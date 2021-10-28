CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil hits two-week low on Iran talks and U.S. stocks build

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices slumped to their lowest in two weeks on Thursday after Iran said talks with world powers on its nuclear programme would resume by the end of November and U.S. crude inventories rose by much more than expected. Brent crude was 69 cents, or 0.8%, lower...

Reuters

U.S. shale producers signal more oil coming, as OPEC counts on restraint

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producers' decision this year to resist pumping more oil even as prices surge could be nearing an end, according to company executives. Several major oil companies, including BP Plc (BP.L), Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), are planning to increase output or shale spending next year, undercutting OPEC's tight supply management that has pushed crude oil prices above $80 a barrel as global demand for fuel rebounded more swiftly than many anticipated.
OilPrice.com

OPEC+: Global Energy Crisis Isn’t Our Problem

Your problem isn’t our problem was the harsh message delivered by OPEC+ on Thursday at a post-OPEC+ meeting presser. Referring to the energy crisis soaring energy costs, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman argued that “oil is not the problem”. Indeed, the energy crisis began with a natural...
theedgemarkets.com

Oil extends decline after Iran, world powers set date for nuclear talks

SINGAPORE (Nov 4): Oil prices extended declines on Thursday, pushing US futures below US$80 a barrel, after Iran and world powers agreed to resume nuclear talks this month that could lead to the removal of US sanctions on Iranian oil, increasing global supplies. US West Texas Intermediate crude slid for...
Shore News Network

Oil slips further as Iran nuclear talks set to resume

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices extended declines on Thursday, pushing U.S. futures below $80 a barrel, after Iran and world powers agreed to resume nuclear talks this month that could lead to the removal of U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil, increasing global supplies. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude slid for a...
OilPrice.com

Average Heating Bills In The U.S. Set To Soar To $746 Per Household

The global energy crisis has sent oil and gas prices into the stratosphere, and consumers are paying the price. The EIA is projecting that this winter, U.S. natural gas will be at the highest average price since the 2005–06 winter average. Natural gas prices in Europe have skyrocketed to five...
US News and World Report

Vietnam in Talks With Iran Over Seized Oil Tanker

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam has been in talks with Iranian authorities over the seizure last month of a Vietnamese oil tanker off the Iranian coast, in an effort to guarantee the safety of the crew, the Southeast Asian nation's said on Thursday. Talks had taken place on a diplomatic level...
Axios

U.S. increases pressure on Iran ahead of new nuclear talks

The Biden administration is slowly ratcheting up its diplomatic pressure on Iran ahead of a potential resumption of the nuclear talks. Why it matters: After months of contemplating how to respond to Iran's foot-dragging, with talks now frozen since June, the Biden administration in recent days started taking steps that some of its European allies, Israel and the Gulf states were waiting for.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle below $80 a barrel after OPEC+ stands pat on output increases

Oil futures ended lower on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling below $80 a barrel for the first time since early October. Oil saw a volatile session, with prices seesawing between gains and losses in the wake of a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies to stick to their current agreement, as expected, to raise monthly crude production by 400,000 barrels per day. While oil had initially rallied after the announcement, the "affirmation of expectations" met with short-term profit taking, said Rob Haworth, senior vice president at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "A key question is when or if U.S. shale producers may alter strategies to expand output," he said. December WTI oil fell $2.05, or 2.5%, to settle at $78.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices for the front-month contract settled at their lowest since Oct. 7, according to FactSet data.
investing.com

Oil Tumbles 3% as U.S. Crude Build Refuses to Go Away

Investing.com - To oil bulls, the pesky build in U.S. crude stocks just refuses to go away. Crude stockpiles rose for a fifth time in six weeks, the Energy Information Administration’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report for Oct. 29 showed. The build boosted crude inventories by some 20 million barrels over...
CNBC

Oil prices fall as industry data shows big build in U.S. inventory

Oil prices fell on Wednesday as industry data pointed to a big build in crude oil and distillate stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, and as pressure mounted on OPEC to increase supply. Brent crude futures fell 2.15%, or $1.82, to $82.90 per barrel, while U.S....
investing.com

Oil stocks weigh on FTSE 100; Darktrace slumps to 2-month low

(Reuters) -London's FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday as losses in heavyweight oil stocks and the stronger pound weighed, while traders held back on uncertainty around a potential UK rate hike. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index ended 0.4% lower, recording its worst session in nearly two-weeks, dragged by weakness in oil...
BBC

Iran nuclear deal: Talks to resume within weeks

Talks aimed at reviving the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six other nations are to resume this month. Iran's chief negotiator Ali Baqeri Kani said that his government had agreed to meet in Vienna on 29 November. The discussions have been on hold since the election of Iran's...
Houston Chronicle

U.S. energy secretary sees gasoline prices easing but blames OPEC

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said U.S. gasoline prices could decline by early December and singled out OPEC as a reason for why Americans have been paying more at the pump. “That oil market is controlled by a cartel,” Granholm said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “That cartel is...
MarketWatch

Oil prices extend losses as API data reportedly show a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 3.6 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 29, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed an inventory decline of 552,000 barrels for gasoline, but distillate stockpiles edged up by 573,000 barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, fell by 882,000 barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories up by 300,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply declines of 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.5 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices extended losses into the electronic trading session after the API data. December West Texas Intermediate crude was at $83.27 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $83.91 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
