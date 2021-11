AMCON Distributing (NYSE: DIT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, or $0.72 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 5, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 4, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 0.5 percent. For...

