. Microscope images can also be viewed through eyeglasses with filters, or by using a combination of regular glasses and a color camera. The global digital microscopes market focuses on six regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The global digital microscopes market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing focus on nanotechnology and regenerative medicine.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Sepsis Diagnostics Market has Increased Significantly By Increasing incidence of Hospital-acquired Infections | Biomerieux, T2 Biosystems, Luminex, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher, Mitsubishi Chemical, Abbott, Roche, Bruker, Danaher

Stratagem Market Insights newly published research on Sepsis Diagnostics Market Growth Opportunities 2021. The study covers an in-depth overview, description of the Product and Services, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2028. The report provides comprehensive research into the geographical landscape, industry size along revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the Sepsis Diagnostics Market. The research is derived through primary and secondary sourced data and includes both qualitative and quantitative detailing.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Biosurgery Market Size To Reach USD 17.60 Billion in 2028, High Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures To Treat Neurological & Gynecological Disorders And Increasing Geriatric Population – RND

Increasing number of reconstructive and orthopedic surgical procedures is also driving demand for biosurgery products. Biosurgery products are utilized during different surgical procedures to help minimize blood loss. These products include chemical and biological products that are used to stop bleeding among others during surgeries. Surging incidence of chronic disorders...
MARKETS
aithority.com

Augmented And Virtual Reality In Healthcare Market Size To Reach USD 4367 Million By 2027 At CAGR 23.6% Valuates Reports

The Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market is Segmented by Type (Semiconductor Components, Sensors), Application (Pharmacy benefit management, Rehabilitation and Therapeutics, Patient Care Management, Surgical and Diagnostic Imaging, Medical Training, Fitness Management, Education, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Engineering & Technology Category.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Research Institutes#Market Intelligence#Product Market#Usd#Emergen Research#Cagr
Medagadget.com

Global DNA Repair Drugs Market with CAGR of 18.75% with Industry Insights, Top Key Players statistics like Share, Size and Growth (volume and Value) with Forecast to 2027

The global DNA Repair Drugs market was valued at 503.77 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 18.75% from 2020 to 2027, based on a newly published report. DNA damage leads to the incorporation of defects and aberrations in the genome that often result in functional mutations. When these mutations occur in genes coding for vital proteins and/or enzymes, it leads to the development of genetic diseases. However, our biological system is equipped with a robust repair mechanism capable of correcting damaged DNA sequences. PARP inhibitors and other similar therapeutics are designed to augment the body`s innate DNA repair mechanism and aid in the treatment of diseases associated with genetic aberrations.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Continuous glucose monitor market – Owing to the rising geriatric population will drive the significant growth

A continuous glucose monitor is basically a medically approved device used for continuously monitoring high blood sugar levels in a person with diabetes, i.e. people with type I, diabetic, or other classifications of diabetes. The continuous glucose monitor has a sensor attached to the finger which allows the person with diabetes to take insulin shots just like they would if they had their blood sugar measured at a pharmacy. Some continuous glucose monitors have an alarm feature that alerts the person with diabetes if their blood sugar level falls below a certain level. The global continuous glucose monitoring market focuses on six regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The global continuous glucose monitoring market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising geriatric population.
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

At a CAGR of 6.91% Body Composition Analyzer Market will Show Promising Growth from 2021 to Forecast period till 2027 | Kern & Sohn, MyBodyTest, Medigate, Beurer, Seca, Omron, Withings, eBIODY Body Analysis, Wunder

The global Body Composition Analyzer market was valued at 844.14 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.91% from 2020 to 2027, based on a newly published report. The body composition analyzer is probably the most innovative and non-invasive of all its technologies, scientifically proven to be highly accurate, dependable and give highly consistent results. This is a very useful tool for accessing optimum physical health as our health of our body is highly dependent on proper body composition. Although, one must consider that body composition cannot be accurately measured without the help of laboratory tests but it can definitely be measured with this amazing instrument. With this instrument one can measure weight, BMI or percentage of body fat.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Medagadget.com

Medical Alert Systems Market Size to Reach USD 13.43 Billion in 2028, Increasing Aging Population, Improving Healthcare Infrastructure, And Increasing Need for Medical Alert Systems in Home Care Settings – RND

Advancements in medical technology, lifestyle changes, and rapid economic growth has resulted in a steady increase in the life expectancy of people across the globe. Around 727 Million people above 65 years of age were reported in 2020 and share of the population is expected to increase by 16 percent by 2050. However, elderly people suffer from various chronic diseases and need emergency monitoring as they are more prone to sudden falls or medical emergencies. Medical alert systems are highly reliable and provide instant monitoring to patients during falls or medical emergencies. These systems have press buttons that are usually worn as pendants or around the wrist which send immediate signals to medical operators in case of an accident, fall, or sudden medical emergency. Factors such as technological development in emergency monitoring systems, rising demand for mobile medical alert systems, increasing per capita income, and rising healthcare expenditure are boosting market growth.
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Orthobiologics Market Size Expected To Reach USD 8.32 Billion in 2028, Rising Demand of Orthobiologics By Orthopedic Surgeons for Faster Healing of Injuries & Increasing Prevalence of Osteoarthritis Globally – RND

Increasing number of regenerative and reconstructive surgical procedures are leading to higher demand for orthobiologics. These products are utilized during different surgical procedures to help speedy recuperating of muscular wounds, and are made from synthetic bone surrogates and growth stimulators. Growing incidence of spinal disorders and increasing number of sports-related...
MARKETS
atlanticcitynews.net

Next-Generation Display Materials Market Top Key Vendor , Revenue ,Demand , Trends , Size , Share Analysis and Forecast To 2028 | Emergen Research

The global next-generation display materials market is expected to reach a market size of USD 380.03 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for OLED displays, increasing disposable income among consumers, advancements in technology, and change in lifestyle are some key factors supporting market growth. Next-generation displays eliminate some major drawbacks of LCD technology.
MARKETS
atlanticcitynews.net

Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Revenue ,Demand , Trends , Top Key Vendor , Size, Share Analysis and Forecast To 2028 | Emergen Research

The global lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market size is expected to reach USD 12.85 Billion at a steady CAGR of 10.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Lab-on-a-chip market revenue growth is being steadily driven by increase in demand for point of care testing, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing application of genomics and proteomics in cancer research.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Global Fire Safety Equipment Market To Cross The Market Size Of USD 60 Billion By 2026: Bonafide Research

The equipment designed to protect human life/ property from fire accidents by extinguishing the fire is categorized as firefighting equipment. It can be used by the trained firefighters as well as the untrained layman during the fire breaks out or the mechanisms are built within the infrastructure itself. The recent publication of Bonafide Research under the title – Global Fire Safety Equipment Market Outlook, 2026 provides an in-depth market analysis of the global fire safety equipment industry. This report covers the detailed insights of the equipment based on product category- Fire Detection, Fire Alarm & Fire Suppression. It also included insights along with the value analysis of the fire safety equipment. The report also mentions the competition of leading companies that are involved in the manufacturing of fire safety equipment. The report is classified into 5 regions and 19 countries, along with their local rules & trends.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Size to Reach USD 6.39 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Rise in applications of high-performance liquid chromatography in biological research & development activities and increasing number of pre-clinical and clinical trials are some of the key factors expected to drive market revenue growth. According to Emergen Research, the global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market size was USD 4.46 billion in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Compression Therapy Market is expected to witness significant growth owing to high awareness regarding the early diagnosis of arthritis and sports-related injury

SMI released new research on Global Compression Therapy covering the micro-level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The study provides point-by-point In-Depth comprehensive valuable insights on the market development activities demonstrated by industry players, growth opportunities, and market size for the global Compression Therapy Market, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists of both qualitative and quantitative detailing. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Compression Therapy Market.
MARKETS
wholefoodsmagazine.com

13 Meta-Analyses Link Vitamin D with COVID-19

Washington, D.C.—The CRN Foundation is applauding new meta-analyses that point to a significant link between vitamin D and COVID-19, according to a press release. “Increasing evidence suggests a link between higher vitamin D levels and lower incidence of COVID-19,” said Luke Huber, ND, MBA, vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs at the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN). “We have known for years that vitamin D plays an important role in immune health, and now there are multiple meta-analyses that appear to demonstrate the benefits of this nutrient in COVID-19.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
WWLP

UK is 1st to authorize Merck’s anti-COVID pill

Britain has granted a conditional authorization to Merck's coronavirus antiviral, the first pill shown to successfully treat COVID-19. It is the first country to OK the treatment, although it was not immediately clear how quickly the pill would be available.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy