CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Babcock & Wilcox (BW) Awarded $30M Contact to Supply Emissions Control Technologies

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Environmental segment has been awarded a contract for approximately $30 million to design and...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vishnuaravi

One Lockdown is not enough to control the emissions of CO2.

The World Meteorological Organization has brought out a report on emissions, and the report has noted that the increase in CO2 emissions from 2019 to 2020 was slightly lower than what was observed from 2018 to 2019. But however, the increase in emissions from 2019 to 2020 has been above the decadal average, and this is despite the drop in the consumption of fossil fuels as a result of the pandemic and the lockdowns.
StreetInsider.com

General Electric (GE) Awarded $3.7 Million from U.S. Department of Energy to Accelerate Decarbonization of U.S. Electrical Grid with Its g³ Gas Technology

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GE (NYSE-GE) announced today it has been awarded a total of US $3.7 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) for two related projects to help accelerate the decarbonization of the U.S. electrical grid.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Roper Technologies (ROP) to Divest CIVCO Radiotherapy

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP), a leading diversified technology company, today announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to sell its CIVCO Radiotherapy business to an affiliate of Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC, a private equity firm, in an all-cash transaction valued at $120 million. Roper will retain its CIVCO Medical Solutions business, which will continue to operate independently.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies (CRYBF) Acquires CryptoPlug Technologies

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp.(OTCQB: CRYBF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Share Exchange Agreement to acquire CryptoPlug Technologies Inc., an entity developing a blockchain-based, crypto-compatible application for smartphones.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercury#Babcock Wilcox#Bw#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Dsi#Aci#Baghouse#Sootblowers#B W Environmental
TIME

A Methane Pledge Is the First Good News Out of COP26. Nothing Else Will Be as Easy

Tuesday’s announcement that more than 100 countries have joined a U.S. and E.U.-led coalition to cut 30% of methane emissions by 2030 injected a welcome burst of energy into the COP 26 meetings in Glasgow after Monday’s lackluster launch. Despite the fact that the world’s biggest methane emitters —China, Russia and India, which together contribute 35% of methane emissions—have not signed on, it’s a significant step that could go a long way toward meeting the climate conference’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Methane, which comes from landfills, agriculture and the energy industry, is the second-largest contributor to global warming after carbon dioxide and is responsible for more than a quarter of current global warming, says Ilissa Ocko, senior climate scientist at the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF). “Cutting methane is the fastest, most effective way to slow down warming now.” The pledged reductions alone would slash warming projections by 0.2°C, according to the United Nations Global Methane Assessment .
ENVIRONMENT
Entrepreneur

Plug Power Stock is Resurging

Hydrogen fuel cell technology provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock is getting a second wind as it rises after losing more than (-60%) from its 2021 highs of $75.49.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sensata Technologies (ST) Acquires SmartWitness

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) today announced the acquisition of SmartWitness Holdings, Inc., a privately-held innovator of video telematics technology for commercial fleets. The SmartWitness platform is comprised of proprietary software and hardware that is purpose-built for the indirect channel of resellers and telematics service providers (“TSPs”), enabling them to provide fleet end users with greater operational insights while making roads safer for drivers everywhere.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
TheConversationAU

Global emissions almost back to pre-pandemic levels after unprecedented drop in 2020, new analysis shows

Global carbon dioxide emissions have bounced back after COVID-19 restrictions and are likely to reach close to pre-pandemic levels this year, our analysis released today has found. The troubling finding comes as the COP26 climate talks continue in Glasgow in a last-ditch bid to keep dangerous global warming at bay. The analysis was undertaken by the Global Carbon Project, a consortium of scientists from around the world who produce, collect and analyse global greenhouse gas information. The fast recovery in CO₂ emissions, following last year’s sharp drop, should come as no surprise. The world’s strong economic rebound has created a surge in...
ENVIRONMENT
pv-magazine.com

Webinar Q&A: The future of back contact technology

Can IBC/MWT/CBS (back-contact) modules compete with bifacial PERC technology? Because IBC/MWT/CBS does not have bifacial capability?. Hugo Schoot: Typically, bifacial modules are ground-mounted and installed 1m+ from the ground (often on trackers) to enable bifacial energy yield gains of 8-12%. Back-contact modules find their application primarily in rooftop installations, where they can leverage their superior power density and aesthetics. So, in that sense there is no direct competition. It is not likely that rooftop installations will adapt large shares of bifacial modules because of minimal bifacial gains and weight reasons. However, we do foresee that in the future, as the cell cost-down roadmap progresses, back-contact modules will increasingly be deployed in the ground-mounted segment too. Depending on ground albedo conditions we believe that due to the lower resistive losses, lower NOCT and reflective gains from the CBS, back-contact modules will be able to compete with bifacial modules in a significant share of the ground-mount market too.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Silicom (SILC) Announces $30M in Purchase Orders from Major Service Provider for Silicom Smart Edge Platforms

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC) today announced that one of its existing customers, a leading North American telecommunications service provider, has awarded Silicom a major new Design Win for a customized version of its Edge Smart Platform. To date, the customer has placed $30 million in purchase orders for equipment planned to be delivered primarily during 2022, and forecasts a run rate of over $50 million per year once the manufacturing and deployment processes become stable. In parallel, Silicom is discussing additional significant opportunities with this customer.
TECHNOLOGY
OilPrice.com

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. retail gasoline prices have started to decline in recent days and could drop even further, according to fuel-savings app GasBuddy. "If you don't need gas, my suggestion is wait," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, tweeted on Wednesday when international crude oil prices crashed by 4%.
TRAFFIC
Washington Post

The Coming Shock That Will Transform the U.S. Economy

The “China shock” was one of the most significant economic events of the last two decades in America. Most of the shock is now over — Chinese imports are competitive with much of the output of U.S. manufacturing, and China has already displaced many U.S. jobs — but there is a new and possibly larger shock on the horizon. Call it “the teleshock.”
ECONOMY
naturalproductsinsider.com

Kratom products must be destroyed under court order

Two businesses that claimed an interest in kratom products seized by the U.S. government agreed last month to destroy the articles under FDA’s supervision. On Oct. 26, U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell in Fort Myers, Fla. entered a consent decree as a final judgment. The seized products that BioBotanical...
CONGRESS & COURTS
connectcre.com

Health & Human Services to Provide $310M SNAP Benefits This Month

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $310 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for this month. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households. “Our continued investment in emergency SNAP benefits has ensured Texas families can...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Atlantic

We’re Heading Straight for a Demi-Armageddon

The COP26 international climate-change negotiations have just begun in Glasgow, Scotland, and the vibes are … ambivalent. The leaders of Russia and China haven’t bothered to attend, but did promise to help end deforestation by 2030—though many observers are skeptical that they will keep their word. In the United States, President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan lost a powerful provision that would have helped convert the nation’s electricity grid to renewable energy, but still includes an unprecedented $555 billion to combat climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
d1softballnews.com

China freezes the world: coal boom

Although Chinese President Xi Jinping physically deserted it – and was prevented from participating in a video conference -, China still bursts into COP26. With a “move” that weighs like a boulder on the battle against global warming. The energy-hungry Asian giant has increased its daily coal production by more than one million tons.
The Independent

Engineers say they have found a new way to create fuel ‘out of thin air’

Scientists say they have created a new system that can create fuel out of sunlight and air.The new system is notable because it can work under field conditions, rather than in the specialised and specific conditions of a laboratory.Eventually, it could be used to create carbon-neutral fuels for things like aviation and shipping – but significant amounts of development and upscaling would be required first, the engineers behind the discovery note.The system is part of a broader attempt to built new processes that could help reduce the 8 per cent of humanity’s carbon dioxide emissions that come from flying...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy